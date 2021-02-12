This $23 'Must-Buy' Top Is One of Amazon's Most-Loved Styles of the Week

Amazon shoppers have a knack for finding some of the trendiest, coolest, and most affordable styles that the retailer has to offer. Case in point: these ultra-cozy joggers, this pair of ridiculously comfortable sneakers, and this adorable crop top that comes with a nifty hidden detail — all of which have racked up thousands of five-star ratings. This week, customers have been loving yet another fashionable and budget-friendly find: the $23 Floerns Ruffle Bell Sleeve Top.
With more than 700 positive reviews and counting, the statement-making top has made its way into this week's line up of Amazon's Most-Loved fashion finds. In fact, customers are so obsessed with it they have touted it as "perfect" and "a must-buy," with multiple reviewers even calling it their "new favorite top."
Buy It! Floerns Ruffle Bell Sleeve Top in Burgundy, $22.99–$24.99; amazon.com
Made from a breathable and stretchy rayon-spandex blend, this blouse is supremely soft and comfy. Not only that, but thanks to its round neckline, slightly cropped bodice, roomy fit, and of course, it's voluminous bell-sleeves, it's also flattering on most body types.
"I got SO many compliments on it!" one shopper wrote. "I love the sleeves on it, it makes the shirt super fun. I have a bigger chest and it was still loose fitting for me. The shirt itself is a comfy material. I highly recommend it if you're trying to be simple but add a little bit of spice to your outfit!"
"Wow! This shirt is so fun!" wrote another. "It definitely gives off a boho feel. First, [I] LOVE the sleeves (duh, that's probably why you're viewing this product). Second, the color is beautiful! Third, it's comfortable and lightweight. [There's] room to breath and the fabric won't make you sweat."
Available in 17 colors — including rust orange, lavender, dark blue, and burgundy — this $23 top is bound to be the piece you reach for time and time again in your wardrobe. As one customer who "couldn't recommend this top enough" put it: It's "definitely worth the money!"
Whether you style this gorgeous blouse with your favorite high-waisted jeans and sneakers on the weekend or wear it with some trendy leather trousers and heels for a night out, you can't go wrong. And, for just $23 we wouldn't blame you for ordering it in multiples.
Scroll down to check out the Floerns Ruffle Bell Sleeve Top in a few of our favorite colors available at Amazon.
