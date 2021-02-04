People Love This ‘Incredibly Soft’ Pajama Set So Much, They’re Buying It for All Their Friends

Many elegant clothing items, like pencil skirts and pumps, are notoriously uncomfortable. But these preppy pajamas are a notable exception, offering plenty of softness and stretchiness for lounging. If you're looking to trade in your old pajamas for a more elevated look but don't want to sacrifice comfort, the Floerns pajamas are for you. One reviewer sums it up by saying, "I usually wear an old t-shirt and Nike shorts to bed, but not anymore."