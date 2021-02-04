People Love This ‘Incredibly Soft’ Pajama Set So Much, They’re Buying It for All Their Friends

When you discover a new pajama set that's cute, comfy, and flattering, your immediate impulse might be to tell all your friends. And if you're feeling extra generous, maybe you'd even give a pair to every member of your friend group. That's exactly what Amazon shoppers say they're doing with the Floerns Notch Collar Pajama Set, which they describe as "incredibly soft" and "the perfect getting-ready outfit."
The best word to describe the $27 pajamas is "classic" because they definitely look like something Audrey Hepburn or Blair Waldorf would wear. Made with a cotton-spandex fabric blend, the pajamas have a button front, a notch collar, and contrast piping. They're available in 12 colors — including navy, burgundy, dusty purple, and pink — and sizes XS to XL. You could wear them five months or five years from now, and odds are they'll still be in style.
Many elegant clothing items, like pencil skirts and pumps, are notoriously uncomfortable. But these preppy pajamas are a notable exception, offering plenty of softness and stretchiness for lounging. If you're looking to trade in your old pajamas for a more elevated look but don't want to sacrifice comfort, the Floerns pajamas are for you. One reviewer sums it up by saying, "I usually wear an old t-shirt and Nike shorts to bed, but not anymore."
Over 1,100 five-star ratings confirm how well-made these pajamas are. People appreciate how the pajamas are breathable and lightweight, keeping them at the optimal temperature all night long — plus, they garner lots of compliments.
"These are the best pajamas I've ever owned!" a reviewer raved. "The material is unlike anything I've ever experienced: It's soft but stretchy, and thick without being too hot. I absolutely adore these well-made pajamas, and I want them in every color."
Some shoppers love these pajamas so much, they're including them in their biggest life moments. "Bought this super soft pajama set for my bridesmaids for when we get ready for my wedding," a reviewer said. "I'm planning to add a monogram to the pockets for them, and I know they're going to LOVE them!"
Shop the best-selling Floerns pajamas below in some of our favorite colors — and while you're at it, you may want to pick up a few for your friends.
