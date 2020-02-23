Amazon Shoppers Say This Work-Perfect Dress Is So Stylish, They Get Compliments Every Time They Wear It

Image zoom

While you can buy practically everything on Amazon, from best-selling electronics to comfortable mattresses, one of our favorite things to shop for at the mega-retailer has to be work-perfect clothing. That’s because Amazon has one of the biggest collections of affordable professional pieces that we’ve ever seen.

Whether you’re looking for a flattering pair of work trousers or a cozy cardigan to keep at your desk, there’s an office-appropriate style for just about everyone. Our latest find? This high-neck midi dress by Floerns.

Made from a soft and stretchy fabric, the adorable long-sleeved dress features a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette, and it hits right below the knee — making it appropriate for just about every office environment. While the modest style is perfect for work, that hasn’t stopped customers from wearing it outside the office as well. Multiple shoppers said they have also worn the dress to parties, dinners, church, and even weddings!

Buy It! Floerns High-Neck Midi Dress, $29.99–$34.99; amazon.com

No matter where you decide to wear the dress, customers say you should be prepared for compliments every time you step outside in it. “I rarely do reviews, but I had to because the dress is so beautiful and flattering,” said one shopper. “I got non-stop compliments when I wore this and would definitely recommend [it].”

“This dress is so cute,” wrote another. “I received many compliments everywhere I went. The length was perfect, just past the knee. It washed well and the material lays nicely. It did not wrinkle even after sitting in the car for a couple hours, so it’s great for work!”

There are 10 classic colors and prints to choose from. And depending on which size and style you choose, you can score this dress for as little as $29.99, meaning you can upgrade your work wardrobe without breaking the bank.

