This $29 Boho Dress Is So Flattering, Amazon Shoppers Say to 'Buy Two'

The dress also comes in a size range of X-small in core sizing to 3X-large in plus sizing, and has many shoppers singing its praises for the lightweight style. "Never before have I ever gasped when I've tried a dress on before, but I did with this dress," said another customer. "The pictures don't do it justice… This dress is very flattering. It flows out and covers the stomach without making you look wide. The material is soft and very lightweight. I love the slits on both sides of the dress, it makes the dress feel modest, but you can be sexy when you want to be."