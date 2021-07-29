This $29 Boho Dress Is So Flattering, Amazon Shoppers Say to 'Buy Two'
The way to hack dressing for the extreme summer temperatures is to adapt a less is more approach. That means flowy dresses and breezy tank tops get a front spot in your closet for the time being.
And since you can never really have too many summer dresses at the ready, we're always on the lookout for new styles. If the fashion-savvy shoppers of Amazon reviewers are right — and they always are — then Floerns Boho Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Dress is one dress you'll want in your collection ASAP.
With hundreds of glowing ratings, the boho-inspired A-line style has been winning over shoppers who say they "felt beautiful all night in this dress." But seeing as though it's designed by the same brand behind so many of Amazon-shopper loved styles ranging from office-appropriate blouses, cocktail dresses, and trendy two-piece best-sellers, its rise in popularity comes as no surprise.
Thanks to its pull on design and side slits, the dress can be dressed up for an event or just paired with sandals for an everyday summer outfit. "Bought this for our couples' beach photo session in Oahu and it was perfect," one shopper said. "I [have] received endless compliments whenever I've worn this: to dinner, the farmers market, shopping… anywhere and everywhere! The style is super flattering, the sleeves stay in place and don't ride up or fall down. [It's] very flowy and feminine. Buy two!! You won't regret it!"
The dress also comes in a size range of X-small in core sizing to 3X-large in plus sizing, and has many shoppers singing its praises for the lightweight style. "Never before have I ever gasped when I've tried a dress on before, but I did with this dress," said another customer. "The pictures don't do it justice… This dress is very flattering. It flows out and covers the stomach without making you look wide. The material is soft and very lightweight. I love the slits on both sides of the dress, it makes the dress feel modest, but you can be sexy when you want to be."
Summer isn't cooling down anytime soon, so why not give your dress collection the refresh it deserves? Head to Amazon to check out the shopper-approved dress in all 22 colors and patterns.
