FKA Twigs Shares Photos from the Dentist and Reassures Fans She's 'Not Closing' the Gap in Her Teeth

The singer showed off some behind-the-scenes snaps of her braces on Instagram

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 22, 2022 12:33 PM
fka twigs braces
Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage, FKA Twigs/instagram

FKA Twigs has become known for the gap in her front teeth — and she likes it that way.

The "Tears in the Club" singer made a trip to the dentist recently, sharing some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram on Wednesday. And while it's clear Twigs, 34, was having her teeth worked on, she wanted to be sure that fans knew her iconic gap wasn't going anywhere.

"im not closing my gap," she captioned the photo set.

In all the photos, Twigs — whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett — is rocking her usual style, with earrings all the way up her ears, her septum piercing on display and a spider-web-like design on her face. Her fans in the comments on Instagram couldn't get over how "iconic" she looked during a routine dentist visit. One commented, "How did you slay the dentist so hard," while another added, "pls keep your signature beauty gap."

fka twigs braces
FKA Twigs/instagram

It's been a long road to loving her teeth, though, as Twigs told British Vogue in July. She shared that when she was 20, she was fully prepared to fix her "weird" teeth with a set of veneers. However, a chance meeting with photographer Alasdair McLellan changed everything.

"We were all at the pub and he was doing a shoot for Beat magazine and he asked if I wanted to be in it," she said. "So I turned up on the day with my hair scraped back, wearing red lipstick, and he was just like, 'Go on, get them teeth out, open your mouth,' and I was just like 'What?' Because I had such big teeth and a big gap between them, which I was really self-conscious about, I couldn't shut my mouth properly. But he just made me forget about that. He saw something different in me, and it changed my life."

Before getting the braces on her teeth recently, though, FKA Twigs was rocking tooth gems and decals, including in her campaign for Viktor & Rolf. As the face of new perfume, Good Fortune, she filmed the campaign in shades of purple and a magical glow.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Years ago I used to work in a department store and [sold] Flowerbomb," Twigs told InStyle in June of the brand's most well-known fragrance. "I've always found an affinity for the brand."

"Everything in life is kind of meant to be and you sort of follow the signs, do your best with everything that's thrown at you," she added of the partnership.

The "Killer" singer told InStyle that she views wearing perfume as "almost part of a ritual."

"It's about controlling your own world, but from the inside out," she shared. "Controlling the world that's inside of you and then how that could spill out into our everyday lives."

As for partnering with Viktor & Rolf, Twigs said the brand "just felt like a world that I would easily be able to fit into."

Related Articles
FKA Twigs attends the World Premiere of "The King's Man" at Cineworld Leicester Square on December 06, 2021 in London, England.
Before FKA Twigs Was the Face of This Fragrance, She Sold It at a Department Store: 'Meant to Be!'
Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas - Season 2022
How Dolly Parton Looks Like Dolly: the Icon's Creative Director Reveals Her Costume Secrets
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Sam Asghari Defends Wife Britney Spears amid Nude Photo Backlash: 'Who Am I to Control Someone?'
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Cole Barnett Says He Was 'Walking on Eggshells' with Ex Zanab Jaffrey
Justin Bieber Shares Post-Facial Selfie with Pimple Patches for 'Purging' Skin
Justin Bieber Shares Post-Facial Selfie Covered in Pimple Patches: 'I Think My Face Is Purging'
Lizzo shares "sex symbol" selfies on Instagram
Lizzo Exudes Bombshell Energy in New Empowering Swimsuit Selfies: 'Sex Symbol'
Maya Hawke Strips Down to Her Calvins in New Campaign
Maya Hawke Strips Down to Her Calvins in New Campaign
Bretman Rock
Bretman Rock's Top Style and Wellness Essentials Right Now
Custom Birkins, Louis Vuitton Boxing Gloves and Lots of Gucci - Inside Mona Kattan's Luxury Closet  Credit: Courtesy The Luxury Closet
Louis Vuitton Boxing Gloves, Lots of Prada and a Custom Birkin — Inside Mona Kattan's Luxury Closet
fka twigs
FKA Twigs Gets Vulnerable on New Single 'Killer' About the Dark 'Effects of Heartbreak'
Olivia Wilde Disney
Olivia Wilde Enjoys Winter Wonderland with Her Kids, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. -PICTURED: Taylor Swift -LOCATION: London UK -DATE: 27 Oct 2022 -CREDIT: Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Taylor Swift Recalls 'Nightmare' Screen Test for 'Les Misérables' Film: 'They Made Me Look Like Death'
Adwoa Aboah Talks Mental Health, credit Jo Malone London
Model Adwoa Aboah Opens Up About Her 'Sacred' Self-Care Rituals as New Jo Malone London Ambassador
Cher and Amber Rose's ex Alexander Edwards are seen holding hands at Craig’s in West Hollywood.
Cher, 76, Defends Relationship with 36-Year-Old Beau Alexander Edwards: 'Love Doesn't Know Math'
Billie Eilish Pokes Fun at the Age Gap Between Herself and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish Pokes Fun at Age Gap with Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford in Halloween Couples Costume
Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke's Most Passionate Outbursts and Viral Moments