FKA Twigs Shares Photos from the Dentist and Reassures Fans She's 'Not Closing' the Gap in Her Teeth

FKA Twigs has become known for the gap in her front teeth — and she likes it that way.

The "Tears in the Club" singer made a trip to the dentist recently, sharing some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram on Wednesday. And while it's clear Twigs, 34, was having her teeth worked on, she wanted to be sure that fans knew her iconic gap wasn't going anywhere.

"im not closing my gap," she captioned the photo set.

In all the photos, Twigs — whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett — is rocking her usual style, with earrings all the way up her ears, her septum piercing on display and a spider-web-like design on her face. Her fans in the comments on Instagram couldn't get over how "iconic" she looked during a routine dentist visit. One commented, "How did you slay the dentist so hard," while another added, "pls keep your signature beauty gap."

FKA Twigs/instagram

It's been a long road to loving her teeth, though, as Twigs told British Vogue in July. She shared that when she was 20, she was fully prepared to fix her "weird" teeth with a set of veneers. However, a chance meeting with photographer Alasdair McLellan changed everything.

"We were all at the pub and he was doing a shoot for Beat magazine and he asked if I wanted to be in it," she said. "So I turned up on the day with my hair scraped back, wearing red lipstick, and he was just like, 'Go on, get them teeth out, open your mouth,' and I was just like 'What?' Because I had such big teeth and a big gap between them, which I was really self-conscious about, I couldn't shut my mouth properly. But he just made me forget about that. He saw something different in me, and it changed my life."

Before getting the braces on her teeth recently, though, FKA Twigs was rocking tooth gems and decals, including in her campaign for Viktor & Rolf. As the face of new perfume, Good Fortune, she filmed the campaign in shades of purple and a magical glow.

"Years ago I used to work in a department store and [sold] Flowerbomb," Twigs told InStyle in June of the brand's most well-known fragrance. "I've always found an affinity for the brand."

"Everything in life is kind of meant to be and you sort of follow the signs, do your best with everything that's thrown at you," she added of the partnership.

The "Killer" singer told InStyle that she views wearing perfume as "almost part of a ritual."

"It's about controlling your own world, but from the inside out," she shared. "Controlling the world that's inside of you and then how that could spill out into our everyday lives."

As for partnering with Viktor & Rolf, Twigs said the brand "just felt like a world that I would easily be able to fit into."