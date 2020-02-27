There’s a Crossbody Version of This Celeb-Loved Backpack — and It’s a Best-Seller at Nordstrom

Image zoom Nordstrom

Celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Alexa Chung have been spotted wearing the famed water-resistant Fjällräven Kånken backpack, so it’s no surprise that the quintessentially Swedish bag is considered a mainstay in the fashion world. But for those of us who don’t like wearing backpacks (we exist!), it’s a hard trend to emulate.

However, there is a way to incorporate the style into your wardrobe without ever donning a backpack. The Fjällräven Kånken also comes in a mini crossbody version, and it has all the same features as its cousin backpack — without the actual backpack part. This is truly what they mean when they say “best of both worlds.”

Related: Shoppers Call These Comfy Sweatpants ‘Amazon’s Best Hidden Secret’

The Fjällräven Kånken Sling Crossbody Bag is a best-seller at Nordstrom, so in addition to being celeb-approved, you can rest assured it’s customer-approved, too. In fact, Nordstrom shoppers rave about how comfortable, versatile, and roomy it is. One wrote,“I like this little bag. It is a perfect everyday crossbody, feels secure and holds everything I need,” while another said, “I’m glad I bought this! I carry it everywhere and it is so convenient without becoming full of clutter and unnecessary things that I won’t realistically need.”

As with the original Fjällräven Kånken, the shoulder bag has a spacious interior with one pocket in the back, as well as one exterior zippered pocket to store smaller essentials like your phone, walet, and keys. It’s made from the same durable, water-repellent material as the backpack, so you can take it on all your spring and summer adventures without worrying about getting it wet in an unexpected rainstorm or trip to the beach. In addition to the crossbody strap, it also has a handle at the top (and the strap is removable in case you want to carry it that way). Available in a sunny yellow and light forest green, the bag’s colors are bright and striking — in classic Fjällräven fashion — so they’ll pop with pretty much anything you wear this season.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy it! Fjällräven Kånken Sling Crossbody Bag, $65; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.