Five Amazing Sales to Shop This Weekend!

Alex Apatoff
April 26, 2013 05:58 PM

Every brand we love is having a Friends and Family sale this weekend. Here are five of our faves!

Courtesy Tory Burch


25% off site-wide at Tory Burch
: Get ready to get super-glam on the beach this summer with a pair of stylish shades from the preppy designer. We love all the little details that make this chic pair so unique — and we love them even more at the discounted price (with code “TBSPRING”) of $111.75

Courtesy Saks


25% off at Saks Fifth Avenue
: Splurge a little (minus the guilt) with this fabulous quarter-off friends and family discount (the code is “FRNFAM2”). Take this opportunity to treat yourself to something special you’ve had your eye on — we’re especially into this wedding guest-worthy Erin by Erin Fetherston dress, under $300 with the discount.

Courtesy Loeffler Randall


20% off at Loeffler Randall
: Want to be in a club that includes Diane Kruger, Nikki Reed and Carey Mulligan? They’re all fans of fabulous footwear and accessories brand Loeffler Randall. On our wish list right now: These “Tamsin” pumps with Tucker fabric, $236 with code “FRIENDSNFAM.”

Courtesy Alice + Olivia


20% off at Alice + Olivia
: Even more Friends and Family love: Nab some celeb-loved pieces from fun fashion line Alice + Olivia — and to make it easy, the discount is applied at checkout. Even sale items qualify, but right now we’re crushing on pieces from the line’s brand-new handbag collection, like this graphic “Clee” crossbody.

Courtesy May Designs


15% off at May Designs
: Several editors at PeopleStyleWatch.com can attest to the fact that they can’t live without their May Designs planners. Adorable, affordable and super-practical, they’re a desk staple around here. Scoop up this design (and many more) with our exclusive code, found here.

–Alex Apatoff

SHOP EVEN MORE SALES!

