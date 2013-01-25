Five Amazing Sales Happening Right Now

If shopping is on your to-do list this weekend (it’s on ours, too!), we recommend getting a head start by perusing this week’s crop of fabulous sales, guaranteed to make your Friday just that much better.

Courtesy Bloomingdale’s



Up to 65% off at Bloomingdale’s

: Replenish your wardrobe with the store’s humongous selection of clothing, shoes and accessories. We’re especially loving the array of discounted designer bags like the hot-pink Coach Legacy crossbody (left) for $138.60, which usually retails for almost $200!

Courtesy DVF



60% off at Diane von Furstenberg

: DVF designs usually put a pretty big dent in your wallet, which is why you should take full advantage of the site’s sale on ready-to-wear, shoes, purses and other accessories. We call dibs on the flirty black-and-white number, left, which is 40% off its original $485 price tag.

Courtesy Dolce Vita



Save up to 70% at Dolce Vita

: If you thought Dolce Vita was already affordable … think again. Our go-to shoe brand is slashing prices on boots (like the $219 pair to the left, on sale for $146.50), pumps, wedges and cool flats.

Courtesy J. Crew



An additional 40% off final sale items at J.Crew

: Sadly, it’s still going to be cold for a few more months, so keep warm in cozy sweaters, must-have denim and awesome outerwear, like the wool toggle coat, left, which is $100 off. Use code GET40 at checkout.

Courtesy Madewell



Deep discounts at Madewell

: Use code LOVE40 to receive an extra 40% off sale items, plus free shipping. That means you can nab fun party dresses, skirts, shirts, shoes, accessories, pants — like the Jessica Alba-esque floral-print cords for just $44.99 — denim and more at can’t-miss prices.

–Jennifer Cress

