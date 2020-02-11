One of Amazon's Best-Selling Sports Bras Got a Design Upgrade — and Reviewers Say It's Even More Comfortable

Image zoom Amazon

Amazon shoppers found the holy grail of comfortable sports bras when uncovering Fittin’s racerback sports bras. The wireless bra promised unbeatable comfort and support, and it quickly moved through the ranks to become Amazon’s best-selling sports bra after earning more than 4,500 five-star reviews.

Another comfy design eventually dethroned the Fittin bra from its number one spot, but its legacy as one of Amazon’s popular products continued. And now, Fittin sports bra are back in the spotlight once again thanks to the brand’s sleek criss-cross design that’s impressing a new set of bra shoppers.

Similar to the O.G. beloved bra, it’s completely seamless and ditches hook-and-clasp closures in favor of an accessible pull-on (and off!) style. It’s also made with the same sweat-wicking fabric with built-in heat and moisture management technology to keep you comfortable through even the sweatiest cardio sessions. Plus, the buttery-soft fabric has four-way stretch to ensure the style moves with your body rather than restricting it.

However, the newly popular medium-impact style does have a few key features that make it different from the original racerback version. Because the strappy, criss-cross design on the back covers less skin, it allows for extra airflow to keep you cooler during workouts. Along with a larger keyhole to increase the bra’s overall ventilation even further, it also employs extra wide straps to account for the loss of support caused by moving from a racerback style to a trendier, strappier back.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Fittin Crossback Sports Bra, $13.99–$28.99; amazon.com

Reviewers were quick to spread the love for this lightly padded design, with over 78 percent of shoppers leaving positive reviews. Multiple owners of the bra agreed it was perfect for high-impact exercises—like jogging or kickboxing—and one even said it offers more support than cupped sports bras from pricier brands like Victoria’s Secret or Champion.

Comfort was also a huge selling point for shoppers. Reviewers said they never dealt with uncomfortable rubbing or chafing, and one reviewer was so impressed by the bra, they deemed it “the most comfortable bra” they’ve ever worn.

Available in sizes XS—XXL, the strappy bra comes in five different colorways and is available for just $13.99. You can also save with a multipack of three bras for $23.99 (about $8 a bra) or four bras for $28.99, which brings the price down to just $7 per bra. As one reviewer concisely summed it up: “Great bra. Great price.”

