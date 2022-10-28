Influencer Whitney Simmons Chose Low-Back Wedding Dress to Show Her Psoriasis: 'Part of My Story'

Simmons got married on Oct. 22 in Todos Santos, Mexico, in a custom Galia Lahav gown

By Hedy Phillips
and Emily Strohm
Published on October 28, 2022 09:55 AM
Whitney Simmons
Photo: Jordan Voth

When fitness influencer Whitney Simmons got married, it was important to her to be authentic.

As a self-proclaimed "psoriasis warrior," she wanted to show off her skin rather than hide it away for her wedding with new husband Stefan.

The bride wore a custom Ghalia Lahav gown for the ceremony at the Paradero Hotel in Todos Santos, Mexico. "[It was a] fully beaded sheer gown that sparkled and glistened under the Todos Santos sun," Simmons tells PEOPLE. "I love the dramatic plunge neckline, but the back is the most special to me. It was important to me to show my psoriasis as it's a huge part of my story, so I opted for a deep low back with five rows of pearls that hung perfectly aligned across my back."

Though Simmons primarily shows off her fitness routines on her social media, she's also open about her psoriasis, encouraging her followers to embrace their own imperfections and love their bodies.

Whitney Simmons
Jordan Voth

"It's your home 🤍 it cares for you and works continuously, day in and day out to keep you alive. Do your very best to treat it with the utmost love," she wrote on Instagram on Aug. 10 alongside a video of her skin with visible psoriasis. Along with showing her own skin, she encourages her followers to feel empowered to show theirs as well, sending solidarity to her "autoimmune sisters."

Simmons also shares her mental health journey with her followers, showing them that your physical health and mental health go hand in hand. She can usually be found sending love to her followers and inviting them to show grace to themselves, especially when intrusive thoughts come in.

Simmons also brings her now-husband into the fold on social media as well, working out with him and showing him off to her followers. She tells PEOPLE that her Oct. 22 wedding couldn't have been better, thanks to him.

"I felt like everything in my life led me to this exact moment," Simmons tells PEOPLE. "My heart could've exploded from the amount of gratitude I felt. With every heartbreak I've met, with every loss I've felt … it all led me to Stefan. I felt like the luckiest girl in the world that he was choosing me. There was magic in the air, I was the happiest I've ever been."

The romantic nuptials featured shades of blush, ivory, nude and sand. Custom built arches incorporated shapes that mimicked the architecture of the hotel through the curves, but also brought in a modern feel by outlining them with sharp edges. "It was the perfect juxtaposition to the natural, cactus garden that we placed everything inside," says Manda Worthington, of Mae&Co Creative, who planned the event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Whitney Simmons
Jordan Voth

Following their cactus garden ceremony, the reception took place on the hotel's half-moon pool deck. The entire space was covered in twinkle lights that reflected in the pool, and guests dined on Mexican inspired dishes and unique mocktails that mimicked the colors of the sunset throughout the evening.

"The moment I saw Stefan during our first look, I was at complete ease," Simmons says. "Reading my vows privately was the most special part of my day. I made it one sentence in before the tears spilled. We giggled together and I asked if he would want to read them for me because I didn't know if I could stop the tears long enough to read them. It was a moment in time I'll never forget. I did manage to make it through my vows but the tears of joy never stopped."

Related Articles
Whitney Simmons
Fitness Influencer and Psoriasis Advocate Whitney Simmons Is Married!
Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis What is shown in the photograph - bride and groom, wedding guests, wedding decor, getting ready through send off after the reception. Where was the image taken - The Lumen Room Dallas TX When was the image taken - Aug 4, 2022 Who took the photograph - Megan Kay Photography Full credit line – photo: @megankayphotography Planning: @alexakayevents Dress: @elizabethleesebridal Hair and make up: @etoillyartistry Studio: @thelumenroom Source contact information: Name: Megan Buhr Phone: 903-802-1268 E-mail: megankayphotography@gmail.com
Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis Share More Details from Their Texas Wedding — and Honeymoon Plans!
Mary Lambert wedding. photo credit: Darling Photography.
Mary Lambert Is Married! 'Same Love' Singer and Wyatt Paige Hermansen Say 'I Do' in Rustic Ceremony
Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Nearly 1 Year of Marriage to Husband Tarek: 'I Love This Life'
Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul Shares Health Update on Butler Michael Kelcourse's 22 Months After Stroke
'Southern Charm' 's Patricia Altschul Shares Health Update on Butler Michael 22 Months After Stroke
Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes attend Cuban Independence Day celebration hosted by VICE and Bacardi at Weylin B. Seymour's on May 20, 2014 in New York City
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Relationship Timeline
Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley depart The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Who Is Chance the Rapper's Wife? All About Kirsten Corley
Lewis Brice wedding
Lewis Brice and Denelle Manzer Are Married! All the Details from Their Tennessee Wedding
Quentin Brunson and Ashleigh Mann Wedding
Adele Helped This Couple Get Engaged — and Now They're Married! See the Wedding Photos
Wynonna Judd Rollout
Wynonna Judd Says Husband Cactus Is the 'Most Tough and Tender Man' She's Ever Met: 'Trust Him with My Life'
Renee Blair wedding. Credit: Alanna McArdle
Country Singer Renee Blair and Producer Jordan Schmidt Marry in Nashville: See Their Wedding Photos
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie leave St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding: All the Details
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Wears Show-Stopping Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress for Georgia Ceremony with Ben Affleck
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber Celebrate 4 Years of Marriage: 'My Best Friend'
What is shown in the photograph - Victoria Garrick and Max Browne Where was the image taken - Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach When was the image taken - August 13, 2022 Who took the photograph - Rebecca Yale Full credit line – Rebecca Yale Photography
Former USC Athletes Victoria Garrick and Max Browne Marry in 'Fairytale' Wedding: 'Team for Life'
Paige Spiranac
Golf Influencer Paige Spiranac Calls Out Body-Shamers for Rude Comments: 'It Can Be Defeating'