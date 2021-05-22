Finally, a Pair of Flip-Flops That Podiatrists Actually Approve Of
Say FitFlop Lulu Flip-Flop five times fast. It’s not easy to repeat that tongue twister out loud, but what is easy is deciding on whether to buy the Lulu Flip-Flops that have podiatrists and hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers singing their praises.
The Lulu Flip-Flop is the only sandal you’ll want to wear this summer, according to customers. And here’s why: The slide combines the support and comfort of your favorite sneakers with the ease of wear of your trusty flip-flops. Its game-changing anti-slip sole has three levels of cushioning (see diagram here) that’s firm at the heel to reduce impact, softer in the middle for all-day comfort, and medium at the toes to help you roll off as smoothly as possible when you walk.
It also has an easy slip-on design and a thick, triangular strap made with a terry-cloth fabric inner that’s soft against your skin and wicks moisture (no rubber strap-induced blisters here). But what makes this sandal a true must-buy is that it’s podiatrist-approved — it holds the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, a title given to “products found to promote good foot health.”
"The FitFlops are definitely a better option compared to your flat, bendable summer flip-flops," Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, DPM tells PEOPLE, calling out their elevated wedge, the shock-absorbing footbed, and the wide thong strap, which offers additional arch support, as a few reasons why they're superior. "FitFlops also pack all of this technology into a lightweight sandal, which is impressive," she adds.
The FitFlop sandals launched in 2012, and more than 4.4 million pairs have been sold since. And it’s not just podiatrists that are recommending them: Hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers love them so much, they’re buying them in multiples for themselves, their partners, and their friends (despite their higher-than usual price tag for flip-flops).
Many say the Lulus require zero break-in time, last forever, and look good — and anyone with eyes can 100 percent agree with the latter. Platform slides are coming back, as is the thong sandal of the early aughts, and these FitFlops fuse the two big seasonal footwear trends into one fashionable yet extremely comfortable shoe.
“Years ago, when FitFlop first introduced their sandal, I bought a pair — it lasted for over 10 years,” one Nordstrom shopper wrote. “Now, I own about a dozen in various styles and colors… Yes, they seem pricey; however, the straps do not break, the soles hold up great, and the comfortable, arch-support fit makes them worth every penny.”
Another said these FitFlops helped with long-term foot and leg pain. “My body alignment improved… [These are the] only shoes I can walk a mile in with no pain,” they wrote, while others mentioned that they’re great for anyone who has wide feet, plantar fasciitis, bunions, and overpronation.
The Lulus have been reimagined in nearly 100 colors, which means you’ll have no problem finding a hue that speaks to you. If you prefer a glitzy sandal, you can snag the crystal-embellished Lulu; if you prefer classic, the all-black design might be more up your alley.
Shop the podiatrist-approved flip-flops below and get ready to toss out all your other summer shoes.
