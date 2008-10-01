FIRST LOOK: Whitney Port's New Clothing Line!

After much-anticipation, The Hills star Whitney Port’s line is here! The former Teen Vogue intern and pal Adrienne Baravetto have co-designed a collection of sparkly party dresses. From what we’ve seen, Whitney’s Eve line is a little more high-fashion than friend Lauren Conrad’s casual dresses, and perfect for a night out the town. Some of Whitney’s designs have already made it to the floor of celeb haunt Kitson, and online — and it looks like her collection will be going neck-to-neck with Heidi’s more affordable one. We have to say, this ruffle-necked dress totally looks like something Whitney would wear. Get it, $345, and another Whitney Eve look at shopkitson.com. Tell us: What do you think of Whitney’s new pieces? Would you wear them?