FIRST LOOK: Stand Up to Cancer's Super 'Spider-Man' Tees

Courtesy Stand Up to Cancer

Last year, Stand Up to Cancer took us to outer space — but this year, it’s keeping things local. The charity just released its 2012 fundraising shirts, which feature superhero Spider-Man swinging through New York City.

“One of the great things about Peter Parker (Spider-Man) is he’s a regular guy from Queens who is transformed into a hero,” Andrew Garfield, Amazing Spider-Man star and Stand Up to Cancer ambassador, tells PEOPLE. “These shirts underscore the idea that anyone has the power to be a hero. Cancer is one of our greatest villains. I’m proud to join others in standing up to this disease.”

The shirts are launching just in time for The Amazing Spider-Man‘s July 3 release, and Garfield and his costar (and girlfriend) Emma Stone each have a tee. (Stone was involved in last year’s campaign, as well.)

The cause carries special meaning to the actors; Stand Up to Cancer founder Laura Ziskin lost her battle with the disease while working on The Amazing Spider-Man in 2011. Ziskin, who produced the star-studded 2008 and 2010 Stand Up to Cancer telecasts, also produced Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3.

T-shirts are available in youth (left, $19.99), men’s ($24.99, right) and women’s ($26.99) styles; proceeds from sales will benefit the organization. Find them now on standup2cancer.org.