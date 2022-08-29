Serena Williams' US Open Look Is Inspired by Figure Skaters — and Her Sneakers Have 400 Diamonds!

Serena Williams will wear a custom Nike set for her first match at this year’s US Open, held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022 05:06 PM
Serena Williams US Open Look Inspired by Figure Skaters - and Her Nike Sneakers Boast 400 Diamonds; Credit: Nike
Photo: Courtesy Nike

Serena Williams is taking the lead with her on-the-court style with a tennis look fit for a champion.

On August 29, the tennis champion will play at this year's US Open in Flushing, Queens in a custom Nike set designed by Williams with a "hands-on approach."

"Inspired by graceful competition dresses worn by figure skaters, the embellished bodice and the skirt place Serena in the spotlight and allow her freedom of movement," the brand noted of the outfit's details in a statement. The skirt also holds symbolic meaning, built with six layers that honor Williams' "six previous title wins in Flushing."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> US Open Look Inspired by Figure Skaters - and Her Nike Sneakers Boast 400 Diamonds; Credit: Nike
Courtesy Nike

The set's matching jacket and tote bag, splashed in a deep midnight hue, and its light-refracting "crystal-encrusted bodice" also mirrors the starry night sky, under which William's will play her match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinić on Monday evening.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> US Open Look Inspired by Figure Skaters - and Her Nike Sneakers Boast 400 Diamonds; Credit: Nike
Courtesy Nike

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner will also take the court in a pair of custom NikeCourt Flare 2 sneakers, featuring a "diamond-encrusted Swoosh design and her initials on the medial side" as well as gold lace deubrés decorated with "400 hand-set diamonds in black ceramic created in collaboration with Serena Williams Jewelry."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> US Open Look Inspired by Figure Skaters - and Her Nike Sneakers Boast 400 Diamonds; Credit: Nike
Courtesy Nike

As her possible last chance to redeem her 24th Grand Slam title (which will tie her with Margaret Court's record), the US Open will also be Williams' last round of matches before she embarks on her "evolution'' away from tennis.

In her cover story for Vogue's September 2022 issue, published earlier this month, the all-star opened up about her new journey away from her prolific, long-standing career.

"I have never liked the word retirement," Williams, 40, wrote in an essay for the publication. "It doesn't feel like a modern word to me. I've been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: <a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a> of the United States celebrates winning her Ladies' Singles Quarter-Finals match against Camila Giorgi of Italy on day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty

She also shared that she's been "reluctant to admit" entering this new life chapter.

"There is no happiness in this topic for me," she said. "I know it's not the usual thing to say, but I feel a great deal of pain. It's the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to be at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it's not. I'm torn: I don't want it to be over, but at the same time I'm ready for what's next."

Williams revealed that she hopes to focus on "other things that are important" to her, such as focusing on home life with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their four-year-old daughter Olympia. The two also hope to have another child.

Venus and <a href="https://people.com/tag/serena-williams/" data-inlink="true">Serena Williams</a>
Monica Schipper/Getty

While speaking on the "A Conversation with Champions" panel, alongside her sister Venus and fellow tennis players Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka, at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York City on August 26, Williams expanded on her interpretation of "evolution".

"It's more like an evolution of Serena," she explained. "So for me, I feel like a lot of people could relate to that. Sometimes you just have a platform to just talk about what a lot of people can't really put into words or really talk about. Yeah, it's just an evolution," she said, adding that she's "excited about the new things that I've been doing and I'm continuing to do."

Related Articles
Serena Williams reacts after her National Bank Open tennis tournament second round match on August 10, 2022, at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, ON, Canada.
Serena Williams Still Doesn't Know If U.S. Open Will Be Her Last Tournament: 'Never Say Never'
Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4 ½, Likes Everything She Does 'Except for Tennis'
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Serena Williams of the United States of America plays a forehand during her women's singles second round match against Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan on Day Four of the 2013 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2013 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Beyoncé Narrates Ad Honoring Serena Williams Ahead of U.S. Open: 'Write Her Down in History'
Paul Wesley & Ian Somerhalder attend Tennis Channel and Brother’s Bond Bourbon Pre-US Open Kick Off Event
Tennis, Anyone? See All the Celebrities in N.Y.C. for the 2022 US Open
Serena Williams of the United States reacts during the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2022
Serena Williams Loses to Emma Raducanu in Last Match Before U.S. Open: 'We All Need to Just Honor Serena'
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian
Alexis Ohanian Praises Wife Serena Williams' 'Depth of Influence' Ahead of Her Expected Retirement
Serena Williams reacts during a post-match ceremony after losing to Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on Day 5 of the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
Serena Williams Bids Tearful Farewell After Canadian Open Defeat: 'I'm Terrible at Goodbyes'
Serena Williams Australian Open
Serena Williams Says She's 'Evolving Away from Tennis' After the 2022 U.S. Open
Meghan Markle, Serena Williams
Serena Williams and Meghan Markle's Friendship Timeline
Serena Williams, Tiger Woods
Serena Williams Went to Tiger Woods to Ask If She Should Retire: 'I Needed His Advice'
Serena Williams Opens Up About ‘Mental Fitness’ with Selena Gomez: ‘Learn to Shut Down'
Serena Williams Opens Up About 'Mental Fitness' with Selena Gomez: 'I Have Serious Boundaries'
Alexis Ohanian, Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams attend the 2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros. "King Richard" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California
All About Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's Daughter Olympia
Serena Williams Vogue
Serena Williams Covers 'Vogue' with Daughter Olympia as She Reveals Plans for a Second Baby
serena williams
Serena Williams Earns First Singles Match Win in 14 Months: 'I Forgot What It Felt Like'
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Says She Regrets Turning Down Virgil Abloh's Original Outfit Idea for French Open
Serena Williams
Serena Williams to Make Long-Awaited Return to Tennis Following Injury: 'It's a Date'