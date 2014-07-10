If you’re in need of a Scarlett Johansson style fix (she’s busy preparing for a new baby and hasn’t been on the carpet much recently), we have just the thing: a behind-the-scenes video from the star’s gorgeous new Dolce & Gabbana makeup campaign.

Image zoom



Courtesy Dolce & Gabbana

The new fall collection will debut the brand’s Perfect Mono Intense Cream Eye Color (hitting stores this September), and Johansson, who’s engaged to a French journalist, said working on the campaign was a natural fit for her.

“We shot it in Paris, which is really like home to me now, and the more time I spend here, the more at home I feel,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “It was really nice to have everyone on home turf, it was lovely. It was a very easy-breezy day. We have all known each other for a very long time. The shoot was great, sort of like working on a little movie, which was unexpected but really fun, sort of our tribute to Marilyn.”

Johansson collaborated with famous fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott to bring the vision for the fall cosmetics campaign to life.

“The concept this time around was just to give a really modern and classic feel and have it be a nod to old Hollywood, but still keeping it really fresh,” she shared, adding that she considers Mert and Marcus part of her family. “They were my first foray into the fashion world, the world of glamour and beauty, and here we are, ten years later, still doing it.”

So what’s so special about the new product? “I’d say what I like about the mono eyeshadow collection is the versatility of the palette,” she shared. “You can really go from day to night with the palette, using the lighter, more iridescent colours, and just add a little mascara and go. And then at night, you know, you kind of play with the darker, matte tones — make a smoky eye, or make a kind of smoky liner effect. It’s nice to have something that’s that easy to use, you don’t have to have a huge makeup bag with all your products in it.”



