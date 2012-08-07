FIRST LOOK: Natalie Portman's Ethereal White Wedding Dress
The actress stunned in a simple, frothy dress by Rodarte
FameFlynet
When Natalie Portman needed a wedding dress appropriate for a traditional Jewish wedding ceremony in California’s chilly Big Sur, the actress called on her friends. Her fashion friends, that is.
A source tells PEOPLE that Portman tied the knot in a dress by Rodarte, the label run by Portman’s longtime pals, sisters Laura and Kate Mulleavy. The frothy white A-line frock, left, was tea length, and featured a sheer overlay that covered the star’s chest and arms. She accessorized the simple gown with nude shoes, a veil and what appeared to be a floral crown.
The actress has been a fan of the young line for several years, wearing Rodarte creations on press tours for
The Other Boleyn Girl
, Black Swan and for the 2011 Oscars, where she nabbed the best actress statuette.
Portman and dancer Benjamin Millepied wed Saturday night in a moonlit ceremony attended by family (including their 14-month-old son, Aleph) and friends, such as Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner and Macaulay Culkin.
The pair met when Portman was filming Black Swan in the fall of 2009 (coincidentally, Rodarte designed her iconic tutu for that film) and announced their engagement and pregnancy in December 2010. Tell us: What do you think of Portman’s wedding dress?