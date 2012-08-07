FameFlynet

When Natalie Portman needed a wedding dress appropriate for a traditional Jewish wedding ceremony in California’s chilly Big Sur, the actress called on her friends. Her fashion friends, that is.

A source tells PEOPLE that Portman tied the knot in a dress by Rodarte, the label run by Portman’s longtime pals, sisters Laura and Kate Mulleavy. The frothy white A-line frock, left, was tea length, and featured a sheer overlay that covered the star’s chest and arms. She accessorized the simple gown with nude shoes, a veil and what appeared to be a floral crown.

The actress has been a fan of the young line for several years, wearing Rodarte creations on press tours for

The Other Boleyn Girl

, Black Swan and for the 2011 Oscars, where she nabbed the best actress statuette.

Portman and dancer Benjamin Millepied wed Saturday night in a moonlit ceremony attended by family (including their 14-month-old son, Aleph) and friends, such as Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner and Macaulay Culkin.