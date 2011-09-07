FIRST LOOK: Irina Shayk Heats Up Rampage's Fall Ad Campaign

Courtesy Gilles Bensimon for Rampage

“I love to do beautiful and sexy pictures,” Irina Shayk tells PEOPLE. “And I love Rampage because it has everything.” Hence the perfect style marriage: Sports Illustrated swimsuit stunner Irina Shayk starring in Rampage’s fall 2011 campaign.

The supermodel, who follows in the footsteps of former Rampage faces Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli and Petra Nemcova, was shot in New York City by photographer Gilles Bensimon; her photos will debut in fashion and lifestyle magazines this fall.

Shayk tells PEOPLE that she loves Rampage’s “shoes, accessories [and] sexy dresses. You can wear Rampage from day to night by throwing on a blazer, some great high heels and a fun necklace.”

And not surprisingly, the looks she modeled make up her fall fashion wish list, as well. “Definitely a Rampage sexy black dress because without a black dress you can’t go anywhere,” she says of her must-have. “Also, it’s kind of warm during the fall in New York so a cool leather jacket, too.”

Shayk credits her work with Sports Illustrated for opening doors to such fashion campaigns. “To be on the cover of Sports Illustrated … it’s a dream come true,” she shares. “It gives you so much visibility … so many models went on to do movies after Sports Illustrated and look, now I’m doing a Rampage campaign so it’s a great thing!”

And though she enjoyed modeling dresses and jeans for the brand, she still loves her skimpy swimwear. When asked what’s more fun to model — jeans or bikinis — she jokes, “I think you know the answer already since I’ve been doing Sports Illustrated for five years!” Find Rampage‘s fall offerings in department stores this season.

