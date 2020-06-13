These Quick-Drying ‘Swimming Shorts’ Are a Game Changer for All Your Summer Activities

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Just when we thought we covered all the swimwear options on the market — from one and two-pieces to ultra-flattering swim dresses — we were thrown for a loop when we stumbled upon another water-friendly essential: swimming shorts. Before you nix the concept of these quick-drying pants all together, hear us out. We think you (just like hundreds of Amazon shoppers who’ve tried them) will be quite surprised by their versatility.

Swim shorts are, well, shorts you can wear to swim. They usually vary in length, but many tend to land right above the knee, offering great coverage for anyone who prefers something a bit more modest when at the beach or pool. Much like the majority of bathing suits, swim shorts are made from a quick-drying nylon-spandex blend, with some even offering extra sun protection, like these Firpearl UPF50+ Swim Shorts that have completely won over Amazon shoppers.

These top-rated Amazon swim shorts have customers in shock for the simple fact that they didn’t realize how game-changing these bottoms were until they took them out for an IRL spin. “I didn't know I needed these until I purchased [them],” one shopper writes. “They are perfect under my halter tank suit. Long enough to hide my flaws (a.k.a. thighs) yet not so long that I feel like I'm wearing capris.”

The Firpearl bermudas land high on the waist for extra coverage up top (meaning no muffin tops), are made from a soft, stretchy fabric that’s both comfortable and flattering, and have a built-in brief for added support and protection. What’s more, customers praise the fact that wearing these at the beach instead of your usual bikini bottoms prevents thigh chafing. Oh and sand stays where it should — on the ground.

But these shorts aren’t only made for swimming. A quick glance through the reviews section reveals that shoppers are wearing the Firpearl swim bermudas for all their summertime activities (not just those involving water), like biking, hiking, and sight-seeing. Some even deem them better than their usual biking shorts, especially for those super humid days that can make putting on tight pants near impossible. They’re easy to slip on thanks to the smooth fabric, and, of course, the quick-drying aspect ensures no sweat marks and less time between wash and wear (or water and wear).

As for how to style them? Simple. You can throw them over your favorite one-piece or wear them with your favorite bikini top when in the water. For a casual day out, you can pair them with your go-to tee or crop top instead.

The game-changing multi-use swim shorts are available in tons of different colors, from black to moss green, and in sizes 8 to 26. Shop the size-inclusive bermudas below and see why they’ve earned close to 1,000 five-star reviews.

