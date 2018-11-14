Finn Wolfhard has a new hairdo — and it’s purple!

The actor, who plays Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, shared a photo of his haircut on Instagram Tuesday. “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over,” Wolfhard captioned the image, which shows his signature curly locks with hints of purple.

Finn’s co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the Netflix series, also shared Wolfhard’s haircut on social media with a video of his chopped strands on the floor of a salon. “Goodbye @finwolfhardofficial hair,” Millie, 14, wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

The video comes after Brown led fans to believe the beloved Netflix series is coming to an end.

Finn Wolfhard Frazer Harrison/Getty

On Monday, Millie posted emotional Instagram Stories as she finished filming season 3.

Initially, Millie shared a video in a car explaining that she was going to “cry all day fyi” on the last day of shooting. She also wrote individual messages to costars Sadie Sink, who joined the second season as Max Mayfield — “I can’t say good-bye” — and Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers — “this is not okay.”

Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown Instagram

She then followed up with photographic evidence of her tears: a selfie showing her red cheeks and nose and very wet eyelashes. “Told u,” she wrote along with the crying emoji.

Millie also posted another photo of Sadie, 16, and Noah, 14, making faces with the caption “love of my life,” and some sweet candids with each of them labeled, “One More Time.”

In February, rumors circulated that the Duffer brothers, the creators and primary showrunners of the series, were leaving after the third season. But Netflix has since refuted those claims.

Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram