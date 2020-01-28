Nurses Are Raving About These Scrubs That Look Just Like Regular Joggers

FIGS/Instagram

When thinking of medical scrubs, a fashion-forward fit may not be the first thing that comes to mind. Even Dr. Meredith Grey herself isn’t safe from the infamously boxy uniform. But thanks to Figs, the brand transforming the way healthcare providers get dressed, that’s all starting to change.

Figs has set out to create innovative and surprisingly stylish scrubs by offering slimmer, straighter, and more modern-fitting pieces, putting a fresh spin on tops, pants, and even lab coats. And based on the reviews left by Amazon shoppers who’ve added the pieces to their daily uniform, it’s safe to say they’re on to something good.

You can head to the Figs storefront to check out the entire collection available on the retailer, but we’ll let you in on a little secret. Scrub-wearing Amazon shoppers can’t seem to stop raving about one style in particular: the Zamora 2.0 Jogger Style Scrub Pants.

Designed as an athleisure-inspired alternative to traditional scrubs, the Zamora 2.0 pants feature a modern jogger fit with all the necessary functionality. They’re made with a durable four-way stretch fabric that provides a wide range of motion, a comfy yoga knit waistband, and a five-pocket design so everything you need stays close by. The fit is so comfy, plenty of shoppers have swapped their previous scrubs for good.

“Originally I always told myself ‘I would never spend so much on a pair of scrub bottoms,’ but I got [the joggers] to see what they were all about, kind of expecting to return them,” said one reviewer. “But after trying them on, these are the best scrub bottoms. The fabric is so comfortable. I tend to fit oddly in joggers if they fit my butt and my hips and are to loose on the bottoms. These joggers fit everything!”

Aside from the stylish and tailored fit, the Zamora scrub joggers are engineered with the brand’s moisture-wicking, anti-wrinkle, and liquid-repelling material, so you’re covered for whatever the day brings.

Another shopper called them, “the best, most flattering, most comfortable scrub pants” they’ve ever worn and described the fabric as “the perfect thickness, doesn’t stretch out, doesn’t shrink, doesn’t fade, doesn’t wrinkle… kind of magic” material.

You can head to Amazon to check out the entire Figs collection for yourself, or keep scrolling to shop its popular Zamora 2.0 Jogger Style Scrub Pants in all four versatile shades.

FIGS Zamora 2.0 Jogger Style Scrub Pants in Black, $56

FIGS Zamora 2.0 Jogger Style Scrub Pants in Navy, $56

FIGS Zamora 2.0 Jogger Style Scrub Pants in Graphite, $56

FIGS Zamora 2.0 Jogger Style Scrub Pants in Ceil Blue, $56