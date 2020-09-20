This Oversized Cardigan Is a Favorite Among Amazon Shoppers — and It's Just $30

While we may be bummed about kissing our summer wardrobes goodbye, we now get to look forward to discovering fresh attire for the fall season. If you’re ready to welcome fleece-lined leggings, oversized sweaters, and fall-ready booties into your wardrobe, you won’t have to look hard to find quality options. Amazon’s fashion department carries a seemingly endless supply of shopper-loved favorites, and the Ferrtye Oversized Chunky Cardigan is certainly one of them.
Made from an ultra soft cable-knit fabric, the open-front cardigan sweater is a must for staying toasty during the colder months. It will easily match your classic tees and go-to denim, and can fit additional layers of clothing underneath or over top for extra warmth. And since it falls to about knee length, you can rest assured that it’ll keep more than just your torso warm, especially when you’re out and about in the chilly, crisp air.
Tons of Amazon shoppers are raving about the Ferrtye sweater, saying its chunky, oversized feel has been a very cozy addition to their clothing collections. Some reviewers said they consistently get compliments whenever they wear it out, prompting them to go back and purchase the piece in multiple colors.
“I love this sweater so much that I now have three in different colors! It fits perfectly, is very comfortable, and still looks great after several washings,” wrote one reviewer.
“This sweater is exactly as it is pictured,” said another. “I got a medium because I wanted it to be over-sized, but I could have gotten a small if I wanted a bit of a tighter fit. It is chunky and comfortable and super soft. I would totally buy it again in other colors!”
Have your pick from nine neutral shades, with sizes ranging from small to extra large. Whichever color and size you choose to go with, though, it will stay affordably priced at just $30.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.