She may be running around after 14-month-old son Axl, but that doesn’t stop Fergie from sporting some seriously long (and pointy) tips. And the busy mom says she wouldn’t feel complete without them.

“These are stiletto nails, very elongating for the hands,” she tells Radio Disney of her beauty vice during an interview Thursday. “I have short nail beds, so I like to get an even longer nail bed. The nude right now is a really good color … and I’ve got a little black French tip going up the sides in kind of a point for a little bit of edge.”

Courtesy Radio Disney

The 39-year-old singer says the look (which she models above) is perfect for Halloween. “They’re my little claws. They’re like chic claws!”

“I always dress up — I don’t know how serious I’m going to get this year because it’s all about Axl, so we’re kind of figuring out what we’re going to do,” she shares, before pontificating: “Trick-or-treating, man. Woo!”

She also shares that she’ll be making full use of her phone’s editing software for any Halloween costume photo mishaps.

“My friends and I — this was before [digital] cropping — we would always get the scissors and help crop out an arm so you could look good,” she said. “But now you can just crop and slice and filter and everything. The game has so changed!”

–Brittany Talarico