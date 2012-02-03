PHOTO: Check out the "Like Crazy" star's campaign for Dolce & Gabbana's "The Makeup" collection

Courtesy Dolce & Gabbana

Though we’re still scratching our heads over the definition, ‘aristocratic sauvage girl,’ we think Felicity Jones’s newly revealed Dolce & Gabbana beauty ads certainly make an impact.

In the color-rich ads for the brand’s Khol collection ($20-$59), the up-and-comer looks every inch the Hollywood vet, sporting a perfectly smoky eye and deeply saturated gloss.

Check out a behind-the-scenes clip (below), in which the Like Crazy star says the ad marks her first time wearing a full-blown red lip. “[It’s] a new direction for me,” she admits. “But with Pat McGrath’s incredible artistry, I’ve tried something slightly different.”

We think she looks insanely gorgeous, but want to hear from you. Tell us: What do you think of Jones’s Dolce & Gabbana The Makeup ads?