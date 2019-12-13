Felicity Jones Reveals Her Favorite Self-Care Ritual — And the $535 Moisturizer She Swears By

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

In 2019, Felicity Jones joined forces with Eddie Redmayne for The Aeronauts, wrapped filming The Last Letter From Your Love opposite Shailene Woodley, adjusted to life as a newly-wed and confirmed she’s pregnant with her first child.

So as to be expected, it’s hard for the actress, 36, to find downtime: “It’s been a very rewarding and busy year so far…it’s been fab[ulous],” the Clé de Peau brand ambassador tells PEOPLE.

But when she does find a rare moment for herself, Jones unwinds by indulging in a lavish — and somewhat “ritualistic” — beauty routine, which she adopted after visiting Clé de Peau’s headquarters in Asia (the luxury brand is owned by Japanese cosmetics company, Shiseido).

“I’ve learned so much since I started working with the brand, particulary when I visited Japan and saw the level of skincare they have out there,” the On the Basis of Sex star says.

Image zoom Felicity Jones and husband Charles Guard Dave Benett/Getty Images

“For me, it’s about taking the time out to just concentrate on yourself, which is a rare thing, and being quite meditative about it,” she says. “I love lying in the bath with a face mask on. That’s my thing.”

As for her specific routine, Jones loves the Clé de Peau serum which she smooths on her skin with a facial roller “in the evening and then again in the morning,” she says. “I also love the Clé de Peau La Crème and use it on a daily basis, particularly in the evening. It’s great to have something on your skin overnight, so that you wake up the next morning lovely, and flushed, and nourished.”

When it comes to her approach to makeup, Jones prefers a foundation that’s breathable and moisturizing with all-day staying power. She pops concealer (usually Clé de Peau’s full-coverage corrector) under her eyes and on the tip of her nose to combat redness.

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The actress is currently jumping between red carpet premieres, film Q&A’s and nighttime events to promote The Aeronauts, a true story about a balloon expedition in the 1800s, but says that, “no matter what time I get back, I will usually have a shower and make sure I take off my makeup so that I’ve got a clean fresh face for the next day.”

And if she gets a rare respite between events, she’ll remove her makeup and re-apply later in the day to “give my skin a little bit of a break.”

When asked whether her husband, director and producer Charles Guard, takes part in the skincare hoopla, Jones quips: “I try but he’s not into it!”