Shoppers Say This Swimsuit Is 'Super Flattering' on Curvy Bodies — and It's Only $25

With only two months of summer left, the race is on to pack in as many trips to the beach and pool as you can. And by this point in the season, chances are you've gone through all of your swimsuit options at least a few times. If you're looking for a new suit to spice up the second half of summer, this flattering belted one-piece is the perfect one to throw in your bag for your next vacation, according to Amazon shoppers.
Feiyoung's bathing suit comes in nine classic shades, including neutral tones like black, white, and beige and standouts like a pastel green and a candy apple red. The most flattering detail of the one-piece is its removable belt, which sits at the waist and creates the illusion of an hourglass figure.Made from a cotton-polyester, the durable, stretchy suit hits high on the hip to elongate the leg and show off a bit of backside. Plus, it scoops low in both the front and back, so even though it's a one-piece, you're still showing off plenty. The straps allow you to adjust the neckline to a more sexy or modest fit as you please, and the padded bust and lining keep the suit from revealing too much.
The swimsuit is super flattering on a wide range of figures, according to shoppers. It's the "perfect one piece," one writes, before continuing, "This swimsuit is amazing! The high cut coupled with the belt is super flattering."
Another reviewer writes, "I love the look of this bathing suit, and it's extremely attractive! I am very petite, so I usually have trouble finding one-piece bathing suits that fit lengthwise as a lot of this particular style can be way too long in the torso. This was not the case for this gorgeous bathing suit!"
"This suit will make you look snatched!" another shopper says. "The fabric is firm and slimming like a good pair of shapewear. The higher cut leg, low sides, and belt make this super flattering on my curvy and hourglass body type,"Head to Amazon to get your Feiyoung one-piece swimsuit before summer is over.
