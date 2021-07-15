Shoppers Say This Swimsuit Is 'Super Flattering' on Curvy Bodies — and It's Only $25

Feiyoung's bathing suit comes in nine classic shades, including neutral tones like black, white, and beige and standouts like a pastel green and a candy apple red. The most flattering detail of the one-piece is its removable belt, which sits at the waist and creates the illusion of an hourglass figure.Made from a cotton-polyester, the durable, stretchy suit hits high on the hip to elongate the leg and show off a bit of backside. Plus, it scoops low in both the front and back, so even though it's a one-piece, you're still showing off plenty. The straps allow you to adjust the neckline to a more sexy or modest fit as you please, and the padded bust and lining keep the suit from revealing too much.