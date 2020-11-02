Lauren Bush Lauren's FEED Announces Holiday Give-Back Campaign Starring Martha Stewart and More

The impact driven brand (founded by Lauren Bush Lauren) is launching its most ambitious holiday give-back campaign to date with the help of celebrities including Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas and Martha Stewart

The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has negatively impacted the food supply chain, caused an economic recession and prevented children across America from having access to free school lunches — all of which have created alarming levels of food scarcity. So this year, impact driven fashion and lifestyle brand FEED is committed to giving back like never before.

The brand — founded by Lauren Bush Lauren in 2007 with a mission to create products that engage consumers in the fight to end world hunger — will aim to provide 300,000 school meals through customer purchases as part of its "Give a Gift that Counts" holiday collection and corresponding campaign. Rolling out on social media starting this week (and officially launching on Nov. 9), the “Give a Gift that Counts” campaign features self-captured portraits of celebrities including Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas, Martha Stewart, Cleo Wade, and Pierce Brosnan alongside his sons Dylan and Paris Brosnan at home with a FEED bag that portrays their personal style.

“When COVID hit, we really put our heads together and said, 'Holiday's always a big time for us, but we want to do something really extra special,’” Bush Lauren, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “And one way to do that is get great friends of FEED who are more recognizable to pitch in....We're really excited that [the celebrities] are helping to curate shopping experiences on our site and helping bring the campaign to life."

The fashion designer and granddaughter of former president George H.W. Bush continues: "For the first time ever, we set a meal goal for the holiday season. We want to raise 300,000 meals just during this holiday period. We're going to have a specific holiday meal count on the website that will be tallying all those meals."

Reflecting on the devastating impact of the pandemic, Bush Lauren says "it's hard to fathom." She explains that many families are being forced to visit food banks or soup kitchens for the first time ever, adding that food insecurity rates in the U.S. "basically across the board" have doubled and tripled for families with children.

"At Feed, myself, my team, we just feel more motivated than ever to raise money and awareness this year."

And from a consumer perspective, there's no better holiday gift to give than a gift that gives back — especially in 2020. "Instead of buying something generic, consider buying a FEED gift because it will help ladder it back to giving that 300,000 plus meals," Bush Lauren says.