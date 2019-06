Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: This sustainable and ethical Australian denim brand has become a favorite of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle thanks to all the ways it gives back to the planet and humankind.

Using organic cotton, natural vegetable dyes as well as zippers made from recycled materials, the company is continuing to adapt new strategies to help reduce its carbon footprint. (It’s no surprise that environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio is also a huge fan of the brand!)

Outland also employs women in its Cambodian factory whom are either victims of sex trafficking or forced labor. The company provides staff with personal development initiatives such as teaching English, infant health and self-defense.

Bottom line: Nothing feels better than a gift that gives back.

