Editors' Picks: Father's Day Gifts Every Dad Will Love

Jackie Fields, Senior Style & Beauty Editor: Men’s grooming products have come a long way, but there still aren’t that many affordable options when it comes to skin care for the eye area, which I am sure is why I always see my step-dad fussing with his. Enter: Huron’s new Eye Stick. Its rollerball applicator evenly distributes a cooling serum that instantly de-puffs, but its clean ingredients also reduce the look of dark circles and fine lines over time. At $16, I plan on buying him a couple, and if he likes it, I feel good knowing that he’ll be able to add it to his routine without breaking the bank.



Buy It! Huron Eye Stick, $16; usehuron.com