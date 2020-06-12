Editors' Picks: Father's Day Gifts Every Dad Will Love
From stylish sneakers, to tech accessories and grooming products, these gift picks are perfect for every type of dad
Swet Tailor Lightweight Hoodie
Andrea Lavinthal, Style and Beauty Director: I got my husband a cozy hoodie for Father's Day last year and he wears it every. single. day. To encourage him to switch up his sweatshirt game, I'm getting him this cool Swet Tailor style. Not only will it keep him comfy at the playground with the kids, but I also happen to love a man in pink.
Huron Eye Stick
Jackie Fields, Senior Style & Beauty Editor: Men’s grooming products have come a long way, but there still aren’t that many affordable options when it comes to skin care for the eye area, which I am sure is why I always see my step-dad fussing with his. Enter: Huron’s new Eye Stick. Its rollerball applicator evenly distributes a cooling serum that instantly de-puffs, but its clean ingredients also reduce the look of dark circles and fine lines over time. At $16, I plan on buying him a couple, and if he likes it, I feel good knowing that he’ll be able to add it to his routine without breaking the bank.
GabeJade Tie
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: My dad still dresses “business professional” for his corporate Zoom meetings, so I’m using Father’s Day as an excuse to make his work wardrobe a little more stylish – while also supporting small businesses. Dallas-based accessories company GabeJade brings colorful African prints to authentic handmade bowties, neckties, scarves and more using 100 percent Ankara cotton fabric. This tie featuring deep blue hues and pops of red will liven up any solid button-down he pairs it with.
Phenomenal Woman 'Girl Dad' Hoodie
Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: What better way to show off all the "girl dads" in your life then by gifting them a sweatshirt to display that title proudly? (An added bonus of shopping Phenomenal Woman gear, is that all net proceeds of each hoodie go towards a vast range of social causes that the brand supports, including Black Futures Matter, Essie Justice Group and Native Voices Rising to name just a few.)
Buy It! Phenomenal Woman Girl Dad Sweatshirt, $55; phenomenalwoman.us
Sweave Core Sheet Set
Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style & Beauty Editor: My parents have been in the market for some new bedding but haven't been able to decide which brand to invest in. I decided to make the job a little easier for my dad (and my mom, who will enjoy the perk too!) by splurging on these cozy Sweave sheets for Father's Day. They're made from a blend of Eucalyptus fibers and Egyptian cotton meaning they're ultra-soft and cooling, which I know my dad will especially love.
Buy It! Sweave Core Queen Sheet Set, $149; sweavebedding.com
Briogeo Scalp Therapy Essentials Kit
Hanna Flanagan, Style & Beauty Assistant: This gender-neutral bundle of Briogeo essentials touts the idea that healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. My dad doesn't get as excited about exfoliating shampoo, cooling conditioner and scalp treatments as I do, but I know he'll love the stimulating head massager. I'm even betting it'll become a staple in his short self-care routine! And with Briogeo being a Black-owned beauty brand, there’s no better time to introduce these vegan and cruelty-free products to someone you love.
Leatherology
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: My dad is extremely late to the technology train, but with Covid-19 preventing him from being able to socialize with friends and family, he broke down and purchased a new tablet. I love this Leatherology case because it will keep him organized and protect his new pride and joy from damage, all while also looking super luxe. And an extra bonus — you can get it monogrammed for a special personal touch.
Forsake Footwear
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: While “Dad sneakers” may be trending, my dad’s actual New Balances from the ‘90s need a break from his rotation. I’m amping up his footwear collection with a pair of shoes that can take him from a hike to happy hour in style. This versatile pair from Forsake is made from a durable nylon mesh to keep the shoe breathable on top, with outsoles that maintain traction and stability. Practical and looks cool? These are a win-win.
Variety Club
Andrea Lavinthal, Style and Beauty Director: Whenever I have to buy a present for someone really picky (looking at you, dad), I go to Amazing Clubs. Because who wouldn't be thrilled with a monthly delivery of delicious treats? And if you're stuck on which one to choose (cookie club vs. cupcake club is just an impossible decision), check out the variety option which allows you to combine any of the 40 gourmet clubs for three to 12 months.
Visit amazingclubs.com for pricing