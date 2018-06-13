35 Fabulous Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon.com

Kami Phillips
June 13, 2018 03:22 PM
<p>Father&rsquo;s Day is on June 17th, and if you&rsquo;re planning to turn to the mega retailer Amazon.com to get something for your pop, it can be a little daunting. After all, the site has <i>thousands </i>of items to choose from.</p> <p>That&#8217;s why we&rsquo;ve went through (most of) &lsquo;em all to pick out the top 35 gifts ideas.&nbsp;Whether you&rsquo;re buying for a new dad, a dad who loves to entertain, a dad who loves to grill or beyond, we&rsquo;ve found something for you.</p> <p>Scroll through to shop our favorite Father&rsquo;s Day picks now.</p>
<p>Upgrade his Instagrams with this easy-to-use camera that even a beginner can use &mdash; just think of all the cute family vacation photos he can take! (And yes, that is a hint that you should book a vacation&#8230;) Plus, you can connect it to your photo via Bluetooth so your next social media update is just a click away.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Nikon D3400 camera $396.95 (<em>orig. $496.95)</em>; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01KITZKDE/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;creativeASIN=B01KITZKDE&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;tag=pofasfathersdaygglsjune17-20&amp;linkId=47f790d790719d7b88851057e77d3c05">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Optoma ML750ST Ultra-Compact 700 Lumen WXGA Short Throw LED Projector with MHL Enabled HDMI Port, $524.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01A3N5ZM6/ref=s9_acsd_bw_wf_e_EDG0609A_cdi_5?pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&amp;pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-10&amp;pf_rd_r=6FV0K03PN1CHMMSR80Y0&amp;pf_rd_t=101&amp;pf_rd_p=83b6f57f-e5a9-4791-a0aa-f9c8393e6064&amp;pf_rd_i=15469055011" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Nixplay Seed 8 inch WiFi Digital Photo Frame, $139.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B012FMPKOG/ref=s9_acsd_cdeal_hd_bw_b26h8_c_x_w?pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&amp;pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-5&amp;pf_rd_r=7J7AJSMH3SQA35K0Y431&amp;pf_rd_t=101&amp;pf_rd_p=eb5ac887-b1a5-5e13-9f6e-0042673042de&amp;pf_rd_i=502394" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> GoPro Hero Session Camera, $120.79; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01C80O0ZU/ref=s9_acsd_zgift_hd_bw_b26h8_c_x_w?ie=UTF8&amp;pd_rd_r=7J7AJSMH3SQA35K0Y431&amp;pd_rd_w=5I9L2&amp;pd_rd_wg=XRDuv&amp;pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&amp;pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-20&amp;pf_rd_r=7J7AJSMH3SQA35K0Y431&amp;pf_rd_r=7J7AJSMH3SQA35K0Y431&amp;pf_rd_t=101&amp;pf_rd_p=61c683c9-bff9-4fc2-9fd6-3e3a186220c8&amp;pf_rd_p=61c683c9-bff9-4fc2-9fd6-3e3a186220c8&amp;pf_rd_i=502394" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II Mirrorless Digital Camera with 14-42mm II R Lens, $499; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CIXJSOK/ref=s9_acsd_bw_wf_e_E181103A_cdi_6?pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&amp;pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-10&amp;pf_rd_r=TEBNTBQ63SQPNHVDBJ07&amp;pf_rd_t=101&amp;pf_rd_p=3f7a713c-a2df-42ee-a372-c6849f879ab8&amp;pf_rd_i=15450564011" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> BBQ Masters 19 Piece Professional BBQ Grill Tools and Accessories Set with Storage Case, $24.96; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073WG56T1/ref=twister_B07D9N51D5?_encoding=UTF8&amp;psc=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> YETI 20 oz. Rambler for Hot and Cold, $30.41; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/YETI-Rambler-Stainless-Insulated-Tumbler/dp/B00JP9AJC6/ref=lp_16591174011_1_1?s=outdoor-recreation&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1495558969&amp;sr=1-1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Best Dad Ever Grilling &amp; Barbeque Apron, $15.95; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Best-Dad-Ever-Grilling-Aprons/dp/B00F5B7MZA/ref=sr_1_35?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1495635963&amp;sr=8-35&amp;keywords=dad+aprons" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Coleman Xtreme Cooler, $45; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Coleman-3000002003-50Qt-Xtreme/dp/B00AU6G4QS/ref=sr_1_49?s=outdoor-recreation&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1495559015&amp;sr=1-49" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Coleman Road Trip Propane Portable Grill LXE, $166.88; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00F3S5U86/ref=s9_acsd_bw_wf_e_FD2017WF_mdl?pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&amp;pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-15&amp;pf_rd_r=00V710PRBFBAAYMJGKXX&amp;pf_rd_t=101&amp;pf_rd_p=8a015a11-87a6-4e37-b2b0-27d4532fdb7c&amp;pf_rd_i=502661011&amp;th=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Fire 7 Tablet, $39.99 <em>(orig. $49.99)</em>; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01GEW27DA/ref=ods_gw_d_tpr_an_im3?pf_rd_p=11e9480b-63fe-481f-b8ab-f6d743357268&amp;pf_rd_r=9H6PEWYJXE1R693CE202" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Tile Mate Key Finder. Phone Finder. Anything Finder, $17.76; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01L3VEC08/ref=s9_acss_bw_cg_EDG1201A_md1_w?pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&amp;pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-2&amp;pf_rd_r=MR2TWPZ23QG9KGFQQ69S&amp;pf_rd_t=101&amp;pf_rd_p=61016b72-a1be-4cae-ae0d-9cb33c9ac2e4&amp;pf_rd_i=15450566011" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Skullcandy Ink&#8217;d Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $39.97; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XPK9N8L/ref=twister_B01FFRYFKS?_encoding=UTF8&amp;psc=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Fossil Q Founder 2.0 Touchscreen Leather Smart Watch, $255; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fossil-Founder-Touchscreen-Leather-Smartwatch/dp/B01EQZPVCG/ref=lp_15302111011_1_4?s=apparel&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1495558116&amp;sr=1-4&amp;nodeID=15302111011&amp;psd=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Echo Dot, $39.99 <em>(orig. $49.99)</em>; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B015TJD0Y4/ref=s9_acss_bw_cg_EDG1201A_md1_w?pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&amp;pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-2&amp;pf_rd_r=MR2TWPZ23QG9KGFQQ69S&amp;pf_rd_t=101&amp;pf_rd_p=61016b72-a1be-4cae-ae0d-9cb33c9ac2e4&amp;pf_rd_i=15450566011" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Your Baby&#8217;s First Word Will Be Dada by Jimmy Fallon, $11.49; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Your-Babys-First-Word-Will/dp/1250009340/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&amp;qid=1495641166&amp;sr=8-9" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Matching Funny Shirts, $24.99 &#8211; $29.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Gift-Inspired-Shirt-Storm-Pooper/dp/B01A9TIMEC/ref=sr_1_6?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1495641013&amp;sr=8-6&amp;keywords=new%2Bdad%2Bgifts&amp;th=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> 16 oz. Pint Glass, $16.95; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Daddys-Survival-Kit-Permanently-Co-Worker/dp/B01K0QSPMS/ref=sr_1_13?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1495641282&amp;sr=8-13&amp;keywords=new+dad+gifts" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Daddy&#8217;s Tools of the Trade Changing Toolbelt, $29.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Daddys-Tools-Diaper-Changing-Toolbelt/dp/B00DGA4UDY/ref=sr_1_17_a_it?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1495641282&amp;sr=8-17&amp;keywords=new+dad+gifts" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Dad Life: A Manly Adult Coloring Book, $8.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dad-Life-Coloring-Humorous-Grown/dp/153331568X/ref=sr_1_22?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1497282327&amp;sr=8-22&amp;keywords=new+dad+gifts" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> NFL Grill Set, $24.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/York-Giants-Steel-Tool-Piece/dp/B0108SP20G/ref=sr_1_81?s=sporting-goods&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1495638753&amp;sr=1-81&amp;keywords=sport+dad+gifts" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Adidas Men&#8217;s Track Pants, $29.99-$89.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/adidas-Mens-Core-Training-Pants/dp/B00Q67IJUY/ref=pd_sbs_200_4?_encoding=UTF8&amp;pd_rd_i=B00Q67IJUY&amp;pd_rd_r=8c431461-6f3b-11e8-baf9-335bfe162084&amp;pd_rd_w=DFhqp&amp;pd_rd_wg=rW2w8&amp;pf_rd_i=desktop-dp-sims&amp;pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&amp;pf_rd_p=5825442648805390339&amp;pf_rd_r=XZCT054874NMGZZFJR8A&amp;pf_rd_s=desktop-dp-sims&amp;pf_rd_t=40701&amp;refRID=XZCT054874NMGZZFJR8A" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Fitbit Versa Smartwatch, $199.95; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fitbit-Versa-Smartwatch-Aluminium-Included/dp/B07B48SQGT/ref=pd_sbs_121_6?_encoding=UTF8&amp;pd_rd_i=B07B48SQGT&amp;pd_rd_r=6fa74a70-6f3e-11e8-83f9-01153357ec84&amp;pd_rd_w=e3ZCD&amp;pd_rd_wg=pXhMo&amp;pf_rd_i=desktop-dp-sims&amp;pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&amp;pf_rd_p=5825442648805390339&amp;pf_rd_r=1MC9E3RTS1GSBK3RVPZ3&amp;pf_rd_s=desktop-dp-sims&amp;pf_rd_t=40701&amp;refRID=1MC9E3RTS1GSBK3RVPZ3&amp;th=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> NFL Embossed Billfold Wallet, $23.33; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/England-Patriots-Embossed-Genuine-Passcase/dp/B001PR0PQ6/ref=sr_1_9?s=sporting-goods&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1495639710&amp;sr=1-9&amp;keywords=patriots+leather+sport+wallet" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Arccos Driver Tracking System, $29.93; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Arccos-Golf-Driver-Sensor-Finder/dp/B01BTZE442/ref=sr_1_2?s=sporting-goods&amp;srs=10635335011&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1465502518&amp;sr=1-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Premium 7 Piece Bar Set, $29.95 <em>(orig. $59.97)</em>; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bar-Cocktail-Brat-Pre-Built-Stainless/dp/B0189D4190/ref=sr_1_13?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1495557848&amp;sr=8-13&amp;keywords=barware" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> 1byone Bluetooth Record Player, $129.99 <em>(orig. $169.99)</em>; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/1byone-Bluetooth-Turntable-Speaker-Recording/dp/B01K9ER5L8/ref=sr_1_9?s=electronics&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1495637528&amp;sr=1-9&amp;keywords=record+player" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Whiskey Stone Reusable Ice Cubes, $8.95; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Whiskey-Reusable-Chilling-Carrying-Bourbon/dp/B019TU9MMI/ref=sr_1_7?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1495637121&amp;sr=8-7&amp;keywords=drink+ice+cubes" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kit, $39.95; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Brooklyn-Brew-Shop-Making-Everyday/dp/B005G20IIG/ref=sr_1_6?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1495637060&amp;sr=8-6&amp;keywords=beer+kit" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Sonos CONNECT Wireless Receiver Component for Streaming Music, $349; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001CROHX6/ref=s9_acsd_bw_wf_e_EDG0409A_cdi_28?pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&amp;pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-10&amp;pf_rd_r=VTMGCJ60MCBK295HATYG&amp;pf_rd_t=101&amp;pf_rd_p=0892e519-2812-4377-ace1-fb05339a3848&amp;pf_rd_i=15469052011" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Tommy Hilfiger Men&#8217;s Buffalo Tartan Tie, $24.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tommy-Hilfiger-Mens-Buffalo-Tartan/dp/B00KRCLZ50/ref=sr_1_4?s=apparel&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1495637609&amp;sr=1-4&amp;nodeID=7147441011&amp;psd=1&amp;keywords=men%27s+ties&amp;refinements=p_n_feature_eighteen_browse-bin%3A14630392011" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Super Dad Coupons, $7.95; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1612434371/ref=as_li_tl?ie=UTF8&amp;camp=1789&amp;creative=9325&amp;creativeASIN=1612434371&amp;linkCode=as2&amp;tag=rbk_partner_affiliate-20&amp;linkId=YI6MJKVMCTD2IIUT" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Tamarac by Slippers International, $31.96 &#8211; $50.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tamarac-Slippers-International-7161-Moccasin/dp/B001D776G0/ref=sr_1_8?s=apparel&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1495636425&amp;sr=1-8&amp;nodeID=679324011&amp;psd=1&amp;keywords=mens+slippers" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Engraved Monogram Coffee Mug, $19.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Engraved-Monogram-Personalized-Initial-Ceramic/dp/B01CGY47WE/ref=sr_1_12?s=kitchen&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1495557959&amp;sr=1-12&amp;keywords=personalized+gifts+for+dad" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">amazon.com</a></p>
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Nautica Men&#8217;s Robe, $37.99; <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nautica-Herringbone-Plaid-Cotton-Medium/dp/B01LY6SM7S/ref=sr_1_239?s=apparel&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1497280164&amp;sr=1-239&amp;nodeID=16614123011&amp;psd=1&amp;th=1&amp;psc=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">amazon.com</a></p>
