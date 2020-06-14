Father's Day Gift Guide: The Men of Premier Lacrosse League Share Their Must-Have Products
From a tasty tequila to classic kicks, Premier Lacrosse League co-founder Paul Rabil and his fellow professional players share what they're giving and getting this Father's Day
Paul Rabil
Team: Atlas
Kids: None, but shopping for his dad
Cincoro Anejo Tequila
After watching the Michael Jordan Netflix docuseries, The Last Dance, with his dad over Zoom during quarantine, Rabil plans to send a bottle of the NBA legend's new tequila for Father's Day: “It’s incredible!" he says.
Hyphersphere Ball
For active dads, Rabil suggests this vibrating rubber ball. The innovative stretching aid helps improve "grip strength, flexibility, range of motion, and circulation," according to the brand's website.
Kyle Harrison
Team: Redwoods
Kids: One daughter and one son
Ember Smart Mug
This high-tech mug allows you to set your ideal coffee (or tea) temperature and keep it there for up to three hours using a built-in, Android and iOS-compatible battery. If your dad is as busy as Harrison — who finds little time to sleep in between lacrosse workouts and away games — this gift will be a game changer.
Vans
The Hall of Famer loves the classic checker-print Vans, which add an instant dose of cool to any dad's outfit.
Brodie Merrill
Team: Waterdogs
Kids: One daughter and two sons
Bose Wireless Headphones
The Hall of Famer has been using these wireless, water-proof headphones for work calls and at-home sweat sessions while cooped up inside during quarantine.
Buy it! Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Headphones, $149; bestbuy.com
Whiskey
This is Merrill’s go-to nightcap after he puts all three kids to sleep. Hand-assembled in Brooklyn, New York, Widow Jane 10 Year Old is a rich blend of straight Bourbons from Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana.
Buy it! Widow Jane 10 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey, $79.99; wine.com
Ryan Drenner
Team: Waterdogs
Kids: One son
Espresso Maker
Drenner upgraded from regular coffee to caffeine-packed Americanos when he became a dad. And he makes them with this sleek machine, which brews a perfect cup every time.
Bike Trailer
The Premiere Lacrosse League champion jokingly calls this bike attachment the “child trainer.” With a weather shield and snack pouches, this portable stroller is fun for your kids and convenient for you.
Buy it! InSTEP Sierra Double Bike Trailer and Stroller, $179.99; dickssportinggoods.com