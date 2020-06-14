Father's Day Gift Guide: The Men of Premier Lacrosse League Share Their Must-Have Products

From a tasty tequila to classic kicks, Premier Lacrosse League co-founder Paul Rabil and his fellow professional players share what they're giving and getting this Father's Day 

By Hanna Flanagan and Andrea Lavinthal
June 14, 2020 08:15 AM

Paul Rabil

Paul Rabil/Instagram

@paulrabil

Team: Atlas 

Kids: None, but shopping for his dad

Cincoro Anejo Tequila

Shopsk.com

After watching the Michael Jordan Netflix docuseries, The Last Dance, with his dad over Zoom during quarantine, Rabil plans to send a bottle of the NBA legend's new tequila for Father's Day: “It’s incredible!" he says. 

Buy it! Cincoro Anejo Tequila, $114.95; uptownspirits.com

Hyphersphere Ball

Hypersphere

For active dads, Rabil suggests this vibrating rubber ball. The innovative stretching aid helps improve "grip strength, flexibility, range of motion, and circulation," according to the brand's website. 

Buy it! Hyperice Hyphersphere Green, $149; hyperice.com

Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison/Instagram

@kyleharrison

Team: Redwoods

Kids: One daughter and one son

Ember Smart Mug

Ember

This high-tech mug allows you to set your ideal coffee (or tea) temperature and keep it there for up to three hours using a built-in, Android and iOS-compatible battery. If your dad is as busy as Harrison — who finds little time to sleep in between lacrosse workouts and away games — this gift will be a game changer. 

Buy it! Ember Smart Travel Mug 2.0, $179.95; ember.com

Vans

Vans

The Hall of Famer loves the classic checker-print Vans, which add an instant dose of cool to any dad's outfit. 

Buy it! Vans Checkerboard Slip-On, $50; vans.com

Brodie Merrill

Brodie Merrill/Instagram

@brodie.merrill

Team: Waterdogs

Kids: One daughter and two sons

Bose Wireless Headphones

The Hall of Famer has been using these wireless, water-proof headphones for work calls and at-home sweat sessions while cooped up inside during quarantine.

Buy it! Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Headphones, $149; bestbuy.com

Whiskey

Wine.com

This is Merrill’s go-to nightcap after he puts all three kids to sleep. Hand-assembled in Brooklyn, New York, Widow Jane 10 Year Old is a rich blend of straight Bourbons from Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana.

Buy it! Widow Jane 10 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey, $79.99; wine.com  

Ryan Drenner

Ryan Drenner/Instagram

@ryandrenner

Team: Waterdogs

Kids: One son

Espresso Maker

Target

Drenner upgraded from regular coffee to caffeine-packed Americanos when he became a dad. And he makes them with this sleek machine, which brews a perfect cup every time. 

Buy it! Delonghi Espresso Maker, $149.95; target.com

Bike Trailer

Dicks

The Premiere Lacrosse League champion jokingly calls this bike attachment the “child trainer.” With a weather shield and snack pouches, this portable stroller is fun for your kids and convenient for you. 

Buy it! InSTEP Sierra Double Bike Trailer and Stroller, $179.99; dickssportinggoods.com

