Husbands of the Real Housewives Share Their Father's Day Gift Picks

If you look through any PEOPLE editor’s Instagram feed, you’re sure to run into a Real Housewife (or five) within a matter of seconds. We’re not ashamed to say we look to them week after week not only for their intoxicating drama, but for their tastemaker status as well. And although a surprising number of the so-called “Housewives” are actually single, at least some percentage of them are sure to be celebrating Father’s Day with their S.O.s this weekend.

Although we rely on our ladies for their recommendations for everything from travel destinations to beauty advice, we thought we’d turn it over to the guys this time. We asked some of our favorite Real House-husbands to share their Father’s Day gift picks, whether it’s a favorite present from years past or one they’re hoping for this coming Sunday — find out what they said below.

Joey Gorga Instagram; Courtesy Amazon

The husband: Joe Gorga

The Housewife: Melissa Gorga, Real Housewives of New Jersey

The gift: F6 Shiatsu Full Foot Massager with Heat, $280; brookstone.com

Why it’s a winner: “I love it so much. My kids told me that I work so hard and they want my feet to feel good!”

Mauricio Instagram; Courtesy Bloomingdale's

The husband: Mauricio Umansky

The Housewife: Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The gift: Arccos Golf 360 Golf Performance Tracking System, $250; bloomingdales.com

Why it’s a winner: “I love to golf whenever I have some down time. A golf performance tracking system is the perfect gift for any golf-loving dad as it not only provides valuable data and analytics to make your golf game smarter, but it maximizes time and I am all about efficiency.”

RELATED: Editor-Approved Gift Guide for Father’s Day

Monique Samuels Instagram; Courtesy Amazon

The husband: Chris Samuels

The Housewife: Monique Samuels, Real Housewives of Potomac

The gift: Ugly Stik GX2 Saltwater Spinning Rod, $40; basspro.com

Why it’s a winner: “Every year my kids find me a gift that deals with fishing. They know it’s my favorite hobby. One of the easiest rods to use are from a brand called Ugly Stiks. I use them for salt water, bottom fishing. They’re very lightweight and perfect for catching even large fish.”

The husband: Bryan Redmond

The Housewife: Brandi Redmond, Real Housewives of Dallas

The gift: A spa day

Why it’s a winner: “I love a spa day with my favorite girls. I’m not afraid to get a pedicure with Brooklyn and Brinkley but what I love most are their homemade pictures and cards. I hang them in my office to view daily.”

Teddi Mellencamp Instagram; Artifact Uprising

The husband: Edwin Arroyave

The Housewife: Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The gift: Artifact Uprising photo book, $69; artifactuprising.com

Why it’s a winner: “My ultimate gift would be a reflection book of the last year with the family. Having one of those every year would be amazing. That’s something that takes time to put together but will last forever. When you’re a busy guy who is always on the go and trying to improve, you don’t always get time to reflect, so it’s always nice to have a book of memories to turn to when you time to reminisce.”

–With reporting by Dave Quinn and Megan Stein