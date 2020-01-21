Fashionable Family! Uma Thurman Attends Dior Fashion Show with Son Levon Thurman-Hawke, 18

Francois Durand/Getty

Uma Thurman’s son, Levon Thurman-Hawke, is becoming a fashion week regular.

The lookalike pair attended the Dior Spring 2020 haute couture show in Paris on Monday, sitting alongside stars like Camille Rowe-Bel, Natalia Vodianova, Sigourney Weaver and Kat Graham.

The actress, 49, wore cropped gingham trousers, a black v-neck, a navy trench coat and strappy stilettos. While 18-year-old Levon (whose father is actor Ethan Hawke) opted for a street style look, rocking a black collared shirt, black pants and a plaid coat with a fur collar.

Levon shared a series of photos from the show, which featured silk fringe, draped chiffon and Greco-Roman-inspired accessories, on his Instagram.

“Mama and mi in Paris,” he captioned the post.

RELATED: Uma Thurman Walks the Runway at Miu Miu’s Resort 2019 Fashion Show

Last year, Levon’s older sister Maya Hawke starred in Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2019 campaign alongside Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, after turning heads in campaigns for AllSaints and Calvin Klein in 2016 and 2017.

And most recently, critics raved about Maya’s break-out performances in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and the third season of the Netflix series Stranger Things.

According to Page Six, the Dior show marks Levon’s first appearance at an international event, but he has attended fashion week shows with his mom in the past, including Prada Resort 2019 and 2020.

Image zoom Uma Thurman and Levon Thurman-Hawke at the Prada Resort 2019 show in New York City Jared Siskin/Getty

Image zoom Levon Thurman-Hawke and Uma Thurman at the Prada Resort 2020 show in New York City Jared Siskin/Getty

In a July interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 21-year-old talked about how she’s close with both her mom, Thurman, and dad, Hawke. “I’m always running decisions by them,” she told the outlet. “They both have similar levels of success but really different experiences within the business.”

“I think that’s the biggest advantage [I have], that I have information about the pitfalls and the good things,” Maya continued. “Hopefully it’ll keep me from making some mistakes that young actors can make.”

Image zoom Maya Hawke

RELATED: Lookalike Mother-Daughter Duo Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke Step Out for Glam Night in N.Y.C.

The actress also told the outlet that her newfound success has allowed her more freedom and independence from her parents.

“I have more money, so I don’t have to ask my parents for it anymore. That’s amazing,” she said, before clarifying, “Let’s put it this way: I have a lot more independence and freedom.”

“I really think that nothing improves your relationships more than independence,” she continued. “The less you need from anyone, the more you can really see them and get along and love each other. And so, that’s been the biggest change probably—is that freedom creates possibilities.”