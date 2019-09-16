All the Must-See Moments from London Fashion Week

As stars cross the pond for more fashion week fun, we rounded up every A-list sighting from the runways to the front row
By Colleen Kratofil
September 16, 2019 01:27 PM

1 of 11

Naomi Campbell

Samir Hussein/WireImage

All phones go up when the supermodel hits the runway! Naomi walks in her Fashion for Relief show in a rainbow-colored feathery ensemble.

2 of 11

Fashion for Relief Show

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Naomi poses with models at her Fashion for Relief show, which included Damson Idris, Adut Akech and Stella Maxwell.

3 of 11

Paris Brosnan & Pierce Brosnan

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Naomi Campbell also tapped Pierce Brosnan’s son, Paris, to walk in the show.

4 of 11

Victoria Beckham Front Row

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Victoria’s kids, Romeo, Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper and hubby, David Beckham, sit between Paris Vogue editor Emmanuelle Alt, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour at her show.

5 of 11

Helen Mirren & Victoria Beckham

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

The actress makes a stop backstage to congratulate the designer.

6 of 11

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Eamonn McCormack/BFC/Getty

Sabrina takes a spin down the runway at Roland Mouret.

7 of 11

Bulgari Serpenti Seduttori Launch Party

Dave Benett/Getty

The jewerly giant called up an impressive group of A-listers to fête its new watch, including Laura Harrier, Lucy Boynton, Lily Aldridge, Ellie Goulding, Naomi Scott, Maya Hawke, Lily James and Carey Mulligan.

8 of 11

Ellie Goulding

Dave Benett/Getty

At one point, Ellie takes the stage for a performance at the Bulgari Serpenti Seduttori launch party.

9 of 11

Christina Aguilera

Dave Benett/Getty

The singer belts one out at the Virgin Voyages and Gareth Pugh collaboration launch party in a plunging red dress with high slit and thigh-high red boots.

10 of 11

Christina Aguilera

Dave Benett/Getty

Then dons all-black to watch the JW Anderson show.

