All the Must-See Moments from London Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell
All phones go up when the supermodel hits the runway! Naomi walks in her Fashion for Relief show in a rainbow-colored feathery ensemble.
Fashion for Relief Show
Naomi poses with models at her Fashion for Relief show, which included Damson Idris, Adut Akech and Stella Maxwell.
Paris Brosnan & Pierce Brosnan
Naomi Campbell also tapped Pierce Brosnan’s son, Paris, to walk in the show.
Victoria Beckham Front Row
Victoria’s kids, Romeo, Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper and hubby, David Beckham, sit between Paris Vogue editor Emmanuelle Alt, British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour at her show.
Helen Mirren & Victoria Beckham
The actress makes a stop backstage to congratulate the designer.
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Sabrina takes a spin down the runway at Roland Mouret.
Bulgari Serpenti Seduttori Launch Party
The jewerly giant called up an impressive group of A-listers to fête its new watch, including Laura Harrier, Lucy Boynton, Lily Aldridge, Ellie Goulding, Naomi Scott, Maya Hawke, Lily James and Carey Mulligan.
Ellie Goulding
At one point, Ellie takes the stage for a performance at the Bulgari Serpenti Seduttori launch party.
Christina Aguilera
The singer belts one out at the Virgin Voyages and Gareth Pugh collaboration launch party in a plunging red dress with high slit and thigh-high red boots.
Christina Aguilera
Then dons all-black to watch the JW Anderson show.