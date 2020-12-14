Sarah Jessica Parker, Christian Siriano and More Celebs Donate One-of-a-Kind Items in Fashion Scholarship Auction

Among the personalized experiences featured in the auction is a virtual wine tasting with Sarah Jessica Parker and portrait commissioned by Christian Siriano

Fashion industry insiders are coming together to support talented college students across the country with an auction stacked with exclusive items.

Among the once-in-a-lifetime experiences up for grabs is a virtual wine tasting with Parker (who launched the wine brand Invivo X in 2019), along with wine expert and Invivo X co-founder Tim Lightbourne and Marie Claire​ editor-in-chief Sally Holmes. The winner will receive 12 bottles of the Sex and the City star's award-winning blends and the tasting will include a "lively discussion around upcoming trends in 2021 for both fashion and wine," according to an FSF press release.

The auction also features a special Off-White piece signed by Abloh, who founded the label in 2014, a Christian Siriano Fall 2021 collection handbag and a portrait commissioned by the celeb-loved designer and a personalized pair of Jimmy Choo shoes.

Additionally, Maxwell is donating an item from his most recent collection to one lucky winner, as well as a virtual meet and greet to talk "all things fashion" and "brainstorm ideas on what, where and how to wear the look" they choose.

Other luxury items include an evening for eight at Nexus Club New York, a private membership club backed by Justin Timberlake and located in lower Manhattan, as well as a basketball and jersey signed by NBA legend Dwayne Wade.

Peter Arnold, Executive Director, Fashion Scholarship Fund, said in a statement: "The FSF Charity Shop is a fun and meaningful way for members of the fashion community, and far beyond, to support our mission of providing scholarships, programmatic support and opportunities to even more students in 2021."

"We are so grateful to our friends who have generously donated their time and products to this important initiative," he continued.