Neiman Marcus Files for Bankruptcy, Plus More Retailers Facing Financial Stress amid Coronavirus

As retail stores across the country continue to remain closed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many iconic fashion retailers are facing an unprecedented decline in sales, with some filing for bankruptcy as a result.

Many of these fashion retailers, which were already struggling before the crisis, have been especially hard-hit as customers remain focused on buying essential items. And with social distancing measures expected to continue throughout certain areas of the country as we enter summer, it's likely that stores will continue to suffer and face uncertain futures.

“Then there is the trend of more shopping going online and retailers having way too many physical stores. Now with COVID-19 in the mix, it is really going to accelerate the trends with more store closures and ultimate failures," David Berliner, partner at accounting firm BDO, told Forbes. “Bottom line, I expect there will be fewer retail chains surviving post-COVID-19 and the surviving chains, particularly apparel and other mall-based specialty stores, will reduce the number of brick & mortar store locations."

Below, a list of the fashion retailers that have filed for bankruptcy as a result the financial downfall from the coronavirus crisis.

Neiman Marcus

Image zoom Robert Alexander/Getty

After insiders hinted to Reuters that the luxury fashion chain was planning to seek bankruptcy protection in late April, the company officially announced its decision to file on May 7, according to NBC News.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division and secured $675 million in financing. The company operates 43 Neiman Marcus stores, 22 Last Call stores and two Bergdorf Goodman stores and has a borrowings total of about $4.8 billion, according to credit rating firm Standard & Poor’s. Some of that debt is left over from its $6 billion buyout in 2013 by its owners, private equity firm Ares Management Corp and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

In an official statement, chairman and CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck said, “Like most businesses today, we are facing unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed inexorable pressure on our business."

“We will emerge a far stronger company. In a world that is changing, we are uniquely positioned to give our brand partners access to our loyal luxury customers like no other company.”

Bergdorf Goodman addressed the news in a post shared on its Instagram, noting that "this is not a liquidation of our business."

"We are resilient, and we will continue to bring you the luxury fashion, service and relationships you cannot find anywhere else," the statement said.

J.Crew

Image zoom Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty

On May 4, the beloved preppy label which has been worn by everyone from Meghan Markle to Michelle Obama, announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Virginia federal court.

J.Crew Group lenders agreed to convert the company's estimated $1.65 billion of debt into stock. According to several reports, the company (which operates the denim-driven label Madewell, in addition to its namesake brand) will continue e-commerce sales and hopes to reopen stores when social distancing restrictions are lifted.

"We will continue all day-to-day operations," J.Crew Group CEO Jan Singer said in a statement, according to CNN.

J.Crew declined PEOPLE's request for comment.

True Religion

Image zoom Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

On April 13 the designer denim brand filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years, according to a report from Forbes.

“While the debtors would have preferred to wait-out the current instabilities of the financial markets and retail industry generally, they simply could not afford to do so,” according to court documents obtained by Forbes, which noted that store closures caused by coronavirus accelerated the company's problems.

True Religion previously filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and exited in four months after it invested in its e-commerce business, closed stores and slashed its more than $350 million of debt.

