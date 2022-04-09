Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This 'Roomy' Best-Selling Crossbody Bag That's Just $20 Right Now
It can be surprisingly difficult to find the perfect bag for everyday use. One that is neither too big nor too small, simple enough to go with any outfit, and affordable. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have done the impossible work and found the ideal crossbody bag that is soon to become a staple in your wardrobe. It's just $20 right now, too.
The popular Fashion Puzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag is made from faux leather and features pretty gold zippers and hardware, along with an adjustable shoulder strap. The crossbody has earned more than 12,500 perfect ratings, with Amazon shoppers praising how "cute" and "roomy" it is for such a little purse. The secret to all that room? Three different zippered compartments.
Perfect for running errands, a date night, or even just a casual stroll through the park, the crossbody purse is the top seller in women's crossbody handbags on Amazon, and for good reason.
Buy It! Fashion Puzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag, $18.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
There are 27 color options to choose from, including classic neutrals saddle brown and black, and tons of bold hues that will add a pop of color to any outfit, like royal blue, fuchsia, and Kelly green. Depending on which color you choose, prices currently range between $19 and $20, so it's no wonder one shopper said, "I plan to order it in every single color they offer to match all of my different outfits!"
If you are worried about the size, shoppers can verify just how much the bag really holds. One five-star reviewer fully listed everything they were able to easily fit and organize inside the crossbody thanks to its many sections, such as their phone, keys, wallet, a pack of tissues, a box of bandages, a contact lens case along with a bottle of solution, and even plastic forks.
Yes, those are just some of the things that all fit without hassle.
That same happy customer also noted that the black and white striped lining inside the purse is a plus, as it helped them "see everything so much better" without having to rummage around.
Another shopper commented on how well the crossbody "comfortably" fits a standard water bottle, while an additional reviewer called the purse "a keeper" that is a "must-buy if you're traveling."
The crossbody bag brings a whole new meaning to small but mighty. And we're certain you won't regret adding the now-$20 purse to your everyday bag rotation.
