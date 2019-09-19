If you’re looking for a Halloween costume that is equal parts A-list and stylish, Fashion Nova has got you covered.

Remember Jennifer Lopez’s plunging, tropical-print Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards? Of course you do. How about the gold cone-top corset Madonna wore on her Blond Ambition tour? The fast-fashion retailer, known for mimicking outfits of celebrities like Kardashian-Jenner sisters, just released it’s Halloween costume line-up, featuring what looks like a replica of Lopez’s green dress, retailing for $69.99, and Madonna’s corset-and-tight combo, retailing for $59.99.

Image zoom Charbonneau/BEI/Shutterstock; FashionNova

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Shares the Story Behind Her Iconic Jungle-Print Versace Dress

Image zoom Gie Knaeps/Getty; FashionNova

Along with these memorable fashion outfits, Fashion Nova is bringing back its purple cut-out jumpsuit inspired by Selena from last Halloween.

RELATED: The Internet Reacts to Kim Kardashian Dressing Up as Selena Quintanilla

Image zoom Universal Music Latino; FashionNova

Plus, a replica of the sexy one-sided purple jumpsuit and nipple pastie Lil’ Kim — who is a fan of Fashion Nova — wore to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage; FashionNova

And Fashion Nova’s Halloween costumes aren’t the only pieces on its site that pull inspiration from celebs.

In February, Kim Kardashian West accused Fashion Nova of copying her vintage 1988 Thierry Mugler black cut-out dress to the Hollywood Beauty Awards.

Image zoom Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images; Fashion Nova/Instagram

“It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas,” Kardashian West said in her long Twitter thread.

Only two days ago, I was privileged enough to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site – but it's not for sale. You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn’t even been made to sell yet. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 19, 2019

While Kardashian West didn’t name Fashion Nova explicitly, the retailer posted a statement to their Instagram, saying Kim Kardashian West “is one of the top fashion icons that our customers draw inspiration from.”

And Fashion Nova has definitely been inspired by top fashion icons, as well. The celeb-inspired costumes, and more Halloween pieces, are available at fashionnova.com.