Fashion Nova Called Out for Tone Deaf Promo Saying 'When That Stimulus Deposit Hits'

Social media users are criticizing style brand Fashion Nova for a recent promo advertised via text and email alerts, referring to the $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks from the government.

“When That Stimulus Deposit Hits,” the alerts sent out on Wednesday read. “Save up to 80% SITEWIDE.”

Customers quickly took note of the promo, which comes at a time when more than 22 million U.S. workers have filed for unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fashion Nova is so wrong for this, the stimulus isn’t for shopping its for people who need it during such hard times, this is so ignorant,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Uhhh all we get for the foreseeable future is $1200 so go away Fashion Nova I have groceries to buy,” another said.

The “Stimulus Deposit” noted in the Fashion Nova alert refers to the checks the government is sending Americans as part of the $2 trillion stimulus relief package passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last month.

The package is aimed at aiding the struggling economy after millions of workers were left stranded by shutdowns to stop the spread of the virus.

People making up to $75,000 a year are expected to receive checks for $1,200, while couples making up to $150,000 would receive $2,400, with an additional $500 per child, according to the bill.

Fashion Nova did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

