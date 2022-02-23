Fashion Month Continues in Europe! All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Beyond

See your favorite stars and supermodels as they travel around the world in the name of fashion 

By Brittany Talarico and Lauren Lieberman February 23, 2022 05:26 PM

1 of 19

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

The stylish couple looks super chic in their well-suited looks at the Fendi show in Milan. 

2 of 19

Julia Fox

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

The Uncut Gems star isn't only Josh Safdie's muse ⁠— she's clearly inspiring the fashion crowd too. Fox sat front row at the Diesel show in Milan wearing a bright yellow leather biker look, teamed with a black bandeau, gloves and matching dark lipstick. The actress and model was last seen decked in Diesel designs after former fling Kanye West surprised her with pieces from the new collection

3 of 19

Bella Hadid

Credit: Pietro D'Aprano/Getty

The model of the moment hits the Fendi runway in a sheer slip dress, furry topper, tinted lenses and mint- hued gloves. 

4 of 19

Iris Law

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

The rising model (daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost) wears a vintage Versace lace-up dress to the Perfect Magazine London Fashion Week party hosted by Katie Grand and Bryan Tambao at The Standard in London. 

5 of 19

Naomie Harris

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

The actress teams a mini dress with edgy, lace-up boots at the Ozwald Boateng show during London Fashion Week. 

6 of 19

Anais and Noel Gallagher

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

The Oasis frontman bonds with his daughter Anais at the Ozwald Boateng show during London Fashion Week. 

7 of 19

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

The actress teams her polka-dot dress with leather opera-length gloves and a bold red lip at the Erdem show during London Fashion Week. 

8 of 19

Irina Shayk

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

The supermodel's famous face is the only thing we can see as she hits the Richard Quinn runway shrouded in a hot-pink confection by the British designer. 

9 of 19

Front Row at Richard Qiunn

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Sabrina Elba, Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful and Editor-In-Chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour attend the Richard Quinn show. 

10 of 19

Lila Moss

Credit: Estrop/Wireimage

Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter closes the Richard Quinn show dressed as a modern day bride ⁠— with bleached eyebrows

11 of 19

Jenna Coleman

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

The British actress wears chic separates including an embellished pencil skirt and matching cardigan at the Erdem show during London Fashion Week. 

12 of 19

Jourdan Dunn and Victoria Beckham

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

The model joins the fashion industry mogul (and former Spice Girl!) front row a the Supriya Lele show during London Fashion week. 

13 of 19

FKA Twigs

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

The musician gives off bridal vibes at the Simone Rocha show during London Fashion Week. 

14 of 19

Reuben Selby and Maisie Williams

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

The actress supports her designer boyfriend Reuben Selby at the afterparty for his London Fashion Week show. 

15 of 19

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Credit: Lia Toby/BFC/Getty

The model teams her navy slip dress with a leather jacket and matching gloves (the accessory of the moment) at the DANIEL w. FLETCHER fashion show during London Fashion Week. 

16 of 19

Irina Shayk

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty

The model leads the catwalk parade in a rodeo-ready look at the Matty Bovan show during London Fashion Week. 

17 of 19

Tom Daley

Credit: Lia Toby/BFC/Getty

The British Olympian proves he has fun with fashion in a colorful shirt worn front row at the DANIEL w. FLETCHER show. 

18 of 19

Jourdan Dunn and Issac Poleon

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

The model and hairstylist dance the night away to celebrate the Maximilian fall/winter 2022 collection.   

19 of 19

Irina Shayk

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

She just wants to have fun! Irina Shayk attends the opening night party of London Fashion Week 2022 hosted by the British Fashion Council. 

