New Fashion Finds Our Editors Are Obsessing Over

If you're looking for the hottest fashion news, these launches are giving our editors life. Scroll through to discover your favorite new collections and shop them all!
By PeopleStyle
August 29, 2019 02:35 PM

1 of 9

Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots

Beyond Yoga

Jump-roping superstar, dancer and celebrity trainer Amanda Kloots teamed up with athleisure brand Beyond Yoga to create a capsule collection full of fun pieces to electrify your workout.

She designed a flattering legging, a supportive cropped tank and a cool biker short bodysuit that come in fun prints like stars and lightening bolts.

“I am so happy to team up with Beyond Yoga for my first collection,” Kloots says in a press release. “I love that Beyond Yoga stands for all women and has the most comfortable athleisure wear on the market!” 

Buy It! Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Biker Bodysuit, $120; beyondyoga.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Amanda Kloots Cropped Tank, $72; beyondyoga.com

3 of 9

Infinite Style Subscription Box by Ann Taylor 

Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor’s new Infinite Style subscription box gives you endless wardrobe options in a convenient and cost-efficient way. For $95 a month, you can receive as many boxes as your heart desires, each containing three pieces. Now, you’ll never need to repeat an outfit again.

Buy It! Infinite Style by Ann Taylor Subscription, $95; infinitestylebyanntaylor.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

Aviator Nation x Flatwater Foundation

Your favorite California apparel brand’s latest capsule gives back in a big way.

After embarking on a five-day paddle-board trip in the waters off of Iceland that raised money for the Flatwater Foundation, Aviator Nation founder, Paige Mycoskie, decided she wanted to continue supporting the charity.

Her new capsule collection features the brand’s classic comfy sweatshirts and lightweight hats, among other California-inspired pieces. And 100% of the profits go to Flatwater Foundation, a charity organization that supports people who have been affected by cancer.

Check out the capsule at aviatornation.com.

Advertisement

5 of 9

Aviator Nation x Flatwater Foundation

Buy It! Flatwater Challenge Zip Hoodie in Red, $120; aviatornation.com

6 of 9

Aviator Nation x Flatwater Foundation

Buy It! Aviator Nation Flatwater Challenge Low-Rise Trucker Hat in Black, $35; aviatornation.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

Aldo's New RPPL Sustainable Sneakers

Aldo

The beloved shoe brand just introduced its new sustainable sneaker, so you can protect the environment in style (and comfort).

RPPL (pronounced Ripple) is Aldo’s new knit slip-on sneaker made with a BLOOM foam sole, a material created from algae and yarn devised from plastic water bottles. By using sustainable materials, the RPPL collection will protect 2.5 million liters of clean water. The sneaker comes in men’s and women’s styles and is available at aldoshoes.com.

Buy It! Aldo Shoes RPPL Lace-Up Sneakers in Red, $90; aldoshoes.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

Aldo RPPL Sustainable Sneakers

Buy It! Aldo Shoes RPPL Lace-Up Sneakers in Light Pink, $85; aldoshoes.com

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.