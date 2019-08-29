Jump-roping superstar, dancer and celebrity trainer Amanda Kloots teamed up with athleisure brand Beyond Yoga to create a capsule collection full of fun pieces to electrify your workout.

She designed a flattering legging, a supportive cropped tank and a cool biker short bodysuit that come in fun prints like stars and lightening bolts.

“I am so happy to team up with Beyond Yoga for my first collection,” Kloots says in a press release. “I love that Beyond Yoga stands for all women and has the most comfortable athleisure wear on the market!”

