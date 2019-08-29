Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots
Jump-roping superstar, dancer and celebrity trainer Amanda Kloots teamed up with athleisure brand Beyond Yoga to create a capsule collection full of fun pieces to electrify your workout.
She designed a flattering legging, a supportive cropped tank and a cool biker short bodysuit that come in fun prints like stars and lightening bolts.
“I am so happy to team up with Beyond Yoga for my first collection,” Kloots says in a press release. “I love that Beyond Yoga stands for all women and has the most comfortable athleisure wear on the market!”
Buy It! Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots Biker Bodysuit, $120; beyondyoga.com
Beyond Yoga x Amanda Kloots
Buy It! Beyond Yoga Amanda Kloots Cropped Tank, $72; beyondyoga.com
Infinite Style Subscription Box by Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor’s new Infinite Style subscription box gives you endless wardrobe options in a convenient and cost-efficient way. For $95 a month, you can receive as many boxes as your heart desires, each containing three pieces. Now, you’ll never need to repeat an outfit again.
Buy It! Infinite Style by Ann Taylor Subscription, $95; infinitestylebyanntaylor.com
Aviator Nation x Flatwater Foundation
Your favorite California apparel brand’s latest capsule gives back in a big way.
After embarking on a five-day paddle-board trip in the waters off of Iceland that raised money for the Flatwater Foundation, Aviator Nation founder, Paige Mycoskie, decided she wanted to continue supporting the charity.
Her new capsule collection features the brand’s classic comfy sweatshirts and lightweight hats, among other California-inspired pieces. And 100% of the profits go to Flatwater Foundation, a charity organization that supports people who have been affected by cancer.
Check out the capsule at aviatornation.com.
Aviator Nation x Flatwater Foundation
Buy It! Flatwater Challenge Zip Hoodie in Red, $120; aviatornation.com
Aviator Nation x Flatwater Foundation
Buy It! Aviator Nation Flatwater Challenge Low-Rise Trucker Hat in Black, $35; aviatornation.com
Aldo's New RPPL Sustainable Sneakers
The beloved shoe brand just introduced its new sustainable sneaker, so you can protect the environment in style (and comfort).
RPPL (pronounced Ripple) is Aldo’s new knit slip-on sneaker made with a BLOOM foam sole, a material created from algae and yarn devised from plastic water bottles. By using sustainable materials, the RPPL collection will protect 2.5 million liters of clean water. The sneaker comes in men’s and women’s styles and is available at aldoshoes.com.
Buy It! Aldo Shoes RPPL Lace-Up Sneakers in Red, $90; aldoshoes.com
Aldo RPPL Sustainable Sneakers
Buy It! Aldo Shoes RPPL Lace-Up Sneakers in Light Pink, $85; aldoshoes.com