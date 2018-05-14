New Fashion Finds Our Editors Are Obsessing Over

If you're looking for the hottest fashion news, these launches and celebrity collaborations are giving our editors life. Scroll through to discover your favorite new collections and shop them all!

<p>Everlane&#8217;s $100 wrap dresses are bound to become your new go-to for the season. Made from a light, drapey and wrinkle-resistant Japanese GoWeave fabric, they&#8217;re easily packable for any destination. Plus, with a tie waist and flattering neckline they&#8217;re perfect for just about any occasion including weddings, a rooftop party, weekend brunch, the office &#8211; we could keep going&#8230;</p>
Everlane's New $100 Wrap Dresses

Everlane’s $100 wrap dresses are bound to become your new go-to for the season. Made from a light, drapey and wrinkle-resistant Japanese GoWeave fabric, they’re easily packable for any destination. Plus, with a tie waist and flattering neckline they’re perfect for just about any occasion including weddings, a rooftop party, weekend brunch, the office – we could keep going…

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> The Japanese GoWeave Tank Mini Wrap Dress, $100; <a href="http://www.gopjn.com/t/8-9711-131940-104709?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-jpnese-goweave-mini-wrap-dress-royalblue%3Fcollection%3Dwomens-newest-arrivals" target="_blank" rel="noopener">everlane.com</a></p>
Everlane's New $100 Wrap Dresses

Buy It! The Japanese GoWeave Tank Mini Wrap Dress, $100; everlane.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> The Japanese GoWeave Short-Sleeve Mini Wrap Dress, $100; <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-9711-131940-104709?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-jpnese-goweave-ss-mini-wrap-dress-creamgold%3Fcollection%3Dwomens-newest-arrivals" target="_blank" rel="noopener">everlane.com</a></p>
Everlane's New $100 Wrap Dresses

Buy It! The Japanese GoWeave Short-Sleeve Mini Wrap Dress, $100; everlane.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> The Japanese GoWeave Tank Wrap Dress, $100; <a href="http://www.gopjn.com/t/8-9711-131940-104709?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-jpnese-goweave-wrap-dress-black%3Fcollection%3Dwomens-newest-arrivals" target="_blank" rel="noopener">everlane.com</a></p>
Everlane's New $100 Wrap Dresses

Buy It! The Japanese GoWeave Tank Wrap Dress, $100; everlane.com

<p>Cult Gaia&#8217;s famous <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=531417.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6894&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1007852%2FCult_Gaia%2Fark-large-bamboo-clutch&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ark Bag</a> has become a <a href="https://people.com/style/it-bag-cult-gaia-ark-summer-vacation/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">favorite of Instagram influencers and fashionistas everywhere</a>, which is why we&#8217;re so excited the brand is launching its first footwear collection! Available exclusively at <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=531417.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6893&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2FShop%2FDesigners%2FCult_Gaia%2FShoes%3Fpn%3D1%2526npp%3D60%2526image_view%3Dproduct%2526dScroll%3D0&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Net-a-Porter</a>, the 11-piece collection consists of artfully designed mules, sandals and heels ranging from $225 to $350. Just like their famous structural handbags, we&#8217;re sure these shoes are going to be a major hit this season.</p>
Cult Gaia Footwear Launch at Net-a-Porter

Cult Gaia’s famous Ark Bag has become a favorite of Instagram influencers and fashionistas everywhere, which is why we’re so excited the brand is launching its first footwear collection! Available exclusively at Net-a-Porter, the 11-piece collection consists of artfully designed mules, sandals and heels ranging from $225 to $350. Just like their famous structural handbags, we’re sure these shoes are going to be a major hit this season.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Alia Leather Mules, $325; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=531417.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6894&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1070039%2FCult_Gaia%2Falia-leather-mules-&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">net-a-porter.com</a></p>
Cult Gaia Footwear Launch at Net-a-Porter

Buy It! Alia Leather Mules, $325; net-a-porter.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Luna Leather Sandals, $350; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=531417.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6894&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1070047%2FCult_Gaia%2Fluna-leather-sandals&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">net-a-porter.com</a></p>
Cult Gaia Footwear Launch at Net-a-Porter

Buy It! Luna Leather Sandals, $350; net-a-porter.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Sage Leather Mules, $325; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=531417.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6894&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1070045%2FCult_Gaia%2Fsage-leather-mules&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">net-a-porter.com</a></p>
Cult Gaia Footwear Launch at Net-a-Porter

Buy It! Sage Leather Mules, $325; net-a-porter.com

<p>Converse x Miley Cyrus has officially launched! Available at both <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fc%252Fconverse-miley-cyrus%253Fcampaign%253D050218MileyConverseSite6B%2526jid%253DJ009230-4822%2526cid%253Dunsrc%2526cm_sp%253Dmerch-_-shoes_4822_J009230-_-catpromo_all_P01_details&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Nordstrom</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=416222.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=20451&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.nike.com%2Fus%2Fen_us%2Fpw%2Fconverse-miley-collection%2FpirZ15yf%3Fstarchevron1%3Dschp%253Ap01a%253Acta1%253A050218%253Amiley&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Nike</a> stores, the free-spirited collection is full of glitter, bandana-inspired prints and mix-and-match silhouettes that are just as funky as Miley herself. The collaboration consists of eight sneaker styles including platforms, high and low-tops as well as leggings, joggers, crop tops, shorts, dresses and accessories with everything ranging from $22 to $95!</p>
Converse x Miley Cyrus

Converse x Miley Cyrus has officially launched! Available at both Nordstrom and Nike stores, the free-spirited collection is full of glitter, bandana-inspired prints and mix-and-match silhouettes that are just as funky as Miley herself. The collaboration consists of eight sneaker styles including platforms, high and low-tops as well as leggings, joggers, crop tops, shorts, dresses and accessories with everything ranging from $22 to $95!

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Glitter High Top Sneaker, $70; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fconverse-x-miley-cyrus-glitter-high-top-sneaker-women%252F4904457%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DWHITE%25252F%252520PINK%252520DOGWOOD&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">nordstrom.com</a></p>
Converse x Miley Cyrus

Buy It! Glitter High Top Sneaker, $70; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Bandana Print Crop Tee, $45; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fconverse-x-miley-cyrus-bandana-print-crop-tee%252F4972483%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DPINK&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">nordstrom.com</a></p>
Converse x Miley Cyrus

Buy It! Bandana Print Crop Tee, $45; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Bandana Print Joggers, $50; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fconverse-x-miley-cyrus-bandana-print-joggers%252F4972475%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DBLACK&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">nordstrom.com</a></p>
Converse x Miley Cyrus

Buy It! Bandana Print Joggers, $50; nordstrom.com

<p>Under Armour has teamed up with professional ballerina Misty Copeland on her first-ever Signature Collection of transitional pieces. Ranging from $60 for tops to $550&nbsp;(for a leather bomber jacket) the collection was designed to elevate a woman&#8217;s day-to-day style with ease and versatility.</p>
Misty Copeland Signature Collection with Under Armour

Under Armour has teamed up with professional ballerina Misty Copeland on her first-ever Signature Collection of transitional pieces. Ranging from $60 for tops to $550 (for a leather bomber jacket) the collection was designed to elevate a woman’s day-to-day style with ease and versatility.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> UA Misty Copeland Signature Bodysuit, $150; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP/https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/misty-bodysuit/pid1314282-001" target="_blank" rel="noopener">underarmour.com</a></p>
Misty Copeland Signature Collection with Under Armour

Buy It! UA Misty Copeland Signature Bodysuit, $150; underarmour.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Misty Copeland Signature Perforated Lace leggings, $150; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP/https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/womens-misty-copeland-signature-perforated-lace-leggings/pid1314281-001" target="_blank" rel="noopener">underarmour.com</a></p>
Misty Copeland Signature Collection with Under Armour

Buy It! Misty Copeland Signature Perforated Lace leggings, $150; underarmour.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Misty Copeland Signature Woven Perforated Dress, $150; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP/https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/misty-woven-perf-dress/pid1314283-001" target="_blank" rel="noopener">underarmour.com</a></p>
Misty Copeland Signature Collection with Under Armour

Buy It! Misty Copeland Signature Woven Perforated Dress, $150; underarmour.com

<p><a href="http://www.pntra.com/t/8-9069-131940-87845?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aliceandolivia.com%2F" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet</a> has just launched a limited-ediiton capsule collection with Instagram-famous fashion artist <a href="https://www.instagram.com/drawbertson/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Donald Robertson</a>. The collection is comprised of ready-to-wear pieces, sneakers and accessories ranging from $225 to $1,295 and feature his whimsical patterns, bright colors and beloved lip motifs.</p>
Alice + Olivia x Donald Robertson

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet has just launched a limited-ediiton capsule collection with Instagram-famous fashion artist Donald Robertson. The collection is comprised of ready-to-wear pieces, sneakers and accessories ranging from $225 to $1,295 and feature his whimsical patterns, bright colors and beloved lip motifs.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> AO x Donald Brady Sequin Lip Sweater, $395; <a href="http://www.gopjn.com/t/8-9069-131940-87845?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aliceandolivia.com%2Fbrady-sequin-lip-puff-short-sleeve-sweater-CV805514701.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">aliceandolivia.com</a></p>
Alice + Olivia x Donald Robertson

Buy It! AO x Donald Brady Sequin Lip Sweater, $395; aliceandolivia.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> AO x Donald Sophia Northsouth Clutch, $495 (preorder); <a href="http://www.gopjn.com/t/8-9069-131940-87845?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aliceandolivia.com%2Fsophia-northsouth-clutch-HV805EDRC22.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">aliceandolivia.com</a></p>
Alice + Olivia x Donald Robertson

Buy It! AO x Donald Sophia Northsouth Clutch, $495 (preorder); aliceandolivia.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> AO x Donald Exra Sneaker, $250; <a href="http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-9069-131940-87845?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aliceandolivia.com%2Fezra-SV805111501.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">aliceandolivia.com</a></p>
Alice + Olivia x Donald Robertson

Buy It! AO x Donald Exra Sneaker, $250; aliceandolivia.com

<p>One of our favorite <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=417221.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=19605&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.veronicabeard.com%2Fsale%2F%3Fgclid%3DCjwKCAjwlIvXBRBjEiwATWAQIkPghdj0MYEZJEOrQBG4OW9ttt0Vkrpz89It02XSLqG0LkxJ6bcHdxoCnbMQAvD_BwE%2526gclsrc%3Daw.ds&amp;u1=POFASLAUNCHESWELOVESB" target="_blank" rel="noopener">designers</a> teamed up with one of our <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=504092.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23605&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fveronica-beard%252Fbr%252Fv%253D1%252F14097.htm&amp;u1=POFASLAUNCHESWELOVESB" target="_blank" rel="noopener">go-to online-shopping destinations</a> for an exclusive capsule collection. Full of pretty pinks and feminine florals, the collection includes five ready-to-wear pieces, a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=504092.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23604&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fcara-jean-jacket-veronica-beard%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1545714025.htm%253FfolderID%253D14097%2526fm%253Dother-shopbysize-viewall%2526os%253Dfalse%2526colorId%253D1040A&amp;u1=POFASLAUNCHESWELOVESB" target="_blank" rel="noopener">denim jacket</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=504092.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23604&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fines-girlfriend-veronica-beard-jean%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1547790784.htm%253FfolderID%253D14097%2526fm%253Dother-shopbysize-viewall%2526os%253Dfalse%2526colorId%253D103FF&amp;u1=POFASLAUNCHESWELOVESB" target="_blank" rel="noopener">jeans</a>, as well as two pairs of adorable sandals just in time for spring.</p>
Shopbop x Veronica Beard

One of our favorite designers teamed up with one of our go-to online-shopping destinations for an exclusive capsule collection. Full of pretty pinks and feminine florals, the collection includes five ready-to-wear pieces, a denim jacket and jeans, as well as two pairs of adorable sandals just in time for spring.

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Britton Sleeveless Dress, $495; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=504092.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23604&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fbritton-sleeveless-dress-veronica-beard%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1548081021.htm%253FfolderID%253D14097%2526fm%253Dother-shopbysize-viewall%2526os%253Dfalse%2526colorId%253D1040C&amp;u1=POFASLAUNCHESWELOVESB">shopbop.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
Shopbop x Veronica Beard

Buy It! Britton Sleeveless Dress, $495; shopbop.com 

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Frida Linen Slide Sandals, $350; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=504092.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23604&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Ffrida-linen-embroidery-veronica-beard%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1529802869.htm%253FfolderID%253D14097%2526fm%253Dother-shopbysize-viewall%2526os%253Dfalse%2526colorId%253D102CA&amp;u1=POFASLAUNCHESWELOVESB">shopbop.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
Shopbop x Veronica Beard

Buy It! Frida Linen Slide Sandals, $350; shopbop.com 

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Samara Dress, $795; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=504092.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23604&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fsamara-dress-veronica-beard%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1539059110.htm%253FfolderID%253D14097%2526fm%253Dother-shopbysize-viewall%2526os%253Dfalse%2526colorId%253D17393&amp;u1=POFASLAUNCHESWELOVESB">shopbop.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
Shopbop x Veronica Beard

Buy It! Samara Dress, $795; shopbop.com 

<p><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=555073.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=18669&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lordandtaylor.com%2Fsearch%2FEndecaSearch.jsp%3FbmForm%3Dendeca_search_form_one%2526bmFormID%3Dmc6S0OQ%2526bmUID%3Dmc6S0OR%2526bmIsForm%3Dtrue%2526bmPrevTemplate%3D%252FEntry.jsp%2526bmText%3DSearchString%2526SearchString%3DAskya%2526submit-search%3D%2526bmSingle%3DN_Dim%2526N_Dim%3D0%2526bmHidden%3DNtk%2526Ntk%3DEntire%2BSite%2526bmHidden%3DNtx%2526Ntx%3Dmode%252Bmatchpartialmax%2526bmHidden%3Dprp8%2526prp8%3Dt15%2526bmHidden%3Dprp13%2526prp13%3D%2526bmHidden%3Dsid%2526sid%3D1630914EFA3E%2526bmHidden%3DFOLDER%253C%253Efolder_id%2526FOLDER%253C%253Efolder_id%3D%2526bmHidden%3DPRODUCT%253C%253Eprd_id%2526PRODUCT%253C%253Eprd_id%3D845524442462899&amp;u1=POFASLAUNCHESWELOVESB" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Lord &amp; Taylor</a> launched a new private-label athleisure collection for both men and women &mdash; and not only is it adorable, it&rsquo;s all under $100! From printed floral leggings to super soft sweatshirts, the collection has everything you need to look stylish while hitting the gym, or just running around town!</p>
Askya

Lord & Taylor launched a new private-label athleisure collection for both men and women — and not only is it adorable, it’s all under $100! From printed floral leggings to super soft sweatshirts, the collection has everything you need to look stylish while hitting the gym, or just running around town!

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Relaxed-Fit Honeycomb Mesh Sleeveless Hoodie, $45; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=555073.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=18669&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.lordandtaylor.com%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp%3FPRODUCT%253C%253Eprd_id%3D845524442478082%2526R%3D884558423432%2526P_name%3DASKYA%2526sid%3D1630914EFA3E%2526Ntt%3Daskya%2526N%3D0%2526bmUID%3Dmc6Keq5&amp;u1=POFASLAUNCHESWELOVESB">lordandtaylor.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
Askya

Buy It! Relaxed-Fit Honeycomb Mesh Sleeveless Hoodie, $45; lordandtaylor.com 

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong>Floral Ribbon Stripe Capri Tights, $45; <strong>&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=555073.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=18669&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.lordandtaylor.com%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp%3FPRODUCT%253C%253Eprd_id%3D845524442480774%2526R%3D884558422848%2526P_name%3DASKYA%2526sid%3D1630914EFA3E%2526Ntt%3Daskya%2526N%3D0%2526bmUID%3Dmc6KepW&amp;u1=POFASLAUNCHESWELOVESB">lordandtaylor.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
Askya

Buy It!Floral Ribbon Stripe Capri Tights, $45;  lordandtaylor.com 

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Racerback Stretch Bra, $25; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=555073.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=18669&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.lordandtaylor.com%2Fmain%2FProductDetail.jsp%3FPRODUCT%253C%253Eprd_id%3D845524442478081%2526R%3D884558422497%2526P_name%3DASKYA%2526sid%3D1630914EFA3E%2526Ntt%3Daskya%2526N%3D0%2526bmUID%3Dmc6Keq6&amp;u1=POFASLAUNCHESWELOVESB">lordandtaylor.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
Askya

Buy It! Racerback Stretch Bra, $25; lordandtaylor.com 

<p>Everlane has launched their newest shoe style just in time for spring! The Day Glove (so named for the fit &#8211; as in, &#8220;like a &#8230;&#8221;) is the comfy and chic flat sister to <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-9711-131940-104709?sid=PO,Shopping:LaunchesOurEditorsAreObsessingOver,kamscram,Fas,Gal,5715213,201805,I&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-day-heel-black">their instantly sold-out Day Heel</a>. The sleek flat has a cushioned insole for extra support, breathable side vents to keep your feet nice and cool and molds to your foot for a custom fit. They&#8217;re a bit of an investment at $110, but if they&#8217;re anything like the Day Heel, the waitlist (and the fanatics) will be intense.</p>
Everlane's New Day Glove Flats

Everlane has launched their newest shoe style just in time for spring! The Day Glove (so named for the fit – as in, “like a …”) is the comfy and chic flat sister to their instantly sold-out Day Heel. The sleek flat has a cushioned insole for extra support, breathable side vents to keep your feet nice and cool and molds to your foot for a custom fit. They’re a bit of an investment at $110, but if they’re anything like the Day Heel, the waitlist (and the fanatics) will be intense.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> The Day Glove, $110; <a href="http://www.gopjn.com/t/8-9711-131940-104709?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-day-glove-lightpink%3Fcollection%3Dwomens-shoes" target="_blank" rel="noopener">everlane.com</a></p>
Everlane's New Day Glove Flats

Buy It! The Day Glove, $110; everlane.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> The Day Glove, $110; <a href="http://www.gopjn.com/t/8-9711-131940-104709?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-day-glove-lightpink%3Fcollection%3Dwomens-shoes">everlane.com</a></p>
Everlane's New Day Glove Flats

Buy It! The Day Glove, $110; everlane.com

<p>Cool sneaker brand SeaVees teamed up with J.Crew to launch five fun and quirky styles. From banana and cherry embroidery to florals and funky platforms, these are to put a spring in your step &mdash; and they&#8217;re all under $100.</p>
SeaVees for J.Crew

Cool sneaker brand SeaVees teamed up with J.Crew to launch five fun and quirky styles. From banana and cherry embroidery to florals and funky platforms, these are to put a spring in your step — and they’re all under $100.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Legend Sneakers with Embroidered Bananas, $88; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP/https://www.jcrew.com/p/womens_category/shoes/sneakers/seavees-for-jcrew-legend-sneakers-with-embroidered-fruit/J0278?color_name=bananas" target="_blank" rel="noopener">jcrew.com</a></p>
SeaVees for J.Crew

Buy It! Legend Sneakers with Embroidered Bananas, $88; jcrew.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Legend Sneakers with Embroidered Cherries, $88; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP/https://www.jcrew.com/p/womens_category/shoes/sneakers/seavees-for-jcrew-legend-sneakers-with-embroidered-fruit/J0278?color_name=bananas" target="_blank" rel="noopener">jcrew.com</a></p>
SeaVees for J.Crew

Buy It! Legend Sneakers with Embroidered Cherries, $88; jcrew.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Legend Sneakers in Liberty Poppy Floral, $98; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP/https://www.jcrew.com/p/womens_category/shoes/sneakers/seavees-for-jcrew-legend-sneakers-in-liberty-poppy-floral/H8060?color_name=navy-poppy">jcrew.com</a></p>
SeaVees for J.Crew

Buy It! Legend Sneakers in Liberty Poppy Floral, $98; jcrew.com

<p>Abercrombie &amp; Fitch launched a capsule collection inspired by John F. Kennedy&#8217;s classic American style and love for sailing. The menswear collection includes swimwear, hoodies and an updated version of the iconic chino pant worn by John F. Kennedy.</p>
Abercrombie & Fitch Archive Collection Inspired by John F. Kennedy

Abercrombie & Fitch launched a capsule collection inspired by John F. Kennedy’s classic American style and love for sailing. The menswear collection includes swimwear, hoodies and an updated version of the iconic chino pant worn by John F. Kennedy.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Chino Pants, $98; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP/https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/p/a-and-f-archive-collection-chino-pants-11140319?seq=01&amp;ofp=true" target="_blank" rel="noopener">abercrombie.com</a></p>
Abercrombie & Fitch Archive Collection

Buy It! Chino Pants, $98; abercrombie.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Classic Trunks, $48; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP/https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/p/classic-trunks-11119820?seq=01&amp;ofp=true" target="_blank" rel="noopener">abercrombie.com</a></p>
Abercrombie & Fitch Archive Collection

Buy It! Classic Trunks, $48; abercrombie.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Hoodie, $88; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP/https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/p/logo-hoodie-11119351?seq=02&amp;ofp=true" target="_blank" rel="noopener">abercrombie.com</a></p>
Abercrombie & Fitch Archive Collection

Buy It! Hoodie, $88; abercrombie.com

<p>Floral embellishments, tassels and pom poms are just a few of the fun details you can expect to find from the new <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=493746.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=16680&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fsoludos-x-anthropologie-bahia-sandals%3Fcategory%3DSHOPBYBRAND%2526color%3D025&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Soludos x Anthropologie collection</a>. Inspired by the breathtaking destinations of Panarea Island and Bahia, the 10-piece footwear collection ranges in price from $88 to $128 and is perfect for summer travels.</p>
Soludos x Anthropologie

Floral embellishments, tassels and pom poms are just a few of the fun details you can expect to find from the new Soludos x Anthropologie collection. Inspired by the breathtaking destinations of Panarea Island and Bahia, the 10-piece footwear collection ranges in price from $88 to $128 and is perfect for summer travels.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Bahia Sandals, $128; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=493746.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=16680&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fsoludos-x-anthropologie-bahia-sandals%3Fcategory%3DSHOPBYBRAND%2526color%3D025&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">anthropologie.com</a></p>
Soludos x Anthropologie

Buy It! Bahia Sandals, $128; anthropologie.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Panarea Pom Espadrilles, $88; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=493746.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=16680&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fsoludos-x-anthropologie-panarea-pom-espadrilles%3Fcategory%3DSHOPBYBRAND%2526color%3D040&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">anthropologie.com</a></p>
Soludos x Anthropologie

Buy It! Panarea Pom Espadrilles, $88; anthropologie.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Panarea Slide Sandals, $118; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=493746.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=16680&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fsoludos-x-anthropologie-panarea-slide-sandals%3Fcategory%3DSHOPBYBRAND%2526color%3D016&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">anthropologie.com</a></p>
Soludos x Anthropologie

Buy It! Panarea Slide Sandals, $118; anthropologie.com

<p><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=498695.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=12816&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.toms.com%2Fclare-v&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">TOMS</a> has teamed up with handbag designer Clare Vivier on an 8-piece collection of adorably chic shoes inspired by the city of Los Angeles. Ranging in price from $60 to $108, the collection combines the signature colors, prints and details of Clare V. with the iconic TOMS silhouettes. Both brands are committed to empowering women and the limited-edition collection will support <a href="https://www.downtownwomenscenter.org/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">MADE by DWC</a> &#8211; an L.A. based organization that helps formerly homeless women discover creative talent as well as provide skills and employment opportunities.</p>
Clare V. x TOMS

TOMS has teamed up with handbag designer Clare Vivier on an 8-piece collection of adorably chic shoes inspired by the city of Los Angeles. Ranging in price from $60 to $108, the collection combines the signature colors, prints and details of Clare V. with the iconic TOMS silhouettes. Both brands are committed to empowering women and the limited-edition collection will support MADE by DWC – an L.A. based organization that helps formerly homeless women discover creative talent as well as provide skills and employment opportunities.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Clare V. Leopard Heritage Canvas Women&#8217;s Katalina Espadrilles, $84.95; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=498695.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=12816&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.toms.com%2Fwomen%2Fclare-v-leopard-heritage-canvas-womens-katalina-espadrilles&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">toms.com</a></p>
Clare V. x TOMS

Buy It! Clare V. Leopard Heritage Canvas Women’s Katalina Espadrilles, $84.95; toms.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Clare V. Red Heritage Canvas Women&#8217;s Katalina Espadrilles, $84.95; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=498695.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=12816&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.toms.com%2Fwomen%2Fclare-v-red-heritage-canvas-womens-katalina-espadrilles&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">toms.com</a></p>
Clare V. x TOMS

Buy It! Clare V. Red Heritage Canvas Women’s Katalina Espadrilles, $84.95; toms.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Clare V. Blue Denim Women&#8217;s Deconstructed Alpargatas, $74.95; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=498695.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=12816&amp;RD_PARM1=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.toms.com%2Fwomen%2Fclare-v-blue-denim-womens-deconstructed-alpargatas&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">toms.com</a></p>
Clare V. x TOMS

Buy It! Clare V. Blue Denim Women’s Deconstructed Alpargatas, $74.95; toms.com

<p>London-based activewear brand Sweaty Betty is now available at Nordstrom! The brand is loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and fashionistas everywhere thanks to their booty-sculpting Power Leggings. To celebrate their 20th anniversary, they&rsquo;re also bringing back the Power Leggings in a heritage Union Jack print. But the brand is more than just a go-to for amazing leggings &ndash; they&rsquo;ve also got cool separates and accessories that will take you from the gym to drinks with friends in style.</p>
Sweaty Betty Launches at Nordstrom

London-based activewear brand Sweaty Betty is now available at Nordstrom! The brand is loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and fashionistas everywhere thanks to their booty-sculpting Power Leggings. To celebrate their 20th anniversary, they’re also bringing back the Power Leggings in a heritage Union Jack print. But the brand is more than just a go-to for amazing leggings – they’ve also got cool separates and accessories that will take you from the gym to drinks with friends in style.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Power Union Jack Ankle Leggings, $135; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fsweaty-betty-power-union-jack-ankle-leggings%252F4907997%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DUNION%252520JACK&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">nordstrom.com</a></p>
Sweaty Betty Launches at Nordstrom

Buy It! Power Union Jack Ankle Leggings, $135; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Athlete Seamless Workout Tank, $45; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fsweaty-betty-athlete-seamless-workout-tank%252F4911401%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DFADED%252520DENIM&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">nordstrom.com</a></p>
Sweaty Betty Launches at Nordstrom

Buy It! Athlete Seamless Workout Tank, $45; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Infinity Sports Bra, $65; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=390098.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=8157&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fsweaty-betty-infinity-sports-bra%252F4907995%253Forigin%253Dcategory-personalizedsort%2526fashioncolor%253DUNION%252520JACK%252520PRINT&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKP" target="_blank" rel="noopener">nordstrom.com</a></p>
Sweaty Betty Launches at Nordstrom

Buy It! Infinity Sports Bra, $65; nordstrom.com

<p>Opening Ceremony is making glitter Birkenstocks and we can&#8217;t help but want them. The sparkly Birks debuted on the Opening Ceremony spring 2018 runway &mdash;fittingly, at their show at Disneyland &mdash; and fans have been anxiously waiting to get their hands on a pair ever since. The lineup features two of their most famous shoe styles: the two-strap Arizona sandal, for $145, and the classic Boston clog, for $155, in all-over pink or silver glitter.</p>
Opening Ceremony x Birkenstock Glitter Collection

Opening Ceremony is making glitter Birkenstocks and we can’t help but want them. The sparkly Birks debuted on the Opening Ceremony spring 2018 runway —fittingly, at their show at Disneyland — and fans have been anxiously waiting to get their hands on a pair ever since. The lineup features two of their most famous shoe styles: the two-strap Arizona sandal, for $145, and the classic Boston clog, for $155, in all-over pink or silver glitter.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> OG Glitter Arizona Sandal, $145; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=541946.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=25135&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.openingceremony.com%2Fmens%2Fbirkenstock%2Foc-glitter-arizona-sandal-ST205928.html&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPAPR18" target="_blank" rel="noopener">openingceremony.com</a></p>
Opening Ceremony x Birkenstock Glitter Collection

Buy It! OG Glitter Arizona Sandal, $145; openingceremony.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> OG Glitter Boston Clog, $155; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=541946.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=25135&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.openingceremony.com%2Fmens%2Fbirkenstock%2Foc-glitter-boston-clog-ST205930.html&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPAPR18" target="_blank" rel="noopener">openingceremony.com</a></p>
Opening Ceremony x Birkenstock Glitter Collection

Buy It! OG Glitter Boston Clog, $155; openingceremony.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> OG Glitter Arizona Sandal, $145; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=541946.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=25135&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.openingceremony.com%2Fmens%2Fbirkenstock%2Foc-glitter-arizona-sandal-ST205929.html&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPAPR18" target="_blank" rel="noopener">openingceremony.com</a></p>
Opening Ceremony x Birkenstock Glitter Collection

Buy It! OG Glitter Arizona Sandal, $145; openingceremony.com

<p>Known for her use of beautiful gemstones, jewelry designer Kendra Scott is loved by fashionistas and celebrities alike (<a href="https://people.com/style/blake-lively-no-pants-big-earrings-valentines-day/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Blake Lively is a huge fan!</a>). Now, she&#8217;s launched a collection of candles ranging from $25 &#8211; $70 inspired by the stones in her designs such as amethyst, malachite, and rose quartz as well as a signature scent that has subtle notes of lily and blonde wood. Added bonus: they smell amazing and are just as gorgeous!</p>
Kendra Scott Candle Collection

Known for her use of beautiful gemstones, jewelry designer Kendra Scott is loved by fashionistas and celebrities alike (Blake Lively is a huge fan!). Now, she’s launched a collection of candles ranging from $25 – $70 inspired by the stones in her designs such as amethyst, malachite, and rose quartz as well as a signature scent that has subtle notes of lily and blonde wood. Added bonus: they smell amazing and are just as gorgeous!

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Rose Quartz Large Tumbler Candle, $65; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPMAR18/fragment/start%3D3/https://www.kendrascott.com/home/categories/candles/842177157572.html?cgid=candles" target="_blank" rel="noopener">kendrascott.com</a></p>
Kendra Scott Candle Collection

Buy It! Rose Quartz Large Tumbler Candle, $65; kendrascott.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Signature Large Tumbler candle, $65; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPMAR18/fragment/start%3D1/https://www.kendrascott.com/home/categories/candles/842177157596.html?cgid=candles" target="_blank" rel="noopener">kendrascott.com</a></p>
Kendra Scott Candle Collection

Buy It! Signature Large Tumbler candle, $65; kendrascott.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Malachite Large Tumbler Candle, $65; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPMAR18/fragment/start%3D7/https://www.kendrascott.com/home/categories/candles/842177157589.html?cgid=candles" target="_blank" rel="noopener">kendrascott.com</a></p>
Kendra Scott Candle Collection

Buy It! Malachite Large Tumbler Candle, $65; kendrascott.com

<p>Thirty-One aims to empower women through their personalized designs and charitble organization, <a href="https://www.mythirtyone.com/info/Gives" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Thirty One Gives</a>. They&#8217;ve recently launched Studio Thirty-One, a line of customizable handbags that can be personalized with various patterns, prints, colors and silhouettes. With tons of cute options to choose from &#8211; like this camel colored crossbody with a nautical stripe print &#8211; the possibilites are endless!</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Modern Caramel Charm Pebble with Twill Stripe, $80; <a href="https://www.mythirtyone.com/product/9064/studio-thirty-one-modern-caramel-charm-pebble-with-twill-stripe" target="_blank" rel="noopener">mythirtyone.com</a></p>
Studio Thirty-One

Thirty-One aims to empower women through their personalized designs and charitble organization, Thirty One Gives. They’ve recently launched Studio Thirty-One, a line of customizable handbags that can be personalized with various patterns, prints, colors and silhouettes. With tons of cute options to choose from – like this camel colored crossbody with a nautical stripe print – the possibilites are endless!

Buy It! Modern Caramel Charm Pebble with Twill Stripe, $80; mythirtyone.com

<p>Tennis star and 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki teamed up with OVVO Optics to create a collection of 11 statement-making sunglasses. From round gradient lenses to mirrored aviators, this sleek and stylish collection is sure to turn any ensemble into a winning look.</p>
Caroline Wozniacki x OVVO Optics

Tennis star and 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki teamed up with OVVO Optics to create a collection of 11 statement-making sunglasses. From round gradient lenses to mirrored aviators, this sleek and stylish collection is sure to turn any ensemble into a winning look.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Caroline Sunglasses, $335; <a href="https://ovvooptics.com/shop/caroline-wozniacki/style-3729/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">ovvooptics.com</a></p>
Caroline Wozniacki x OVVO Optics

Buy It! Caroline Sunglasses, $335; ovvooptics.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Freja Sunglasses, $335; <a href="https://ovvooptics.com/shop/caroline-wozniacki/style-3732/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">ovvooptics.com</a></p>
Caroline Wozniacki x OVVO Optics

Buy It! Freja Sunglasses, $335; ovvooptics.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Anika Sunglasses, $335; <a href="https://ovvooptics.com/shop/caroline-wozniacki/style-3734/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">ovvooptics.com</a></p>
Caroline Wozniacki x OVVO Optics

Buy It! Anika Sunglasses, $335; ovvooptics.com

<p>Perennial Gen-Z It Girl Zendaya is bringing her unique and ambitious fashion sense to&nbsp;<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPMAR18/http://us.boohoo.com/womens/looks/the-zendaya-edit?home_main_zendaya" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Boohoo.com,</a>&nbsp;teaming up with the online retailer to&nbsp;curate a selection of her favorite spring pieces. Ranging in price from $5 to $100 and sizes 4 to 22, the size-inclusive edit includes some of the hottest spring trends such as stripes, pastel hues and &#8217;90s-inspired tees, tanks and denim.</p>
Boohoo x The Zendaya Edit

Perennial Gen-Z It Girl Zendaya is bringing her unique and ambitious fashion sense to Boohoo.com, teaming up with the online retailer to curate a selection of her favorite spring pieces. Ranging in price from $5 to $100 and sizes 4 to 22, the size-inclusive edit includes some of the hottest spring trends such as stripes, pastel hues and ’90s-inspired tees, tanks and denim.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Twist Front Cold Shoulder Smock Dress, $35; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPMAR18/http://us.boohoo.com/zendaya-edit-twist-front-cold-shoulder-smock-dress/DZZ34468.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">boohoo.com</a></p>
Boohoo x The Zendaya Edit

Buy It! Twist Front Cold Shoulder Smock Dress, $35; boohoo.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Striped Flared Trouser, $24; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPMAR18/http://us.boohoo.com/zendaya-edit-striped-flared-trouser/DZZ25071.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">boohoo.com</a></p>
Boohoo x The Zendaya Edit

Buy It! Striped Flared Trouser, $24; boohoo.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Crepe Sports Stripe Wide Leg Trousers, $30; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPMAR18/http://us.boohoo.com/zendaya-edit-crepe-sports-stripe-wide-leg-trousers/DZZ25903.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">boohoo.com</a></p>
Boohoo x The Zendaya Edit

Buy It! Crepe Sports Stripe Wide Leg Trousers, $30; boohoo.com

<p>Now this is one way to make your daily water intake a little more stylish: The celebrity and editor beloved brand bkr just dropped a rose gold spiked bottle. Not only is it one of the most unique designs we&#8217;ve seen lately, it also helps the planet &mdash; using glass water bottles helps reduce plastic water bottle use.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Spiked Prenup 500 ML Bottle, $45; <a href="https://mybkr.com/collections/whats-new/products/spiked-prenup-500-ml" target="_blank" rel="noopener">mybkr.com</a></p>
bkr

Now this is one way to make your daily water intake a little more stylish: The celebrity and editor beloved brand bkr just dropped a rose gold spiked bottle. Not only is it one of the most unique designs we’ve seen lately, it also helps the planet — using glass water bottles helps reduce plastic water bottle use.

Buy It! Spiked Prenup 500 ML Bottle, $45; mybkr.com

<p>In honor of the 75th anniversary of the beloved children&#8217;s book<em> Le Petit Prince,&nbsp;</em>LeSportsac debuted <a href="https://www.lesportsac.com/collections/le-petit-prince-lesportsac" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a line of handbags</a> inspired by the classic&#8217;s famous illustrations. The 25-piece collection features weekenders, backpacks, cosmetic cases and totes that feature prints from the book. Prices range from $24 to $160, and a portion of each purchase will be donated to the <a href="http://www.fasej.org/en/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Antoine de Saint-Exup&eacute;ry Youth Foundation</a>, which helps improve the lives of young people around the world.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Medium Weekender, $155; <a href="https://www.lesportsac.com/collections/le-petit-prince-lesportsac/products/7184-h037" target="_blank" rel="noopener">lesportsac.com</a></p>
Le Petit Prince x LeSportsac

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the beloved children’s book Le Petit Prince, LeSportsac debuted a line of handbags inspired by the classic’s famous illustrations. The 25-piece collection features weekenders, backpacks, cosmetic cases and totes that feature prints from the book. Prices range from $24 to $160, and a portion of each purchase will be donated to the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Youth Foundation, which helps improve the lives of young people around the world.

Buy It! Medium Weekender, $155; lesportsac.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Basic Backpack, $120; <a href="https://www.lesportsac.com/collections/le-petit-prince-lesportsac/products/7812-g388" target="_blank" rel="noopener">lesportsac.com</a></p>
Le Petit Prince x LeSportsac

Buy It! Basic Backpack, $120; lesportsac.com

<p>Step into spring with the newest Keds x Rifle Paper Co. collection of adorable floral printed sneakers. The whimsical and vibrant patterns are the perfect way to add some color, fun and trendy floral prints to your shoe wardrobe. The collection consists of 10 different styles ranging from $60 to $80. Scroll through to shop a few of our favorites before they sell out!</p>
Keds x Rifle Paper Co.

Step into spring with the newest Keds x Rifle Paper Co. collection of adorable floral printed sneakers. The whimsical and vibrant patterns are the perfect way to add some color, fun and trendy floral prints to your shoe wardrobe. The collection consists of 10 different styles ranging from $60 to $80. Scroll through to shop a few of our favorites before they sell out!

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Champion Lively Floral Sneakers, $60; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=559922.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=13099&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keds.com%2Fen%2Fkeds-x-rifle-paper-co.%25C2%25A0--champion-lively-floral%2F30845W.html%3F&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPMAR18" target="_blank" rel="noopener">keds.com</a></p>
Keds x Rifle Paper Co.

Buy It! Champion Lively Floral Sneakers, $60; keds.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Kickstart Hi Juliet Floral Sneakers, $75; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=559922.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=13099&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keds.com%2Fen%2Fkeds-x-rifle-paper-co.%25C2%25A0--kickstart-hi-juliet-floral%2F30846W.html%3F&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPMAR18" target="_blank" rel="noopener">keds.com</a></p>
Keds x Rifle Paper Co.

Buy It! Kickstart Hi Juliet Floral Sneakers, $75; keds.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Triple Decker Lively Embroidered Sneakers, $80; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=559922.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=13099&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keds.com%2Fen%2Fkeds-x-rifle-paper-co.%25C2%25A0--triple-decker-lively-embroidery%2F30655W.html%3F&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPMAR18" target="_blank" rel="noopener">keds.com</a></p>
Keds x Rifle Paper Co.

Buy It! Triple Decker Lively Embroidered Sneakers, $80; keds.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Anchor Lourdes Floral Sneakers, $70; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=559922.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=13099&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keds.com%2Fen%2Fkeds-x-rifle-paper-co.%25C2%25A0-anchor-lourdes-floral%2F30842W.html%3F&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPMAR18" target="_blank" rel="noopener">keds.com</a></p>
Keds x Rifle Paper Co.

Buy It! Anchor Lourdes Floral Sneakers, $70; keds.com

<p>The retailer teamed up with mixed-media fashion artist Jaydee for a <a href="http://www.nastygal.com/jaydee?home_1_jaydee">cool and empowering collection</a> of hand-painted jackets, T-shirts and tote bags for International Women&#8217;s Day. The capsule features bold statements like &#8220;Not Your Babe&#8221; and &#8220;Matriarchy Now&#8221; embroidered on the pieces and is modeled by strong female role models including artist Maria Alia, singer Caroline Vreeland, designer Shea Marie, model Diana Veras and many more.&nbsp;</p> <p>&#8220;I am excited about the timing of this collection,&#8221; Jaydee said in a statement. &#8220;In light of everything happening in our society right now, I believe my art can influence confidence.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Nasty Gal x Jaydee

The retailer teamed up with mixed-media fashion artist Jaydee for a cool and empowering collection of hand-painted jackets, T-shirts and tote bags for International Women’s Day. The capsule features bold statements like “Not Your Babe” and “Matriarchy Now” embroidered on the pieces and is modeled by strong female role models including artist Maria Alia, singer Caroline Vreeland, designer Shea Marie, model Diana Veras and many more. 

“I am excited about the timing of this collection,” Jaydee said in a statement. “In light of everything happening in our society right now, I believe my art can influence confidence.” 

<p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;Vegan Leather Moto Jacket, $170;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.nastygal.com/nasty-gal-x-jaydee-diana-vegan-leather-moto-jacket/AGG90544.html">nastygal</a><a href="https://www.nastygal.com/nasty-gal-x-jaydee-diana-vegan-leather-moto-jacket/AGG90544.html">.com</a></p>
Nasty Gal x Jaydee

Buy It! Vegan Leather Moto Jacket, $170; nastygal.com

<p><b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>Girls Bite Back tee, $36;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.nastygal.com/girls-bite-back-tee/AGG89694.html">nastygal</a><a href="https://www.nastygal.com/girls-bite-back-tee/AGG89694.html">.com</a></p>
Nasty Gal x Jaydee

Buy It! Girls Bite Back tee, $36; nastygal.com

<p><b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>The Future Is Inclusive tote, $16;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.nastygal.com/the-future-is-inclusive-tote-bag/AGG88891.html">nastygal</a><a href="https://www.nastygal.com/the-future-is-inclusive-tote-bag/AGG88891.html">.com</a></p>
Nasty Gal x Jaydee

Buy It! The Future Is Inclusive tote, $16; nastygal.com

<p>Alex and Ani has teamed up with Disney to release a collection of inspiring and beautiful pieces ahead of the release of its new movie, <a href="https://people.com/movies/oprah-winfrey-explains-why-a-wrinkle-in-times-be-a-warrior-message-matters/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>A Wrinkle in Time</em></a> (in theaters March 9th) starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Storm Reid. The 19-piece eco-conscious collection includes cosmic inspired bracelets, necklaces and rings (all under $100!). The special I AM A WARRIOR bracelet designed by Storm Reid will donate 100 percent of proceeds to <a href="https://firstbook.org/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">First Book</a>, an organization that aims to help all children in the U.S. have access to high-quality edication. Scroll through to shop this and more from the magical and inspiring <em>Wrinkle in Time</em> collection.</p>
Alex and Ani x Disney's A Wrinkle in Time Collection

Alex and Ani has teamed up with Disney to release a collection of inspiring and beautiful pieces ahead of the release of its new movie, A Wrinkle in Time (in theaters March 9th) starring Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Storm Reid. The 19-piece eco-conscious collection includes cosmic inspired bracelets, necklaces and rings (all under $100!). The special I AM A WARRIOR bracelet designed by Storm Reid will donate 100 percent of proceeds to First Book, an organization that aims to help all children in the U.S. have access to high-quality edication. Scroll through to shop this and more from the magical and inspiring Wrinkle in Time collection.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Disney #IAmAWarrior Pull Cord Bracelet, $38; <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-9045-131940-86994?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPMAR18&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexandani.com%2Fcollections%2Fa-wrinkle-in-time%2Fi-am-a-warrior-pull-cord-bracelet-as18dcp26s.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">alexandani.com</a></p>
Alex and Ani x Disney's A Wrinkle in Time Collection

Buy It! Disney #IAmAWarrior Pull Cord Bracelet, $38; alexandani.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Disney Wild Nights Are My Glory Adjustable Necklace, $98; <a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-9045-131940-86994?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPMAR18&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexandani.com%2Fcollections%2Fa-wrinkle-in-time%2Fwild-nights-are-my-glory-necklace-as18dcp22s.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">alexandani.com</a></p>
Alex and Ani x Disney's A Wrinkle in Time Collection

Buy It! Disney Wild Nights Are My Glory Adjustable Necklace, $98; alexandani.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Disney Nothing is Hopeless Pull Chain Bracelet, $78; <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-9045-131940-86994?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPMAR18&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexandani.com%2Fcollections%2Fa-wrinkle-in-time%2Fnothing-is-hopeless-pull-chain-bracelet-as18dcp13g.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">alexandani.com</a></p>
Alex and Ani x Disney's A Wrinkle in Time Collection

Buy It! Disney Nothing is Hopeless Pull Chain Bracelet, $78; alexandani.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Disney Bring Back the Light Adjustable Ring, $38; <a href="http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-9045-131940-86994?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPMAR18&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexandani.com%2Fcollections%2Fa-wrinkle-in-time%2Fbring-back-the-light-ring-as18dcp07g.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">alexandani.com</a></p>
Alex and Ani x Disney's A Wrinkle in Time Collection

Buy It! Disney Bring Back the Light Adjustable Ring, $38; alexandani.com

<p>If you&#8217;re looking to start the New Year off in shape, there&#8217;s no better motivation to get to the gym than some cute new workout gear &#8211; <em>especially</em> when it&#8217;s designed by tennis superstar <a href="https://people.com/tag/venus-williams/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Venus Williams</a>. Her women&#8217;s activewear brand, <a href="https://elevenbyvenuswilliams.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">EleVen</a>, just launched its spring collection and it&#8217;s full of fun patterns, colors and styles that are sure to get you excited about your next sweat sesh.</p>
EleVen by Venus Williams

If you’re looking to start the New Year off in shape, there’s no better motivation to get to the gym than some cute new workout gear – especially when it’s designed by tennis superstar Venus Williams. Her women’s activewear brand, EleVen, just launched its spring collection and it’s full of fun patterns, colors and styles that are sure to get you excited about your next sweat sesh.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Aztec Raceday Tank, $61; <a href="https://elevenbyvenuswilliams.com/collections/aztec/products/aztec-raceday-tank" target="_blank" rel="noopener">elevenbyvenuswilliams.com</a></p>
EleVen by Venus Williams

Buy It! Aztec Raceday Tank, $61; elevenbyvenuswilliams.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Aztec On-Track Jacket, $112; <a href="https://elevenbyvenuswilliams.com/collections/aztec/products/aztec-on-track-jacket" target="_blank" rel="noopener">elevenbyvenuswilliams.com</a></p>
EleVen by Venus Williams

Buy It! Aztec On-Track Jacket, $112; elevenbyvenuswilliams.com

<p>The Cindy Effect strikes again! Look like a model off duty thanks to the <a href="https://people.com/style/bleusalt-clothing-line-launch-lyndie-benson-cindy-crawford/">California cool ahtleisure line Bleusalt</a>, which just dropped a pair of chic pants inspired by the one-and-only Cindy Crawford. <a href="https://bleusalt.com/pages/the-story" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bleusalt founder and designer Lyndie Benson</a> modeled the new trousers after Crawford&#8217;s favorite palazzo pants from the brand. &#8220;Lyndie told me she could make my Palazzo Lounge Pants even better. She was right,&#8221; Crawford said. &#8220;The Cindy Pant is flattering, effortless and comfortable. To have great clothes that you feel good in, that are comfortable in real life, that is the ultimate luxury. That is what I want to wear every day.&#8221;</p>
BLEUSALT

The Cindy Effect strikes again! Look like a model off duty thanks to the California cool ahtleisure line Bleusalt, which just dropped a pair of chic pants inspired by the one-and-only Cindy Crawford. Bleusalt founder and designer Lyndie Benson modeled the new trousers after Crawford’s favorite palazzo pants from the brand. “Lyndie told me she could make my Palazzo Lounge Pants even better. She was right,” Crawford said. “The Cindy Pant is flattering, effortless and comfortable. To have great clothes that you feel good in, that are comfortable in real life, that is the ultimate luxury. That is what I want to wear every day.”

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Bleusalt &#8220;The Cindy Pant,&#8221; $192; <a href="https://bleusalt.com/products/the-cindy-pant?variant=5949811458083" target="_blank" rel="noopener">bleusalt.com </a><strong><br /> </strong></p>
BLEUSALT

Buy It! Bleusalt “The Cindy Pant,” $192; bleusalt.com

<p>The beloved retailer teamed up with the coolest monogrammed T-shirt company to create your favorite new graphic tees. Check out the two short-sleeve shirts that feature the phrases &#8220;This Is a T-Shirt About Women&#8221; and &#8220;Think Summer.&#8221; And shop the crewneck sweatshirt that reads, &#8220;Let&#8217;s Get Aquatinted&#8221; in the coolest typography on&nbsp;<a href="https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/bAOAB0T8dKVVhG?domain=monogramstudio.com">MonogramStudio.com</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=514231.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6371&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2F&amp;u1=POFASFashionFindsGalleryCAKDec17">Madewell</a><a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=514231.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6371&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2F&amp;u1=POFASFashionFindsGalleryCAKDec17">.com</a>.</p>
MADEWELL X MONOGRAM

The beloved retailer teamed up with the coolest monogrammed T-shirt company to create your favorite new graphic tees. Check out the two short-sleeve shirts that feature the phrases “This Is a T-Shirt About Women” and “Think Summer.” And shop the crewneck sweatshirt that reads, “Let’s Get Aquatinted” in the coolest typography on MonogramStudio.com and Madewell.com.

<p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;Madewell x Monogram This Is a T-Shirt About Women Tee, $65;&nbsp;<a href="https://www.madewell.com/madewell_category/TEESANDMORE/shortsleeve/PRDOVR~H4541/H4541.jsp?srcCode=MWAFFI00001&amp;utm_source=affiliate&amp;utm_medium=Time+Inc+Brands&amp;siteId=93xLBvPhAeE-c.uVNfQdx3E8.zMxGntS_A">madewell.com</a></p>
MADEWELL X MONOGRAM

Buy It! Madewell x Monogram This Is a T-Shirt About Women Tee, $65; madewell.com

<p><b>Buy It!&nbsp;</b>Madewell x Monogram Think Summer Tee, $65;&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=514231.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6371&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fmadewell_category%2FTEESANDMORE%2Fshortsleeve%2FPRDOVR%7EH4542%2FH4542.jsp&amp;u1=POFASFashionFindsGalleryCAKDec17">madewell.com</a></p>
MADEWELL X MONOGRAM

Buy It! Madewell x Monogram Think Summer Tee, $65; madewell.com

<p><b>Buy It!</b>&nbsp;Madewell x Monogram Let&#8217;s Get Acquainted Sweatshirt, $88;&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=514231.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6371&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fmadewell_category%2FTEESANDMORE%2Fsweatshirts%2FPRDOVR%7EH4543%2FH4543.jsp&amp;u1=POFASFashionFindsGalleryCAKDec17">madewell.com</a></p>
MADEWELL X MONOGRAM

Buy It! Madewell x Monogram Let’s Get Acquainted Sweatshirt, $88; madewell.com

<p>Handbag designer Clare Vivier has teamed up with Paige Adams-Geller of PAIGE Denim to co-design an exclusive Holiday 2017 handbag collection. The collection consists of 3 styles including a velvet drawstring pouch, metallic circular wristlet and a burgundy suede circular wristlet with rose gold details. Inspired by the trendy fabrics, colorways and details of PAIGE&#8217;s holiday collection, these bags are the prettiest accessory to carry to all of your holiday festivities (or make the perfect gifts for your fashionable friends and family!). Keep scrolling to shop!</p>
CLARE V. x PAIGE

Handbag designer Clare Vivier has teamed up with Paige Adams-Geller of PAIGE Denim to co-design an exclusive Holiday 2017 handbag collection. The collection consists of 3 styles including a velvet drawstring pouch, metallic circular wristlet and a burgundy suede circular wristlet with rose gold details. Inspired by the trendy fabrics, colorways and details of PAIGE’s holiday collection, these bags are the prettiest accessory to carry to all of your holiday festivities (or make the perfect gifts for your fashionable friends and family!). Keep scrolling to shop!

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Julie Clutch &amp; Wristlet, $290; <a href="https://www.paige.com/d/400005923" target="_blank" rel="noopener">paige.com</a></p>
CLARE V. x PAIGE

Buy It! Julie Clutch & Wristlet, $290; paige.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Camille Pouch, $199; <a href="https://www.paige.com/d/400005922" target="_blank" rel="noopener">paige.com</a></p>
CLARE V. x PAIGE

Buy It! Camille Pouch, $199; paige.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Julie Clutch &amp; Wristlet, $290; <a href="https://www.paige.com/d/400005924" target="_blank" rel="noopener">paige.com</a></p>
CLARE V. x PAIGE

Buy It! Julie Clutch & Wristlet, $290; paige.com

<p>Social media star <a href="https://www.instagram.com/carlibel/?hl=en">Carli Bybel</a> designed a special collection of sexy, standout pieces for &nbsp;<a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6882&amp;awinaffid=272513&amp;clickref=POFASLaunchesWeLoveMissguidedCAKNov17&amp;p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.missguidedus.com%2Fcollaborations%2Fcarli-bybel%23p%3D3">Missguided</a> just in time for the holiday party season. From completely-embellished jumpsuits to romantic wrap dresses and fuzzy teddy bear coats, these pieces will get you <em>all</em> the likes on your #OOO posts.&nbsp;</p>
CARLI BYBEL x MISSGUIDED 

Social media star Carli Bybel designed a special collection of sexy, standout pieces for  Missguided just in time for the holiday party season. From completely-embellished jumpsuits to romantic wrap dresses and fuzzy teddy bear coats, these pieces will get you all the likes on your #OOO posts. 

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;Carli Bybel x Missguided Pink Crushed Velvet Wrap Dress, $85; <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6882&amp;awinaffid=272513&amp;clickref=POFASLaunchesWeLoveMissguidedCAKNov17&amp;p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.missguidedus.com%2Fcarli-bybel-missguided-pink-crushed-velvet-wrap-dress-10074087">missguided.com</a></p>
CARLI BYBEL x MISSGUIDED 

Buy It! Carli Bybel x Missguided Pink Crushed Velvet Wrap Dress, $85; missguided.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;Carli Bybel x Missguided Black Embellished Jumpsuit, $280; <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6882&amp;awinaffid=272513&amp;clickref=POFASLaunchesWeLoveMissguidedCAKNov17&amp;p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.missguidedus.com%2Fcarli-bybel-missguided-black-embellished-jumpsuit-10072581">missguided.com</a></p>
CARLI BYBEL x MISSGUIDED 

Buy It! Carli Bybel x Missguided Black Embellished Jumpsuit, $280; missguided.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Carli Bybel x Missguided Pink Puffer Jacket, $180; <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6882&amp;awinaffid=272513&amp;clickref=POFASLaunchesWeLoveMissguidedCAKNov17&amp;p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.missguidedus.com%2Fcarli-bybel-missguided-pink-bubble-jacket-10071148">missguided.com</a></p>
CARLI BYBEL x MISSGUIDED 

Buy It! Carli Bybel x Missguided Pink Puffer Jacket, $180; missguided.com

<p>Madewell has teamed up with under-the-radar New York City vintage shop, No.6 for an <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=514231.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6370&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fmadewell_feature%2Fmadewellxno6.jsp%3Fintcmp%3Dhome_p0_branding&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPNOV17" target="_blank" rel="noopener">exclusive collection of limited-edition retro printed dresses and jumpsuits</a> that are perfect for all of your upcoming holiday festivities. The party-ready pieces range in price from $150 for shorter styles to $188 for longer dresses and jumpsuits. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorites and more must-have vintage-inspired styles from the collection.</p>
MADEWELL x NO.6

Madewell has teamed up with under-the-radar New York City vintage shop, No.6 for an exclusive collection of limited-edition retro printed dresses and jumpsuits that are perfect for all of your upcoming holiday festivities. The party-ready pieces range in price from $150 for shorter styles to $188 for longer dresses and jumpsuits. Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorites and more must-have vintage-inspired styles from the collection.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Silk Playa Cami Jumpsuit, $168; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=514231.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6371&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fmadewell_category%2FPRDOVR%7EH2269%2FH2269.jsp&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPNOV17" target="_blank" rel="noopener">madewell.com</a></p>
MADEWELL x NO.6

Buy It! Silk Playa Cami Jumpsuit, $168; madewell.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Silk Kimono Dress, $188; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=514231.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6371&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fmadewell_category%2FDRESSES%2Fmidimaxidresses%2FPRD%7EH2270%2FH2270.jsp&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPNOV17" target="_blank" rel="noopener">madewell.com</a></p>
MADEWELL x NO.6

Buy It! Silk Kimono Dress, $188; madewell.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Silk Magical Dress, $178; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=514231.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=6371&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fmadewell_category%2FDRESSES%2Fmidimaxidresses%2FPRD%7EH2272%2FH2272.jsp&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPNOV17" target="_blank" rel="noopener">madewell.com</a></p>
MADEWELL x NO.6

Buy It! Silk Magical Dress, $178; madewell.com

<p>Alice + Olivia has partnered with The Beatles to launch an insanely cool capsule collection of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories created around emblematic motifs from some of The Beatles&#8217; greatest hits. Ranging from $195 &#8211; $1,295, the collection includes jackets, dresses, skirts, tops and clutches as part of a celebration of the Grammy Award-winning documentary, The Beatles: Eight Days A Week &#8211; The Touring Years (which premieres November 7th on PBS). Scroll through to pre-order our four favorite styles and more from the <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-9069-131940-87845?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPOCT17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aliceandolivia.com%2Fthe-beatles" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Alice + Olivia X The Beatles Collection</a>!</p>
ALICE + OLIVIA X THE BEATLES COLLECTION

Alice + Olivia has partnered with The Beatles to launch an insanely cool capsule collection of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories created around emblematic motifs from some of The Beatles’ greatest hits. Ranging from $195 – $1,295, the collection includes jackets, dresses, skirts, tops and clutches as part of a celebration of the Grammy Award-winning documentary, The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years (which premieres November 7th on PBS). Scroll through to pre-order our four favorite styles and more from the Alice + Olivia X The Beatles Collection!

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> AO X The Beatles Chloe Cropped Jacket, $485; <a href="http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-9069-131940-87845?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPOCT17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aliceandolivia.com%2Fchloe-boxy-cropped-jacket-CV711C05204.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">aliceandolivia.com</a></p>
ALICE + OLIVIA X THE BEATLES COLLECTION

Buy It! AO X The Beatles Chloe Cropped Jacket, $485; aliceandolivia.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> AO X The Beatles Embellished Gown Skirt, $1,295; <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-9069-131940-87845?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPOCT17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aliceandolivia.com%2Fursula-embellished-a-line-ball-gown-skirt-CV711E01301.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">aliceandolivia.com</a></p>
ALICE + OLIVIA X THE BEATLES COLLECTION

Buy It! AO X The Beatles Embellished Gown Skirt, $1,295; aliceandolivia.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> AO X The Beatles All You Need Love Clutch, $495; <a href="http://www.gopjn.com/t/8-9069-131940-87845?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPOCT17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aliceandolivia.com%2Fsophia-all-you-need-love-cltch-HV711ETBC22.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">aliceandolivia.com</a></p>
ALICE + OLIVIA X THE BEATLES COLLECTION

Buy It! AO X The Beatles All You Need Love Clutch, $495; aliceandolivia.com

<p><strong>But It!</strong> AO X The Beatles Leena Cropped Sweatshirt, $395; <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-9069-131940-87845?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPOCT17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aliceandolivia.com%2Fleena-cropped-sweatshirt-CV711S08702.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">aliceandolivia.com</a></p>
ALICE + OLIVIA X THE BEATLES COLLECTION

But It! AO X The Beatles Leena Cropped Sweatshirt, $395; aliceandolivia.com

<p>Two fashion brands created by women, <a href="https://www.cuyana.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Cuyana</a> and <a href="https://www.lalignenyc.com/shop" target="_blank" rel="noopener">La Ligne</a>, have teamed up to create a <a href="https://www.cuyana.com/stories/cuyana-x-la-ligne.html?int_source=homepage" target="_blank" rel="noopener">chic capsule collection</a>. It features four verstatile and transitional pieces, such as a suede hobo shoulder bag and matching wristlet, striped &#8220;Woman Up&#8221; T-shirt and silk trackpants. Keep scrolling to shop the collection.</p>
CUYANA X LA LIGNE

Two fashion brands created by women, Cuyana and La Ligne, have teamed up to create a chic capsule collection. It features four verstatile and transitional pieces, such as a suede hobo shoulder bag and matching wristlet, striped “Woman Up” T-shirt and silk trackpants. Keep scrolling to shop the collection.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Suede Hobo, $395; <a href="https://www.cuyana.com/suede-hobo.html#cognac-crimson" target="_blank" rel="noopener">cuyana.com</a></p>
CUYANA X LA LIGNE

Buy It! Suede Hobo, $395; cuyana.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Woman Up Tee, $135; <a href="https://www.cuyana.com/woman-up-tee.html#red-white" target="_blank" rel="noopener">cuyana.com</a></p>
CUYANA X LA LIGNE

Buy It! Woman Up Tee, $135; cuyana.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Suede Double Zip Pouch, $250; <a href="https://www.cuyana.com/suede-double-zip-pouch.html#navy" target="_blank" rel="noopener">cuyana.com</a></p>
CUYANA X LA LIGNE

Buy It! Suede Double Zip Pouch, $250; cuyana.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Bon Voyage Pant, $325; <a href="https://www.cuyana.com/boudoir-pant.html#burgundy" target="_blank" rel="noopener">cuyana.com</a></p>
CUYANA X LA LIGNE

Buy It! Bon Voyage Pant, $325; cuyana.com

<p>Jewelry designer Logan Hollowell teamed up with Marvel to create a&nbsp;<a href="https://www.loganhollowell.com/collections/thethorragnarokcollection" target="_blank" rel="noopener">capsule collection</a> inspired by the upcoming film&nbsp;<em>Thor: Ragnarok</em>. The line is full of edgy necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets inspired by the characters and themes of the movie, and each piece includes precious and semi-precious stones. Keep scrolling to shop a few of our favorite Thor-inspired designs, which range from $125 to $1,700.</p>
LOGAN HOLLOWELL X MARVEL, THE THOR: RAGNAROK COLLECTION

Jewelry designer Logan Hollowell teamed up with Marvel to create a capsule collection inspired by the upcoming film Thor: Ragnarok. The line is full of edgy necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets inspired by the characters and themes of the movie, and each piece includes precious and semi-precious stones. Keep scrolling to shop a few of our favorite Thor-inspired designs, which range from $125 to $1,700.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Loki Horn Cuff, $190; <a href="https://www.loganhollowell.com/collections/thethorragnarokcollection/products/loki-horn-cuff" target="_blank" rel="noopener">loganhollowell.com</a></p>
LOGAN HOLLOWELL X MARVEL, THE THOR: RAGNAROK COLLECTION

Buy It! Loki Horn Cuff, $190; loganhollowell.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Hela Green Agate Ursa Major Necklace, $250; <a href="https://www.loganhollowell.com/collections/thethorragnarokcollection/products/hela-green-agate-ursa-major-necklace" target="_blank" rel="noopener">loganhollowell.com</a></p>
LOGAN HOLLOWELL X MARVEL, THE THOR: RAGNAROK COLLECTION

Buy It! Hela Green Agate Ursa Major Necklace, $250; loganhollowell.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Loki Horn Hoops, $125; <a href="https://www.loganhollowell.com/collections/thethorragnarokcollection/products/loki-horn-hoops" target="_blank" rel="noopener">loganhollowell.com</a></p>
LOGAN HOLLOWELL X MARVEL, THE THOR: RAGNAROK COLLECTION

Buy It! Loki Horn Hoops, $125; loganhollowell.com

<p>Alex and Ani just released a new <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-9045-131940-86994?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPOCT17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexandani.com%2Fcollections%2Fcollaborations%2Fcollection-group%2Fharry-potter.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Harry Potter collection</a> and it&#8217;s nothing short of magical. The 11-piece collection is comprised of earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings complete with various HP fare such as lightning bolts, round glasses, the sign of the Deathly Hallows and the Hogwarts crest. No witchcraft or wizardry needed to get your hands on this spellbinding collection, just keep scrolling to shop our three favorite Harry Potter pieces, and more new launches we love.</p>
Alex and Ani x Harry Potter Collection

Alex and Ani just released a new Harry Potter collection and it’s nothing short of magical. The 11-piece collection is comprised of earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings complete with various HP fare such as lightning bolts, round glasses, the sign of the Deathly Hallows and the Hogwarts crest. No witchcraft or wizardry needed to get your hands on this spellbinding collection, just keep scrolling to shop our three favorite Harry Potter pieces, and more new launches we love.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Deathly Hallows Charm Bracelet, $28; <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-9045-131940-86994?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPOCT17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexandani.com%2Fdeathly-hallows-charm-bangle-as17hp21rs.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">alexandani.com</a></p>
ALEX AND ANI Harry Potter Collection

Buy It! Deathly Hallows Charm Bracelet, $28; alexandani.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Harry Potter Glasses Earrings, $48; <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-9045-131940-86994?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPOCT17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexandani.com%2Fharry-potter-glasses-earrings-as17hp10g.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">alexandani.com</a></p>
ALEX AND ANI Harry Potter Collection

Buy It! Harry Potter Glasses Earrings, $48; alexandani.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Hogwarts Necklace, $38; <a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-9045-131940-86994?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPOCT17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexandani.com%2Fcollections%2Fcollaborations%2Fharry-potter-hogwarts-two-tone-necklace-as17hp01rs.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">alexandani.com</a></p>
ALEX AND ANI Harry Potter Collection

Buy It! Hogwarts Necklace, $38; alexandani.com

<p>Finding time to hit the gym can be hard but choosing what to wear to work out shouldn&rsquo;t be which is why we&rsquo;re already obsessed with Lou &amp; Grey&rsquo;s new line, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=467307.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23009&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.louandgrey.com%2F&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPSEPT17" target="_blank" rel="noopener">FORM</a>. The mix and match pieces are designed to take you from spin class, yoga and everywhere in between while keeping you comfortable and stylish.</p> <p>The collection is broken up into 3 categories: <em>high impact</em> for running and intense workouts, <em>low impact</em> for yoga, barre, etc. and <em>anytime</em> for lounging. We&rsquo;ve already added a few of our favorite styles from each category to our cart so keep scrolling to shop them too!</p>
Lou & Grey FORM Collection

Finding time to hit the gym can be hard but choosing what to wear to work out shouldn’t be which is why we’re already obsessed with Lou & Grey’s new line, FORM. The mix and match pieces are designed to take you from spin class, yoga and everywhere in between while keeping you comfortable and stylish.

The collection is broken up into 3 categories: high impact for running and intense workouts, low impact for yoga, barre, etc. and anytime for lounging. We’ve already added a few of our favorite styles from each category to our cart so keep scrolling to shop them too!

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Anytime Foiled Pull On Jacket, $98; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=467307.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23008&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.louandgrey.com%2Flou-%2526-grey-form-foiled-pull-on-jacket---anytime%2F447612%3FskuId%3D23673915%2526defaultColor%3D1011%2526colorExplode%3Dfalse%2526catid%3Dcat1700006&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPSEPT17" target="_blank" rel="noopener">louandgrey.com</a></p>
Lou & Grey FORM Collection

Buy It! Anytime Foiled Pull On Jacket, $98; louandgrey.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> High Impact Leggings, $69.50; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=467307.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23008&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.louandgrey.com%2Flou-%2526-grey-form-leggings---high-impact%2F440737%3FskuId%3D23667471%2526defaultColor%3D2222%2526colorExplode%3Dfalse%2526catid%3Dcat1700006&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPSEPT17" target="_blank" rel="noopener">louandgrey.com</a></p>
Lou & Grey FORM Collection

Buy It! High Impact Leggings, $69.50; louandgrey.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Low Impact Lace Top, $59.50; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=467307.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23008&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.louandgrey.com%2Flou-%2526-grey-form-lace-top---low-impact%2F445402%3FskuId%3D23668171%2526defaultColor%3D2222%2526colorExplode%3Dfalse%2526catid%3Dcat1700006&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPSEPT17" target="_blank" rel="noopener">louandgrey.com</a></p>
Lou & Grey FORM Collection

Buy It! Low Impact Lace Top, $59.50; louandgrey.com

<p>If you love <a href="https://www.renttherunway.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Rent the Runway</a> then get excited because <a href="https://www.renttherunway.com/products?filters%5BsearchText%5D=marchesa%20notte&amp;filters%5Bduration%5D=4&amp;sort=recommended" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Marchesa Notte</a> has launched a new capsule collection of formal tops available through the fashion rental company &#8212; and they are drop dead gorgeous! The beautiful lace tops can be mixed and matched with everything from a ball skirt for a formal occasion to your favorite pair of jeans for your next girls night out. Scroll through to check out a few of our favorite styles.</p>
Marchesa Notte x Rent the Runway Capsule Collection

If you love Rent the Runway then get excited because Marchesa Notte has launched a new capsule collection of formal tops available through the fashion rental company — and they are drop dead gorgeous! The beautiful lace tops can be mixed and matched with everything from a ball skirt for a formal occasion to your favorite pair of jeans for your next girls night out. Scroll through to check out a few of our favorite styles.

<p><strong>Rent It!</strong> Top, $70; <a href="https://www.renttherunway.com/shop/designers/marchesa_notte/chiffon_sleeve_top" target="_blank" rel="noopener">renttherunway.com</a></p>
Marchesa Notte x Rent the Runway Capsule Collection

Rent It! Top, $70; renttherunway.com

<p><strong>Rent It!</strong> Top, $70; <a href="https://www.renttherunway.com/shop/designers/marchesa_notte/floral_lace_peplum_top" target="_blank" rel="noopener">rentherunway.com</a></p>
Marchesa Notte x Rent the Runway Capsule Collection

Rent It! Top, $70; rentherunway.com

<p>From denim to bodysuits, Khlo&eacute; Kardashian&#8217;s <a href="http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPAug17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2F" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Good American</a> fashion line offers trendy pieces perfect for getting the signature Kardashian look. Her latest launch for the brand? Stylish sweats. Wear them lounging around, or if you want to follow true Kardashian style, with a pair of heels.</p>
GOOD AMERICAN SWEATS

From denim to bodysuits, Khloé Kardashian’s Good American fashion line offers trendy pieces perfect for getting the signature Kardashian look. Her latest launch for the brand? Stylish sweats. Wear them lounging around, or if you want to follow true Kardashian style, with a pair of heels.

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>The Twisted Seam Pant, $119;&nbsp;<a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?sid=POFASLAUNCHESWELOVE&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Ftwisted-seam-sweat-pant-white001">goodamerican.com</a></p>
GOOD AMERICAN SWEATS

Buy It! The Twisted Seam Pant, $119; goodamerican.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>The Chunky Zip Pullover, $119;&nbsp; <a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?sid=POFASLAUNCHESWELOVE&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Fchunky-zip-sweat-pullover-red001" target="_blank" rel="noopener">goodamerican.com</a></p>
GOOD AMERICAN SWEATS

Buy It! The Chunky Zip Pullover, $119;  goodamerican.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>The Hight Waist Sweat Pant, $129; <a href="http://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?sid=POFASLAUNCHESWELOVE&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Fhigh-waist-sweat-pant-black001">goodamerican.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
GOOD AMERICAN SWEATS

Buy It! The Hight Waist Sweat Pant, $129; goodamerican.com 

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>The Cold Shoulder Sweater, $110; <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?sid=POFASLAUNCHESWELOVE&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Fcold-shoulder-sweater-white001">goodamerican.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
GOOD AMERICAN SWEATS

Buy It! The Cold Shoulder Sweater, $110; goodamerican.com 

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>The Hight Waist Shorts, $110; <a href="http://www.gopjn.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?sid=POFASLAUNCHESWELOVE&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Fhigh-waist-sweat-shorts-black001">goodamerican.com</a>&nbsp;</p>
GOOD AMERICAN SWEATS

Buy It! The Hight Waist Shorts, $110; goodamerican.com 

<p>Khlo&eacute; Kardashian&rsquo;s <a href="http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPAug17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2F" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Good American</a> denim brand has added some extra edge to its popular collection of <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPAug17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fcollections%2Fjeans" target="_blank" rel="noopener">jeans</a>, <a href="http://www.gopjn.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPAug17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fcollections%2Fdenim-skirts" target="_blank" rel="noopener">skirts</a>, <a href="http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPAug17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fcollections%2Fbodysuits" target="_blank" rel="noopener">bodysuits</a> and more. The newest launch from Season 4 features grommet details on both the Good Waist jeans and denim mini skirt. Pair them with your favorite bodysuit or vintage band tee for a rocker-chic vibe. Keep scrolling to shop and add some edge to your wardrobe!</p>
GOOD AMERICAN GROMMETS

Khloé Kardashian’s Good American denim brand has added some extra edge to its popular collection of jeans, skirts, bodysuits and more. The newest launch from Season 4 features grommet details on both the Good Waist jeans and denim mini skirt. Pair them with your favorite bodysuit or vintage band tee for a rocker-chic vibe. Keep scrolling to shop and add some edge to your wardrobe!

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;Jean Mini Skirt, $159; <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPAug17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Fgrommets-jean-mini-skirt-black001" target="_blank" rel="noopener">goodamerican.com</a></p>
GOOD AMERICAN GROMMETS

Buy It! Jean Mini Skirt, $159; goodamerican.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Jeans, $199; <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPAug17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Fgood-waist-grommet-skinny-jeans-blue-088" target="_blank" rel="noopener">goodamerican.com</a></p>
GOOD AMERICAN GROMMETS

Buy It! Jeans, $199; goodamerican.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Jeans, $199; <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPAug17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Fgood-waist-grommet-skinny-jeans-black001" target="_blank" rel="noopener">goodamerican.com</a></p>
GOOD AMERICAN GROMMETS

Buy It! Jeans, $199; goodamerican.com

<p>So far, Khlo&eacute; Kardashian&#8217;s <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPJuly17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2F" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Good American</a> fashion line has been known for its <a href="https://people.com/style/khloe-kardashian-good-american-season-2/">all-inclusive denim</a>, jorts and <a href="https://people.com/style/khloe-kardashian-good-american-bodysuits-exclusive/">bodysuits </a>&mdash; until now.&nbsp;The brand&#8217;s newest launch includes 12 limited-edition, off-white zodiac sweatshirts with custom artwork, and we&#8217;re already obsessed. &nbsp;For $149, you can let your star sign shine, but like most Good American gear, they&#8217;re already selling out so make sure to snag yours before they&rsquo;re gone.</p> <p>Scroll through to take a peek at some of the stellar styles and shop your sign!</p>
Good American Zodiac Sweatshirts

So far, Khloé Kardashian’s Good American fashion line has been known for its all-inclusive denim, jorts and bodysuits — until now. The brand’s newest launch includes 12 limited-edition, off-white zodiac sweatshirts with custom artwork, and we’re already obsessed.  For $149, you can let your star sign shine, but like most Good American gear, they’re already selling out so make sure to snag yours before they’re gone.

Scroll through to take a peek at some of the stellar styles and shop your sign!

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Scorpio Sweatshirt, $149; <a href="http://www.gopjn.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPJuly17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Fzodiac-sweater-scorpio" target="_blank" rel="noopener">goodamerican.com</a></p>
Good American Zodiac Sweatshirts

Buy It! Scorpio Sweatshirt, $149; goodamerican.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Leo Sweatshirt, $149; <a href="http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPJuly17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Fzodiac-sweater-leo" target="_blank" rel="noopener">goodamerican.com</a></p>
Good American Zodiac Sweatshirts

Buy It! Leo Sweatshirt, $149; goodamerican.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Gemini Sweatshirt, $149; <a href="http://www.pntra.com/t/8-11323-131940-149447?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPJuly17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Fzodiac-sweater-gemini" target="_blank" rel="noopener">goodamerican.com</a></p>
Good American Zodiac Sweatshirts

Buy It! Gemini Sweatshirt, $149; goodamerican.com

<p>If you&#8217;re a fan of all things Disney, you&#8217;re going to love this magical new collection. <a href="https://www.keepcollective.com/shop/collection/disney/page/1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">KEEP Collective</a>, a customizable jewelry line (and sister brand of Stella &amp; Dot), allows customers to mix and match charms and bracelets to create personalized pieces. This new Disney collection includes a selection of seven Mickey Mouse- and Minnie Mouse-inspired charms along with a reversible leather band inscribed with the whimsical quote &#8220;If you can dream it, you can do it.&#8221; Scroll through to check out some of the cutest charm combinations and shop the collection to create your own magical design.</p>
KEEP Collective x Disney

If you’re a fan of all things Disney, you’re going to love this magical new collection. KEEP Collective, a customizable jewelry line (and sister brand of Stella & Dot), allows customers to mix and match charms and bracelets to create personalized pieces. This new Disney collection includes a selection of seven Mickey Mouse- and Minnie Mouse-inspired charms along with a reversible leather band inscribed with the whimsical quote “If you can dream it, you can do it.” Scroll through to check out some of the cutest charm combinations and shop the collection to create your own magical design.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Reversible leather band, $39 and charms, $19 each; <a href="https://www.keepcollective.com/shop/collection/disney/page/1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">keepcollective.com</a></p>
KEEP Collective x Disney

Buy It! Reversible leather band, $39 and charms, $19 each; keepcollective.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Reversible leather band, $39 and charms, $15-$19 each; <a href="https://www.keepcollective.com/shop/collection/disney/page/1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">keepcollective.com</a></p>
KEEP Collective x Disney

Buy It! Reversible leather band, $39 and charms, $15-$19 each; keepcollective.com

<p>Christian Louboutin shoes may be famous for their red soles, but today the luxury footwear brand has launched its newest take on color with the second addition to its signature &ldquo;Nudes&rdquo; collection. In an effort to offer women of all skin tones a matching shoe, the collection includes two new style sandals &#8212; a platform block heel and an ankle wrap stiletto &#8212; both in seven different shades.</p> <p>You can shop the newest styles and five original Nude silhouettes at <a href="http://us.christianlouboutin.com/us_en/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">ChristianLouboutin.com</a> and Christian Louboutin boutiques worldwide. Scroll through to shop the newest style sandals and find your perfect match.</p>
Christian Louboutin Nudes

Christian Louboutin shoes may be famous for their red soles, but today the luxury footwear brand has launched its newest take on color with the second addition to its signature “Nudes” collection. In an effort to offer women of all skin tones a matching shoe, the collection includes two new style sandals — a platform block heel and an ankle wrap stiletto — both in seven different shades.

You can shop the newest styles and five original Nude silhouettes at ChristianLouboutin.com and Christian Louboutin boutiques worldwide. Scroll through to shop the newest style sandals and find your perfect match.

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Christeriva &#8220;Toudou&#8221; N&deg;7 100 mm Heels, $875; <a href="http://us.christianlouboutin.com/us_en/shop/women/christeriva-toudou-n-7.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">christianlouboutin.com</a></p>
Christian Louboutin Nudes

Buy It! Christeriva “Toudou” N°7 100 mm Heels, $875; christianlouboutin.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Cherrysandal &#8220;Matilda&#8221; N&deg;2 140 mm, $895; <a href="http://us.christianlouboutin.com/us_en/shop/women/cherrysandal-140-nappa-pvc-nappa-499564.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">christianlouboutin.com</a></p>
Christian Louboutin Nudes

Buy It! Cherrysandal “Matilda” N°2 140 mm, $895; christianlouboutin.com

<p>Everyone&#8217;s favorite summer espadrille brand, Soludos, is kicking off summer with an exciting new collection. The brand&#8217;s effortless style is now being translated into its first ever handbags! Made by local artisans in three different states in Mexico and crafted with materials such as knotted palm and vegetable dyed vachetta leather, they&#8217;re the ultimate summer handbags &#8211; and you&#8217;re going to want to carry them everywhere. Scroll through to see just how cute they are and shop for yourself!</p>
Soludos Handbags

Everyone’s favorite summer espadrille brand, Soludos, is kicking off summer with an exciting new collection. The brand’s effortless style is now being translated into its first ever handbags! Made by local artisans in three different states in Mexico and crafted with materials such as knotted palm and vegetable dyed vachetta leather, they’re the ultimate summer handbags – and you’re going to want to carry them everywhere. Scroll through to see just how cute they are and shop for yourself!

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Merida Basket Woven Pom Pom Bag, $115; <a href="http://www.soludos.com/accessories/merida-basket-woven-pom-pom-bag-1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">soludos.com</a></p>
Soludos Handbags

Buy It! Merida Basket Woven Pom Pom Bag, $115; soludos.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Merida Woven Beach Tote with Adjustable Straps, $120; <a href="http://www.soludos.com/accessories/merida-woven-beach-tote-with-adjustable-straps-1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">soludos.com</a></p>
Soludos Handbags

Buy It! Merida Woven Beach Tote with Adjustable Straps, $120; soludos.com

<p>Warning: You&#8217;re going to want to buy every single item from <a href="https://shop.thereset.com/collections/all" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">R|Label</a>, a new collection of effortless, elevated basics created by&nbsp;Maria Peevey, the founder and CEO of <a href="https://thereset.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Thereset.com</a>,&nbsp;(a site that combines&nbsp;community, content and curated commerce). Each piece, from the gorgeous drapey <a href="https://shop.thereset.com/collections/all/products/silk-tank?variant=32347706305" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">silk tanks</a> to the sleek, ultra-flattering <a href="https://shop.thereset.com/collections/all/products/elevated-legging?variant=32883349377" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">black leggings</a>, is a must-have. &ldquo;I wanted a wardrobe that made sense to wear. I was tired of chasing trends and styles that looked bad, clogged the closet and cost too much. So we created R|Label, a simple line of clothes that&rsquo;s easy to wear, flattering, and affordable. Perfect essentials that you can confidently grab out of your closet, throw on and go that actually look great on your body,&#8221;&nbsp;Peevey says.&nbsp;</p> <p>Scroll through to shop some of the pieces that we can&#8217;t wait to get our hands on &#8211; they&#8217;re <em>definitely</em> going to be our new wardrobe staples!</p>
R|Label

Warning: You’re going to want to buy every single item from R|Label, a new collection of effortless, elevated basics created by Maria Peevey, the founder and CEO of Thereset.com, (a site that combines community, content and curated commerce). Each piece, from the gorgeous drapey silk tanks to the sleek, ultra-flattering black leggings, is a must-have. “I wanted a wardrobe that made sense to wear. I was tired of chasing trends and styles that looked bad, clogged the closet and cost too much. So we created R|Label, a simple line of clothes that’s easy to wear, flattering, and affordable. Perfect essentials that you can confidently grab out of your closet, throw on and go that actually look great on your body,” Peevey says. 

Scroll through to shop some of the pieces that we can’t wait to get our hands on – they’re definitely going to be our new wardrobe staples!

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Silk Trench, $185; <a href="https://shop.thereset.com/collections/all/products/silk-belted-trench?variant=33162749633" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">shop.thereset.com</a></p>
R|Label

Buy It! Silk Trench, $185; shop.thereset.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Silk Maxi Dress, $155; <a href="https://shop.thereset.com/collections/all/products/silk-maxi-dress?variant=33163469633" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">shop.thereset.com</a></p>
R|Label

Buy It! Silk Maxi Dress, $155; shop.thereset.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Silk Scarf Topper, $135; <a href="https://shop.thereset.com/collections/all/products/silk-scarf-topper?variant=33163296897" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">shop.thereset.com</a></p>
R|Label

Buy It! Silk Scarf Topper, $135; shop.thereset.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Silk Tee, $115; <a href="https://shop.thereset.com/collections/all/products/silk-tee?variant=33063632833" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">shop.thereset.com</a></p>
R|Label

Buy It! Silk Tee, $115; shop.thereset.com

<p><em><strong>Calling all southern belles!</strong></em> Draper James, the charming southern-inspired lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, has come together with the iconic preppy&nbsp;shoe brand, Jack Rogers, for a year-long collaboration. The collection includes three different versions of the classic Jack Rogers sandals &#8211; one in pink seersucker, one in light blue and white gingham, and one in navy and white monogrammed pair with &#8220;Hello Darlin'&#8221;. All three of these adorable styles will be available in stores and online!</p>
Draper James ❤ Jack Rogers

Calling all southern belles! Draper James, the charming southern-inspired lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, has come together with the iconic preppy shoe brand, Jack Rogers, for a year-long collaboration. The collection includes three different versions of the classic Jack Rogers sandals – one in pink seersucker, one in light blue and white gingham, and one in navy and white monogrammed pair with “Hello Darlin'”. All three of these adorable styles will be available in stores and online!

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Jack Rogers x Draper James Hello Darlin&rsquo; Sandal, $148; <a href="http://www.pntra.com/t/8-10718-131940-134982?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPApril17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.draperjames.com%2Fwomens%2Fnon-apparel%2Ffootwear%2Fsandals%2Fjack-rogers-x-draper-james-hello-darlin-sandal" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">draperjames.com</a></p>
Draper James ❤ Jack Rogers

Buy It! Jack Rogers x Draper James Hello Darlin’ Sandal, $148; draperjames.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Jack Rogers x Draper James Seersucker Sandal, $128; <a href="http://www.pjtra.com/t/8-10718-131940-134982?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPApril17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.draperjames.com%2Fwomens%2Fnon-apparel%2Ffootwear%2Fsandals%2Fjack-rogers-x-draper-james-seersucker-sandal" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">draperjames.com</a></p>
Draper James ❤ Jack Rogers

Buy It! Jack Rogers x Draper James Seersucker Sandal, $128; draperjames.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Jack Rogers x Draper James Gingham Sandal, $128; <a href="http://www.pjatr.com/t/8-10718-131940-134982?sid=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPApril17&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.draperjames.com%2Fwomens%2Fnon-apparel%2Ffootwear%2Fsandals%2Fjack-rogers-x-draper-james-gingham-sandal" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">draperjames.com</a></p>
Draper James ❤ Jack Rogers

Buy It! Jack Rogers x Draper James Gingham Sandal, $128; draperjames.com

<p>Known for their simple wood sandals, Dr. Scholl&#8217;s timeless footwear has come together with one of our favorite brands carrying&nbsp;all things cool and effortlessly chic: Anthropologie. The collections consists of four super cute footwear styles all available at select Anthropologie stores and online at <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=391008.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=16681&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2F&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPApril17" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">anthropologie.com</a>!</p>
Dr. Scholl's Shoes for Anthropologie

Known for their simple wood sandals, Dr. Scholl’s timeless footwear has come together with one of our favorite brands carrying all things cool and effortlessly chic: Anthropologie. The collections consists of four super cute footwear styles all available at select Anthropologie stores and online at anthropologie.com!

<p><em>Clockwise from left:</em> <strong>Buy It!</strong> Dr. Scholl&#8217;s <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=391008.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=16680&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fdr-scholls-enya-wedge-sandals%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%2526color%3D010&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPApril17" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Enya Wedges</a>, $128; Dr. Scholl&#8217;s <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=391008.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=16680&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fdr-scholls-wilde-block-heel-sandals%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%2526color%3D010&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPApril17" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Wilde Block Heel Sandals,</a> $118; Dr. Scholl&#8217;s <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=391008.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=16680&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fdr-scholls-scout-slip-on-sneakers%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%2526color%3D030&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPApril17" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Scout Slip-On Sneakers</a>, $108; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=391008.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=16681&amp;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2F&amp;u1=POFASLaunchesWeLoveKPApril17" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">anthropologie.com</a></p>
Dr. Scholl's Shoes for Anthropologie

Clockwise from left: Buy It! Dr. Scholl’s Enya Wedges, $128; Dr. Scholl’s Wilde Block Heel Sandals, $118; Dr. Scholl’s Scout Slip-On Sneakers, $108; anthropologie.com

<p>Sarah Neal Simpson left her job at Vogue for a new life in Austin, Texas and ended up designing her own leather tote when she found a void in the handbag market. The result: Join or Die &#8211; the American-made handbag line that is classic in style, totally chic and should definitely be your new go-to bag. Plus, you can score 10 percent off with the code &#8220;PEOPLE&#8221; for a limited time!</p>
Join or Die

Sarah Neal Simpson left her job at Vogue for a new life in Austin, Texas and ended up designing her own leather tote when she found a void in the handbag market. The result: Join or Die – the American-made handbag line that is classic in style, totally chic and should definitely be your new go-to bag. Plus, you can score 10 percent off with the code “PEOPLE” for a limited time!

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Tote Bag in Black Leather, $325; <a href="https://joinordienyc.com/products/tote-bag-in-black-leather" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">joinordienyc.com</a> &amp; Envelope Clutch in Midnight Blue, $325; <a href="https://joinordienyc.com/products/envelope-clutch" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">joinordienyc.com</a></p>
Join or Die

Buy It! Tote Bag in Black Leather, $325; joinordienyc.com & Envelope Clutch in Midnight Blue, $325; joinordienyc.com

