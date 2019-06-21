Image zoom (L-R) Marissa Fuchs and Gabriel Grossman Marissa Fuchs/ Instagram

Their whirlwind engagement has come to an end.

Three days after fashion blogger Marissa Fuchs, the influencer behind the account Fashion Ambitionist, first began traveling around the globe on an epic proposal scavenger hunt, she’s finally got the ring – and a husband.

Starting off in New York City, over the course of several days, Fuchs traveled to the Hamptons and Miami before ending up in Paris, where she would go on to say “I do” to boyfriend Gabriel Grossman — the man behind the viral engagement the Internet can’t stop talking about.

After arriving at the romantic location where the pair would become husband and wife, Fuchs, who was dressed in a lacy white crop top teamed with a full-length tulle ball gown skirt, was finally reunited with Grossman.

“Gabe,” she called out to him, in one of her many Instagram Story videos documenting the experience. “I know you love crop tops so this was the best dress that I found.”

Although she went on to admit that the outfit likely isn’t one she would have chosen for herself, she shared that, “it literally doesn’t even matter.”

“I love it — that’s unbelievably exactly what I want you in,” he replied, as the pair embraced in front of an intimate group, which appeared to consist of just their immediate family members.

Although footage of the pair’s actual engagement has yet to make it on social media just yet — as Fuchs explained to her Instagram followers, Grossman tried to livestream it, but something went wrong — her husband proposed with grandmother’s emerald-cut diamond ring.

Following the ceremony, the pair addressed their followers for the first time as husband and wife.

“We’re married guys,” Fuchs giving her fans a close-up look at her stunning diamond sparkler. “I have my grandmother’s ring on.”

The influencer went on to share that although she would be posting a few more clips on social media, she would mostly be taking a break from Instagram in order “to be present with Gabe” following the whirlwind adventure.

While many on social media have eagerly followed every twist and turn of the couple’s proposal, some are questioning whether the viral moment was staged.

On Thursday, The Atlantic published an article revealing a PDF document Grossman sent to various brands and agencies in advance, asking them for contributions in exchange for a shoutout on Fuchs’ social media page. As of now, none of the couple’s social media posts are being tagged with #ad or #sponsored.

In addition to being a budding influencer, Fuchs is also the director of brand partnerships at Goop.

WWD went on to report that according to a source close to Goop told the outlet that “company leadership was surprised by Fuchs’ extensive branding effort and had no involvement in the social media proposal or knowledge of it ahead of time.”

The outlet also noted that since the scavenger hunt began, Fuchs had removed her Goop job title from her Instagram bio, replacing it with the phrase “BUT WHERE IS @gabriel.grossman?!” as well as the hashtag “Where Is Gabe.”

Seemingly addressing the growing speculation, Fuchs addressed her followers on Thursday, sharing that she had never intended for her wedding to become a viral moment.

“Guys I just wanted to let you know that I’m really really eternally grateful for everything,” she shared on her Instagram Story. “It’s been a lot. It’s been overwhelming but it’s been full of love and this engagement that’s now gone viral, that was never my intent for my wedding.”

Fuchs went on to share that she had previously suggested the pair take a much more low-key route and “run off and get married” in the Maldives, or even tie the knot at City Hall.

Wrapping up her thoughts, Fuchs explained that Grossman had managed to combine “everything” that was important into the unique experience.

“It was really important for our family and friends to be there and he know how much I love to travel so for him, I feel this was the best proposal ever,” she shared.

Since the scavenger hunt kicked off, Fuchs has gained over 50 thousand followers, while Grossman has gained close to 10 thousand new followers.