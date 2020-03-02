Industry Insiders Call Out Kanye West for Trump Ties After Paris Fashion Week Sunday Service

The fashion industry is at odds over Kanye West.

Although key players — including editors, stylists, Balenciaga CEO Cédric Charbit, designers Haider Ackermann and Olivier Rousteing and more — showed up for the 42-year-old musician and fashion designer’s surprise Paris Fashion Week Sunday Service at the Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord, others are speaking out against West and calling attention to the fact that he’s been very vocal about his support for the President Donald Trump over the years.

On Monday, British singer Anohni shared a “message to the fashion industry” on Instagram, which has since been taken down. But several insiders have reposted and showed their support in the comment section, including president and CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Steven Kolb, former Vogue editor William Norwich, celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart and designer Adam Lippes.

The statement reads: “Just in case you forgot, Kanye West advocates for Donald Trump’s administration, and that gay-hating, poor person-hating, immigrant-hating, trans-hating, animal and nature-hating, abortion-banning, sociopathic, genocidal agenda is the goody in each of your “Sunday Service” gift bags.”

“Lending your talents to West’s product campaigns and your caches to the normalization of his heinous message endangers the lives of gay people, women, poor, middle and working classes, and the environment itself. You are producing right wing propaganda with every tweet of elation, record cover, choreography or pearl of “Christian” joy that you contribute to West’s dangerous campaign.”

As of Monday afternoon, Anohni’s post had garnered over 8,000 likes and nearly 400 comments, before it was taken down.

One commenter also cited a news blast from French outlet Liberation, reporting that French transgender director and performer Phia Ménard’s play was canceled to facilitate West’s Sunday Service. According to the report, Ménard was informed just 24 hours before her scheduled showtime at Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord and claimed ticket holders were told it was canceled for “technical reasons.”

Ménard addressed her show’s cancellation in a lengthy post on Facebook, claiming that the theater lied “for the benefit of a religious mass and the money of pro-Trump singer #KanyeWest.”

“It seems to me that when you break a contract unilaterally and lie to the spectators, then it is that you show your contempt,” Ménard wrote, adding, “I am an artist, a trans woman, company director, I refuse denial and contempt for our team who worked hard to make this [play] exist.”

A rep for West did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While many supported the sentiment behind Anohni’s post, the message was also met with a fair share of backlash — some Instagram users accusing the sentiment behind the post of being “anti-Black” and promoting “cancel culture” (a term that describes viral boycotts that occur when a celebrity or social media user says or does something perceived as problematic).

“Stop cancel culture, this is brainwashed behavior. He never said a single word that “advocates Trump’s administration”,” one person commented in defense of the Yeezy designer. “He said he liked the man and met him during the time he was mentally ill and lost.”

Another added, “There IS PLENTY of white men in the industry that should receive a post as well and received it before you put this up. We get it but also we see you and it’s looking very Anti black.”

According to Vogue, the sermon (also attended by Kim Kardashian West, 6-year-old daughter North West, Kourtney Kardashian and 7-year-old daughter Penelope Disick) took an “anti-materialist tone,” as West’s choir dancers performed in beige loungewear sets, gold necklaces and Yeezy sneakers.

For the Paris Fashion Week event, Kardashian West, 39, wore a Balmain camel-colored head-to-toe latex look fresh off the runway, while North sported an oversized black leather suit and matching cowboy boots.

After arriving in Paris on Sunday, the KKW beauty mogul and Skims creator revealed on Instagram that she was gifted several Balmain Fall 2020 pieces by the brand’s designer, Olivier Rousteing.

“I just got to Paris and look who is in my room,” said on her Instagram Story while sharing some footage of the many different outfits waiting for her in her room.

“She is cute, fresh off the Balmain runway, wow,” Kardashian West said of the different pieces. “You guys. Oh my God, this is insane. Olivier [Rousteing] you are too good to me.”