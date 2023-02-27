Grace Jones, 74, Brings Her Icon Status to New Wolford Campaign — See the Powerful Photos

Legendary singer and fashion icon Grace Jones is returning to her fashion roots.

The former model-turned-musician is the new face of Wolford, the luxury designer brand revealed at an immersive installation in Milan on Friday.

Wolford's partnership with the 74-year-old icon "campaign reaffirms Wolford's proposition of iconic wardrobe staples," according to the statement from the label ahead of its presentation at Milan Fashion Week. Wolford is most known for its luxury layering pieces like bodysuits and tights.

Grace Jones for Wolford. Richard Phibbs

According to the brand, the 2023 campaign is "celebrating longevity and timeless style with a sharpened brand vision, one that focuses on the go-to wardrobe pieces that are timeless, ageless, and designed with longevity in mind."

Partnering with the legendary Jones will inject "new life to some of the brand's most iconic pieces."

Jones' return to fashion comes several years after she spoke out about how hard it would be for her to model in today's fashion landscape.

Grace Jones for Wolford. Richard Phibbs

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an interview with The Guardian, she was asked what she thought about fashion and modeling today, and the musician — who started off her career as a model in Paris — said, "I'm glad I'm not doing it now. I'd probably be dead. Everybody's so skinny. Size 0 is like the walking dead. Not sexy at all."

"When I modeled, I would normally be a model size 6, 8, though my shoulders are wide, it's hard to make them fit into things," she continued. "Now I can't get into model sizes, because they're really small."

The music legend also said that she couldn't handle the constant travel required of a model these days.

"I'm happy not traveling as much as I used to. Traveling is a pain in the ass since 9/11," Jones said. "I used to love it when it was easy, with Concorde [the high-speed airliner]. I enjoy being on the plane but not being patted down between the legs and then asked for a selfie. You can't say anything to anyone in the airport."