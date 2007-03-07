Fashion Faceoff: Rachel vs. Beyonce

Rachel McAdams looks lovely on this month’s cover of ELLE (we love that her hair is still pink!) but we couldn’t help thinking how familiar her dress was. Yup, it’s a version of the same Armani Privé gown that Beyoncé walked the Academy Awards red carpet in. Considering that the photos of Rachel were shot well before the Oscars, it amazes us that she is also photographed in Kirsten Dunst’s Chanel Couture gown for the inside spread! Chalk it up to great minds thinking alike. But Beyoncé and Rachel generally have such different styles, this faceoff is an unexpected one! So, you tell us: Who wears the Armani gown better? Rachel McAdams or Beyoncé?