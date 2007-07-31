Fashion Faceoff: Mischa vs. Ashley!

We knew that Mischa Barton loved her Juicy Couture lace dress so much that she had to have it in two colors, but now we can add Ashley Tisdale to the list of stars who have this airy frock — we’ve spotted Debra Messing and Molly Sims in the style too! Part of the fun of multiple stars wearing the same outfit is to see how differently they accessorize, and this Fashion Faceoff is no different! Mischa adds a touch hipster flair with her straw fedora, while Ashley goes luxe with her multi-colored Louis Vuitton bag. We want to know what you think! Tell us: Who wears their green lace dress better: Mischa or Ashley?