Two Stars, One Look! The Best Fashion Faceoffs

These celebs take twinning to the next level
By Brittany Talarico and Lauren Lieberman
May 29, 2019 02:46 PM

Rebecca Romijn & Allison Janney

Getty; Reynaldo Obrero

These stars clearly love a little fashion fringe as they prove in this navy Tadashi Shoji design.

Luke Bryan & Henry Golding

Getty (2)

The country singer and actor definitely know how to rock Tom Ford, seen here in the same head-turning gold jacquard tuxedo jacket.

Amanda Peet & Meghan Markle

Getty (2)

Both the actress and the Duchess of Sussex look regal in this romantic $2,990 Carolina Herrera floral printed maxi dress, which is sold out everywhere likely thanks to the “Megan Effect.” 

Kendall Jenner & Bella Thorne

Getty (2)

The stars rock the same Anine Bing lace cami look but switch up the denim.

Gayle King & Kelly Clarkson

Getty; Shutterstock

Great news. This colorful checkered Alice + Olivia midi dress is on sale for under $200. You’re welcome.

Andrea Barber & Lupita Nyong’o

Getty (2)

Prints on prints on prints! These stars aren’t afraid to have fun with fashion as they show in this colorful Alice + Olivia tiered mini dress.

Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian

BACKGRID; Splash

It’s a sister showdown in this oxblood Theory leather trench that can be hanging in your closet too for a cool $758.

Nina Agdal & Kourtney Kardashian

Getty; Shutterstock

Versace! Versace! Versace! For Nina and Kourtney — seen here wearing the same sexy high-slit gown from the high-fashion Italian label — skin is always in.

Rita Ora & Sofia Carson

Getty (2)

The stars both have a major Marc Jacobs red carpet moment in their black mini dress with sculptural swirl neckline.

Eva Longoria & Camila Mendes

Startraks (2)

These actresses and their colorful $15 Old Navy leggings make us want to book a spin class ASAP.

Ellie Kemper & Christina Hendricks

Getty (2)

The stars put their best sparkle forward in the same Kate Spade dress.

Barbara Palvin & Anne Hathaway

Shutterstock; Getty

Both stars are clearly well-suited for their appearances in the same sparkly Giorgio Armani double-breasted two-piece.

Kacey Musgraves & Gladys Knight

Getty (2)

The singers both looked like high-fashion superheroes in this Michael Kors resort 2019 cape dress.

Sarah Silverman & Erin Andrews

Getty (2)

“It’s Jovani!” The stars in their matching black ball gowns prove that Jovani never goes out of style.

