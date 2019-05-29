Rebecca Romijn & Allison Janney
These stars clearly love a little fashion fringe as they prove in this navy Tadashi Shoji design.
Luke Bryan & Henry Golding
The country singer and actor definitely know how to rock Tom Ford, seen here in the same head-turning gold jacquard tuxedo jacket.
Amanda Peet & Meghan Markle
Both the actress and the Duchess of Sussex look regal in this romantic $2,990 Carolina Herrera floral printed maxi dress, which is sold out everywhere likely thanks to the “Megan Effect.”
Kendall Jenner & Bella Thorne
The stars rock the same Anine Bing lace cami look but switch up the denim.
Gayle King & Kelly Clarkson
Great news. This colorful checkered Alice + Olivia midi dress is on sale for under $200. You’re welcome.
Andrea Barber & Lupita Nyong’o
Prints on prints on prints! These stars aren’t afraid to have fun with fashion as they show in this colorful Alice + Olivia tiered mini dress.
Kendall Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian
It’s a sister showdown in this oxblood Theory leather trench that can be hanging in your closet too for a cool $758.
Nina Agdal & Kourtney Kardashian
Versace! Versace! Versace! For Nina and Kourtney — seen here wearing the same sexy high-slit gown from the high-fashion Italian label — skin is always in.
Rita Ora & Sofia Carson
The stars both have a major Marc Jacobs red carpet moment in their black mini dress with sculptural swirl neckline.
Eva Longoria & Camila Mendes
These actresses and their colorful $15 Old Navy leggings make us want to book a spin class ASAP.
Ellie Kemper & Christina Hendricks
The stars put their best sparkle forward in the same Kate Spade dress.
Barbara Palvin & Anne Hathaway
Both stars are clearly well-suited for their appearances in the same sparkly Giorgio Armani double-breasted two-piece.
Kacey Musgraves & Gladys Knight
The singers both looked like high-fashion superheroes in this Michael Kors resort 2019 cape dress.
Sarah Silverman & Erin Andrews
“It’s Jovani!” The stars in their matching black ball gowns prove that Jovani never goes out of style.