Fashion Faceoff
KATE VS. CAT
Kate Bosworth sizzled in Gucci at a London premiere, while Cat Deeley took center stage on the finale of So You Think You Can Dance. Who’s more dazzling in the minidress – the Superman Returns star or the small-screen host?
SCARLETT VS. GWYNETH
The Black Dahlia star shone in this satin Prada dress on the Late Show, while the new mom dazzled at an Estee Lauder event in Los Angeles a few weeks later.
EMMA VS. LIV
The British actress showed her true spots in her leopard-print Prada dress at the Toronto Film Festival, while the American beauty was on the prowl at a party in New York.
LINDSAY VS. SOPHIA, PT II
The Georgia Rule star wore her beaded Calvin Klein sheath to a dinner in Los Angeles last year, while the One Tree Hill actress recently wore it to a post-Emmys party.
EVE VS. VENUS
Meow! Eve was on the prowl in her leopard-spotted Milly sundress during a night out in L.A., while Williams took center court in hers at the U.S. Open.
EVA VS. LINDSAY
Mendes rocked her Calvin Klein tank and mini skirt at a fashion event, while only a few days later, Lohan channeled the ’80s, pairing hers with ankle boots at the line’s afterparty.
RACHEL VS. CHRISTINA
Talk about a fashion faux pas – both Griffiths and Applegate arrived at the Premiere Women in Hollywood event wearing the same Hugo Boss floral dress.
NICOLE VS. ANGIE
Nicole Kidman glows in a delicate Prada frock at a party in Beverly Hills, while Angie Harmon steps hers up with platform pumps at a Prada bash in L.A. a week earlier. Who is more of a golden girl: the Aussie actress or the Texan beauty?
KATE VS. CHRISTINA
Kate Hudson kicks back in a halter bikini in Malibu, while Christina Ricci has a dog-day afternoon in the same suit a few weeks later there. Which svelte celeb looks more red-hot – the You, Me and Dupree star or the Black Snake Moan actress?
RADHA VS. KATE
Radha Mitchell sparkles in a metallic J. Mendel sheath at a Hollywood premiere; Kate Beckinsale continues the silver streak on the streets of New York. Who shines brighter – the Silent Hill stunner or the British beauty?
AL VS. MARK
In the Hamptons, Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos (right) wears his patchwork madras shorts to one event, while Star Jones’s spouse Al Reynolds dresses up his with a blazer for another. Which daytime host’s other half puts it together better – the banker or the Missing hunk?
MIA VS. CHARLIZE
Charlize Theron (right) wore this sleek Bottega Veneta dress to be honored at the Spirit of Independence Awards in L.A.; Mia Maestro shone in it at the London premiere of Poseidon. Who smolders more in steel:the Alias actress or the Oscar winner?
PARIS VS. COURTNEY
During separate nights out in L.A., the heiress brightened her polka-dotted romper with red patent accessories, while the singer covered hers up with a cardigan.
ASHLEE VS. HEIDI
The singer wore her floral Ya-Ya dress to an event in New York, while The Hills star donned a longer version to the MTV VMAs a few weeks later.
KATE VS. ANOUCK
Hudson dazzled in her her sequined Philip Lim minidress at The Late Show, while mega-model Lepere shimmered at a fashion event in N.Y.C.
FOXY VS. AMERIE
The singer got bold in her plaid Diane von Furstenberg dress at a Big Apple bash, while the hip-hop star took the plunge at a N.Y.C. fashion show.
ASHLEE VS. ELISHA
The Simpson sister layered her Katy Rodriguez pinafore over a tank top at The Ivy in L.A., while the 24 star paired hers with red peep-toe pumps in Vegas.
JESSICA VS. COURTENEY
The singer boots up her See by Chloe mini-dress while performing on The Early Show, but the Zoom star dresses hers up with pumps and a Lanvin purse in L.A.
LINDSAY VS. CAT
Always the fashionista, Lohan pairs her Pucci dress with cropped leggings at a fashion event in N.Y.C., while the So You Think You Can Dance host shows off the same frock during New York Fashion Week.
SOPHIA VS. ANGIE
The One Tree Hill star sparkled in her sequined Tory Burch mini-dress at a New York Fashion Week event, while Harmon smoldered at a dinner in honor of the designer a few weeks later.