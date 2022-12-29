Dame Vivienne Westwood, Legendary Fashion Designer, Dead at 81

Dame Vivienne Westwood, a pioneer of the punk rock fashion movement, celebrity-loved designer and longtime activist, has died. She was 81.

Westwood died Thursday peacefully and surrounded by friends and family in Clapham, South London, her team said in a statement. A cause of death was not immediately made public.

"I will continue with Vivienne in my heart," said Andreas Kronthaler, her husband and creative partner. "We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling."

Westwood, known as a disrupter in the fashion industry and trailblazer of the the punk rock look that captivated London in the mid-1970s, was known for her clothes and her causes.

"Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better," the statement from her team continued. "She led an amazing life."

Vivienne Westwood. Ian Gavan/Getty

They shared some of Westwood's final thoughts before passing away. "Julian Assange is a hero and has been treated atrociously by the UK government. Capitalism is a crime. It is the root cause of war, climate change and corruption," she said according to the statement.

The designer considered herself a Taoist. The statement from her team also included thoughts from Westwood on her spirituality. "Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life: it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you're living the life you can live and therefore ought to believing: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth," she wrote.

A lifelong activist, Westwood long fought to raise awareness about the causes she cared about the most. The Vivienne Foundation, a not-for-profit company, founded by Westwood, her sons and granddaughter in late 2022 will officially launch next year to honor her legacy.

The Foundation's goal will be to build awareness and create tangible change around four pillars: climate change, ending war, defending human rights and protesting capitalism.

Westwood was born Vivienne Isabel Swire in Glossop, Derbyshire, on April 8, 1941, and began designing clothes in 1971. She would amass fame for her designs over the next 60 years.

Westwood showed her first notable collection in London in 1981 titled Pirate and was named British Designer of the Year in 1990 and 1991.

In 1992, the designer was awarded an OBE, which she received at Buckingham Palace from Queen Elizabeth II. She memorably wore nothing underneath her tailored suit and skirt but tights.