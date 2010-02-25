Fashion Designer Vera Wang Dishes On Finally Getting Her Gold

David Gray/Landov; Jemal Countess/WireImage



For Vera Wang, watching ice skater Evan Lysacek win gold in one of her designs—a sleek black bodysuit punctuated by a shimmery silver sequined snake—last week at the Winter Olympics was a dream come true. Wang, a former competitive skater herself, tells WWD: “It was just so exciting. The Olympics are something you can’t really convey on TV. The entire stadium was screaming. They were waving American flags in the stands. It was the Olympic moment I never had, by the way. But one I certainly aspired to.” Despite having dressed former Olympians Michelle Kwan and Nancy Kerrigan, Lysacek’s win marks Wang’s first time outfitting a gold medalist. She celebrated the occasion with a party in Lysacek’s honor at the USA House in Vancouver, surrounded by skating greats Brian Boitano, Dorothy Hamill and Kristi Yamaguchi. Back home in New York, Wang (who wasn’t the only designer taking her talent to the ice this season) rehashes the night: “At the USA House, I got to hang out with skaters, ski jumpers and all different athletes. It’s so positive. It was kind of wonderful just to be there.” – Emily Hsieh